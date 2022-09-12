ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughesville, MD

Baltimore Times

Devoted Educator, Morgan Alumnus, Starts Smoothie Stores, Hires Former Students

Victorious Hall, a resident of Prince George’s County, recalls taking trips to smoothie shops while cruising outdoors on his bike. His routine became stopping to purchase them during biking excursions. After discovering that unhealthy ingredients were contained in smoothies formulated by some leading chains, the innovator and hip hop fan began exploring the idea of opening his own smoothie store with healthy options. He played around with words and sounds. The line, “Spizzy is the spot” stuck in his head.
CAMP SPRINGS, MD
ffxnow.com

Aging Well: Is your swimming pool the fountain of youth?

This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. Swimming laps is a terrific, low-impact exercise option and a pleasant way to work out… But there’s another reason to consider jumping in a pool: a growing body of research is finding that swimming in particular holds multiple, unique benefits for our brain health.
TYSONS, VA
Hughesville, MD
Daily Voice

Fallen Maryland Fire Chief To Be Added To National Firefighters Memorial

A fire chief in Maryland is getting a prestigious posthumous national honor four years after his death. Retired Cabin John Park Volunteer Fire Department Chief James P. Seavey, Sr.’s death is being considered a Line of Duty Death and his name will be added to the memorial wall in Emmitsburg by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the organization announced.
EMMITSBURG, MD
Bay Net

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Residents oppose Dollar General in Cascade, Maryland

CASCADE, Md. (DC News Now) — You may have heard of the expression “NIMBY,” or ”not in my backyard!” In the quiet community of Cascade, Maryland, residents are shouting it loud and clear.  Cascade sits on the Frederick and Washington County line and is the home to historic Fort Ritchie, a strategic training center during World […]
HIGHFIELD-CASCADE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland launches outreach to speed up rollout of new COVID boosters

After a relatively slow start to the rollout of the new COVID-19 booster, the Maryland Department of Health began a outreach program this week, aimed at increasing the booster vaccination rates in the state. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, announced the state’s already established ‘COVIDReady’ campaign will focus on encouraging...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 7: Digging Deep on the beauty of Rocky Gap and taps of 1812 and Cumberland

The seventh day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a beautiful morning and incredible spread from chef Dustin Coldsmith at Rocky Gap Casino and the Lakeside Grille. Just a stunning spot in our incredible state! You need to get to this place. We ventured west and managed to hit two Cumberland taps before finding Deep Creek Lake.
CUMBERLAND, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Fair Returns This Weekend

LA PLATA, Md. – It’s that time again… The Charles County Fair is this weekend! Gates open at 4p.m. on Thursday, September 15 and the event will run all weekend. Check out the Charles County Fair website for hours, directions, and ticket info: https://www.charlescountyfair.com/. Be sure to...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Maryland Girl Makes Broadway Debut With Inclusive Message

A Maryland girl will have her name and picture up in New York City's Broadway this weekend. Two-year-old Ellie Griffin from Mechanicsville was among those selected from more than 2,000 entries worldwide for a campaign by the National Down Syndrome Society, a human rights organization advocating for acceptance and protection of those with Down syndrome.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD

