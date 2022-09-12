ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Bay Net

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Uber Driver Picks Up $50,000 Powerball Prize

OXON HILL, Md. – “The $4 cash in my pocket is what did it,” said a Ft. Washington resident, describing the events that produced his $50,000 Powerball win last week. The cash-strapped Uber driver, who spent more and more time away from home in recent months, described his big win as a real gift for his family.
OXON HILL, MD
mocoshow.com

Silver Spring Resident Wins $51,422 at Hillandale Beer & Wine Playing Lottery Game

A Silver Spring resident who has been a regular Mega Millions player in the past may be trying his hand at Racetrax a little more often after the computer-animated horse racing simulation game delivered a $51,422 prize on Sept. 4. The married father of three, who works as a retail sales manager, was telling a friend that he hadn’t had many wins playing Mega Millions, and his friend encouraged him to give Racetrax a try. The two of them and a few other Racetrax fans were watching the races on the monitor at Hillandale Beer & Wine in Silver Spring, and the Racetrax novice began to get the hang of the game.
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

'Lucky Laurel Lady' wins $50,000 after ticket purchase 'mistake'

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A woman from Laurel says she plans to finish paying off her mortgage after winning $50,000 with a ticket for a game she didn't intend to purchase. The 70-year-old woman, who wished to remain anonymous but calls herself the "Lucky Laurel Lady," won...
LAUREL, MD
Bay Net

Design Contest For 2023-2024 Migratory Game Bird Stamp Now Open

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Artists are invited to submit their original works for Maryland’s annual Migratory Game Bird Stamp contest, sponsored by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR). This popular competition combining artistic skill with knowledge of Maryland’s wildlife is open until November 3, 2022. Each contestant...
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Maryland

- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve up tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Unclaimed $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Gaithersburg

A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg. The ticket remains unclaimed as of September 12, according to the Maryland Lottery. Other MoCo winners from the past week include a $10,000 scratch off sold at 7-Eleven (121 Kentlands Blvd) in Gaithersburg, a $15,000 Keno ticket sold at Brighton Beer & Wine (225 Muddy Branch Road) in Gaithersburg, and a $10,606 Racetrax ticket sold at Sunshine Ethio (6907 New Hampshire Ave) in Takoma Park.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
NBC Washington

Maryland Girl Makes Broadway Debut With Inclusive Message

A Maryland girl will have her name and picture up in New York City's Broadway this weekend. Two-year-old Ellie Griffin from Mechanicsville was among those selected from more than 2,000 entries worldwide for a campaign by the National Down Syndrome Society, a human rights organization advocating for acceptance and protection of those with Down syndrome.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Fair Returns This Weekend

LA PLATA, Md. – It’s that time again… The Charles County Fair is this weekend! Gates open at 4p.m. on Thursday, September 15 and the event will run all weekend. Check out the Charles County Fair website for hours, directions, and ticket info: https://www.charlescountyfair.com/. Be sure to...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Saying goodbye to Hopkins for now

Lesser considers his nostalgia for campus life as he prepares for a semester abroad. Three hours and 36 minutes. Three hours and 36 minutes, that is, with no traffic, no stops for gas and no wrong turns. That’s the amount of time it takes for me to drive from my...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Anne Arundel Co. schools crack down on violence at games

Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland are cracking down on violence and other disturbances at their athletic events. In a letter to school families Wednesday, Superintendent Mark Bedell cited several incidents from just the first two weeks of the school year. “We have had several instances that have required...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Prince George's County declares Sept. 16 'Frances Tiafoe Day' for tennis star

BALTIMORE -- U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe is being honored at home after his historic run at Flushing Meadows last week. Prince George's County is declaring Friday, Sept. 16 'Frances Tiafoe Day. There will be a homecoming celebration for the tennis player starting at 3 p.m. at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, where he trained. Tiafoe, a 24-year-old from Hyattsville who was seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows, became the first American man to get to the U.S. Open semifinals since Andy Roddick was the tournament's runner-up in 2006.Tiafoe's run ended with a five-set loss to No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz, a 19-year-old from Spain. Alcaraz went on to win his first Grand Slam title, becoming the youngest man to lead the ATP rankings.   
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Six-Run First Powers Blue Crabs In 7-4 Victory

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were on fire to start tonight’s ballgame, scoring six runs in the top of the first inning en route to a 7-4 victory over the Long Island Ducks. The Blue Crabs bats collected 14 hits in the first four innings in the victory. In...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

