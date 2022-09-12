Victorious Hall, a resident of Prince George’s County, recalls taking trips to smoothie shops while cruising outdoors on his bike. His routine became stopping to purchase them during biking excursions. After discovering that unhealthy ingredients were contained in smoothies formulated by some leading chains, the innovator and hip hop fan began exploring the idea of opening his own smoothie store with healthy options. He played around with words and sounds. The line, “Spizzy is the spot” stuck in his head.

CAMP SPRINGS, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO