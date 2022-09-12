Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
Bingo Scratch-Off Delivers $50,000 Prize To St. Mary’s Mom
CALIFORNIA, Md. – A Lottery fan from Southern Maryland was at one of her favorite retailers, playing her lucky numbers in Pick 5, when she decided to give the $20 Bonus Bingo X20 game a try. “I was looking at the scratch-offs,” she said, “and I looked at the...
Baltimore Times
Devoted Educator, Morgan Alumnus, Starts Smoothie Stores, Hires Former Students
Victorious Hall, a resident of Prince George’s County, recalls taking trips to smoothie shops while cruising outdoors on his bike. His routine became stopping to purchase them during biking excursions. After discovering that unhealthy ingredients were contained in smoothies formulated by some leading chains, the innovator and hip hop fan began exploring the idea of opening his own smoothie store with healthy options. He played around with words and sounds. The line, “Spizzy is the spot” stuck in his head.
ffxnow.com
Aging Well: Is your swimming pool the fountain of youth?
This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. Swimming laps is a terrific, low-impact exercise option and a pleasant way to work out… But there’s another reason to consider jumping in a pool: a growing body of research is finding that swimming in particular holds multiple, unique benefits for our brain health.
Paul's Homewood Café looks to keep a 60 year tradition going
Back in the 60's and 70’s, kids would leave Annapolis High School to get in a long line for a hot dog and soda at Paul’s Homewood Café.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic cemetery in Maryland: 7News I-Team
SUITLAND, Md. (7News) — Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md. has been around for 90 years and it is beautiful. It’s also a cemetery where bronze vases costing up to a thousand dollars are missing from graves. “This is my fathers and I brought this last time I...
Fallen Maryland Fire Chief To Be Added To National Firefighters Memorial
A fire chief in Maryland is getting a prestigious posthumous national honor four years after his death. Retired Cabin John Park Volunteer Fire Department Chief James P. Seavey, Sr.’s death is being considered a Line of Duty Death and his name will be added to the memorial wall in Emmitsburg by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the organization announced.
Bay Net
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
Residents oppose Dollar General in Cascade, Maryland
CASCADE, Md. (DC News Now) — You may have heard of the expression “NIMBY,” or ”not in my backyard!” In the quiet community of Cascade, Maryland, residents are shouting it loud and clear. Cascade sits on the Frederick and Washington County line and is the home to historic Fort Ritchie, a strategic training center during World […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nearly $40K Raised In One Day For Diver Paralyzed In Horrific Accident In Maryland
Support is pouring in for a Pennsylvania man who was seriously injured in a horrific diving accident in Maryland, according to a fundraiser created in his honor. Nearly $40,000 has been raised to support Murat Fresolone after he was airlifted from an Airbnb in Ocean City after the horrible accident on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to the GoFundMe.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland launches outreach to speed up rollout of new COVID boosters
After a relatively slow start to the rollout of the new COVID-19 booster, the Maryland Department of Health began a outreach program this week, aimed at increasing the booster vaccination rates in the state. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, announced the state’s already established ‘COVIDReady’ campaign will focus on encouraging...
Maryland Native To Compete For $1 Million Prize On New Season Of 'Survivor'
A Montgomery County native has been announced as a competitor on the newest season of "Survivor". Owen Knight has officially joined the Baka Tribe for the popular show, where the Bethesda native will take his chances to win the $1 million prize, announced the show. The 30-year-old college admissions director...
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 7: Digging Deep on the beauty of Rocky Gap and taps of 1812 and Cumberland
The seventh day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a beautiful morning and incredible spread from chef Dustin Coldsmith at Rocky Gap Casino and the Lakeside Grille. Just a stunning spot in our incredible state! You need to get to this place. We ventured west and managed to hit two Cumberland taps before finding Deep Creek Lake.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Changing the culture of squeegee workers in Baltimore
Squeegeeing has been an issue in Baltimore for decades, now city leaders are working to change the way some of those workers earn a living.
Bay Net
Two High Schools Earn National Special Olympics Recognition For Inclusive Programs
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Kindness. Acceptance. Inclusion. Nowhere in Anne Arundel County is that more on display than in Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ Unified Sports programs and nowhere is it better showcased than at Annapolis and North County high schools. For their consistent demonstration of inclusive practices, the...
Bay Net
Charles County Fair Returns This Weekend
LA PLATA, Md. – It’s that time again… The Charles County Fair is this weekend! Gates open at 4p.m. on Thursday, September 15 and the event will run all weekend. Check out the Charles County Fair website for hours, directions, and ticket info: https://www.charlescountyfair.com/. Be sure to...
popville.com
Nearby Affordable ‘Island Living’ on Offer at Tilghman on Chesapeake
Tilghman on Chesapeake makes dreams real with affordable island living in Maryland. For many, the idea of “island living” is a lovely but far-fetched dream. But Tilghman on Chesapeake has just made that dream a real possibility. Located on Maryland’s historic and scenic Tilghman Island, an easy two...
Maryland residents outraged over proposed rezoning in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — There’s a big divide over the future of a landmark in Frederick Maryland… Sugarloaf Mountain. The County Council heard new amendments to the ‘Sugarloaf Plan’ Tuesday. The current rezoning plan paves the way for more development, but with restrictions. Councilman Phil Dacey proposed two changes in the meeting, one […]
At forum focused on child care issues, Cox disagrees with format, Moore urges voters to review candidates’ platforms
Maryland gubernatorial candidates Del. Dan Cox (R) and author Wes Moore (D) participated in a virtual forum Wednesday with a focus on how their... The post At forum focused on child care issues, Cox disagrees with format, Moore urges voters to review candidates’ platforms appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Ocean City Today
Countries Maryland exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Maryland exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NBC Washington
Maryland Girl Makes Broadway Debut With Inclusive Message
A Maryland girl will have her name and picture up in New York City's Broadway this weekend. Two-year-old Ellie Griffin from Mechanicsville was among those selected from more than 2,000 entries worldwide for a campaign by the National Down Syndrome Society, a human rights organization advocating for acceptance and protection of those with Down syndrome.
Comments / 0