Bristol, VT

mynbc5.com

Williston police officer decertified for violating policing policies

WILLISTON, Vt. — A former Williston police officer has been permanently decertified for behavior unfitting to his role as an officer. The Vermont Criminal Justice Council voted nearly unanimously to decertify officer Travis Trybulski for violating the Williston Police Department’s policies including fair and impartial policing and investigative traffic stops.
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh authorizes Crete Center demolition study

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Common Council has voted to authorize a study on the demolition of the Crete Civic Center. Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said it will cost nearly $250,000 to fix up the building and has even hosted open houses to show the problems inside the mixed-use recreation center.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Bristol, VT
mynbc5.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to shutter Plattsburgh location

PLATTSBURGH WEST, N.Y. — Popular home goods provider Bed Bath & Beyond is shuttering its Plattsburgh store next month as part of a sweeping effort to stabilize its finances. The retailer recently announced it will close about 150 stores before the end of the year, including downstate New York locations in Mt. Vernon, Middletown and Farmingdale.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh mayor asks residents to report discolored water

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The mayor of Plattsburgh is asking residents who see discolored water from their taps to send their address to the city. The city council spent 15 minutes discussing the discolored water at the Thursday evening meeting to help squash the internet rumors about the water is unsafe.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont Living History Expo to return for second year in Essex Junction

ESSEX, Vt. — History buffs can see some of their favorite eras come alive this weekend during the second annual Living History Expo in Essex Junction. The expo is billed as a family-friendly event with more than two dozen reenactment groups that cover periods including the medieval era, the American Revolution and both World Wars.
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

UVM president responds to US Dept. of Education investigation

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont isunder an active Department of Education investigation after a federal complaint filed on the behalf of students claims the university did not correctly handle antisemitic incidents on campus. On Thursday, the university responded to the complaint filed by a Washington, D.C., law...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Winooski football players still represented on SeaWolves combined roster

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Winooski Spartans haven't been represented on the gridiron since 2015. But they weren't going to stop kids from living out their football dreams with other schools. Just a few years after the final season of Spartan football, Burlington and South Burlington conjoined their football...
WINOOSKI, VT
mynbc5.com

Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in 'dire' need of staff

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — As workforce shortages have been hitting hard across the nation, hospitals in our region are feeling the burden. Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital is hosting a job fair Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the hospital. While nurses and doctors play an important role in...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Champlain College to debut esports arena this week in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Champlain College students now have a dedicated space to hone their professional gaming skills with the debut of the school's new esports arena. The space, which is located at the Miller Center Lakeside campus, will feature 24 PC stations, a training room, digital media stations and a broadcasting suite, the school said in a media release.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

US Dept. of Education opens investigation into antisemitism claims at UVM

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A formal investigation into claims of antisemitism at the University of Vermont began on Tuesday after dozens of students complained of "severe" and "persistent" harassment for identifying as Jewish. "Antisemitism on campus has caused my mental health to decline and has caused multiple anxiety/panic attacks, and...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Granite Staters head to the polls for the primary election Tuesday

HANOVER, N.H. — Voters turned out Tuesday for New Hampshire’s primary. In Lyme, voters trickled in little by a little to cast their ballot. Some talked about the importance of having their voice heard. “It's your responsibility as a citizen to vote. That's my thinking,” said Tony Pippin,...
HANOVER, NH

