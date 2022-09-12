Read full article on original website
Williston police officer decertified for violating policing policies
WILLISTON, Vt. — A former Williston police officer has been permanently decertified for behavior unfitting to his role as an officer. The Vermont Criminal Justice Council voted nearly unanimously to decertify officer Travis Trybulski for violating the Williston Police Department’s policies including fair and impartial policing and investigative traffic stops.
Over 20 businesses are representing Vermont at this year's The Big E fair
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Friday kicks off The Big E, a three-week long fair in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The six-state fair highlights each state in New England. This year, the Vermont building will have everything from clothing to metalworking, and of course, some of our state's great food. Over 20...
Plattsburgh authorizes Crete Center demolition study
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Common Council has voted to authorize a study on the demolition of the Crete Civic Center. Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said it will cost nearly $250,000 to fix up the building and has even hosted open houses to show the problems inside the mixed-use recreation center.
Pride Center of Vermont declines Hannaford's sponsorship in an act of solidarity
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Pride Center of Vermont declined Hannaford's sponsorship of this year's parade after the grocery chain failed to meet with representatives of Migrant Justice. Since 2019, Migrant Justice has urged Hannaford's to sign on to their Milk with Dignity Program protecting workers' rights and improving labor...
Middlebury-based Flora Cannabis one of three VT shops to receive first retail cannabis licenses
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Park Street in downtown Middlebury is about to get a lot busier in a few weeks. "We love it. We think it's a great spot. We love being in downtown and we're really excited to welcome consumers in," said Dave Silberman, co-founder of Flora Cannabis. Silberman's...
Bed Bath & Beyond to shutter Plattsburgh location
PLATTSBURGH WEST, N.Y. — Popular home goods provider Bed Bath & Beyond is shuttering its Plattsburgh store next month as part of a sweeping effort to stabilize its finances. The retailer recently announced it will close about 150 stores before the end of the year, including downstate New York locations in Mt. Vernon, Middletown and Farmingdale.
Plattsburgh mayor asks residents to report discolored water
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The mayor of Plattsburgh is asking residents who see discolored water from their taps to send their address to the city. The city council spent 15 minutes discussing the discolored water at the Thursday evening meeting to help squash the internet rumors about the water is unsafe.
Vermont Living History Expo to return for second year in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — History buffs can see some of their favorite eras come alive this weekend during the second annual Living History Expo in Essex Junction. The expo is billed as a family-friendly event with more than two dozen reenactment groups that cover periods including the medieval era, the American Revolution and both World Wars.
Race for Clinton Co. Sheriff heats up; former deputy runs as write-in against incumbent
CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — As if life wasn't busy enough for Chelsea Warick, a mother of two from Dannemora, she's about to get a lot busier. "I'm excited and a bit nervous, too," Warick said. The former Clinton County Sheriff's Deputy is looking to get back into the department.
Burlington City Council decision allows for purchase of new surveillance cameras
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington City Council approved the $425,000 purchase of new security cameras for the city of Burlington in an 8-4 vote at Monday night's meeting. The project is being funded with Burlington’s IT department capital funds specifically intended for projects like this. One hundred cameras...
UVM president responds to US Dept. of Education investigation
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont isunder an active Department of Education investigation after a federal complaint filed on the behalf of students claims the university did not correctly handle antisemitic incidents on campus. On Thursday, the university responded to the complaint filed by a Washington, D.C., law...
Winooski football players still represented on SeaWolves combined roster
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Winooski Spartans haven't been represented on the gridiron since 2015. But they weren't going to stop kids from living out their football dreams with other schools. Just a few years after the final season of Spartan football, Burlington and South Burlington conjoined their football...
Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in 'dire' need of staff
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — As workforce shortages have been hitting hard across the nation, hospitals in our region are feeling the burden. Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital is hosting a job fair Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the hospital. While nurses and doctors play an important role in...
Heavy rain, flooding makes for difficult evening commute in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Heavy rainfall in Burlington on Tuesday afternoon made for a tough commute home from work, with flooding in some parts of the city and traffic delays in others. Lakeside Avenue on the corner of Pine Street often deals with flooding in a storm, but Tuesday was...
Miro Weinberger appoints new director of aviation at Burlington International Airport
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has appointed a new director of aviation to lead Burlington International Airport. Weinberger said Nicolas Longo was chosen from a pool of three candidates to lead the state's largest airport. “Through his nearly decade-long career here at the Airport, and at...
Champlain College to debut esports arena this week in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Champlain College students now have a dedicated space to hone their professional gaming skills with the debut of the school's new esports arena. The space, which is located at the Miller Center Lakeside campus, will feature 24 PC stations, a training room, digital media stations and a broadcasting suite, the school said in a media release.
CATV changing station name to JAM to better encompass full multimedia offering
HARTFORD, Vt. — A public access media organization in Lebanon has changed its name to reflect the organization's expanded offerings. What was formerly known as CATV has a new name, JAM – Junction Arts & Media. The non-profit will take over space in the old Newbury Market in...
Amaya Abellard scores all five Plattsburgh goals in 5-4 victory over Peru
CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — All of the goals scored by the Plattsburgh girls varsity soccer team against Peru were scored by one person. Amaya Abellard, a first-year forward, found the back of the net five times in a variety of creative ways as she led her team to victory in a 5-4 match against Peru.
US Dept. of Education opens investigation into antisemitism claims at UVM
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A formal investigation into claims of antisemitism at the University of Vermont began on Tuesday after dozens of students complained of "severe" and "persistent" harassment for identifying as Jewish. "Antisemitism on campus has caused my mental health to decline and has caused multiple anxiety/panic attacks, and...
Granite Staters head to the polls for the primary election Tuesday
HANOVER, N.H. — Voters turned out Tuesday for New Hampshire’s primary. In Lyme, voters trickled in little by a little to cast their ballot. Some talked about the importance of having their voice heard. “It's your responsibility as a citizen to vote. That's my thinking,” said Tony Pippin,...
