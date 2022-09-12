Read full article on original website
Bingo Scratch-off Delivers $50,000 Prize to St. Mary’s Mom
A Lottery fan from Southern Maryland was at one of her favorite retailers, playing her lucky numbers in Pick 5, when she decided to give the $20 Bonus Bingo X20 game a try. “I was looking at the scratch-offs,” she said, “and I looked at the bingo ticket and I said to myself, ‘Let me buy one.’” When […]
Bay Net
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
Bay Net
Uber Driver Picks Up $50,000 Powerball Prize
OXON HILL, Md. – “The $4 cash in my pocket is what did it,” said a Ft. Washington resident, describing the events that produced his $50,000 Powerball win last week. The cash-strapped Uber driver, who spent more and more time away from home in recent months, described his big win as a real gift for his family.
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring Resident Wins $51,422 at Hillandale Beer & Wine Playing Lottery Game
A Silver Spring resident who has been a regular Mega Millions player in the past may be trying his hand at Racetrax a little more often after the computer-animated horse racing simulation game delivered a $51,422 prize on Sept. 4. The married father of three, who works as a retail sales manager, was telling a friend that he hadn’t had many wins playing Mega Millions, and his friend encouraged him to give Racetrax a try. The two of them and a few other Racetrax fans were watching the races on the monitor at Hillandale Beer & Wine in Silver Spring, and the Racetrax novice began to get the hang of the game.
foxbaltimore.com
'Lucky Laurel Lady' wins $50,000 after ticket purchase 'mistake'
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A woman from Laurel says she plans to finish paying off her mortgage after winning $50,000 with a ticket for a game she didn't intend to purchase. The 70-year-old woman, who wished to remain anonymous but calls herself the "Lucky Laurel Lady," won...
Bay Net
Design Contest For 2023-2024 Migratory Game Bird Stamp Now Open
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Artists are invited to submit their original works for Maryland’s annual Migratory Game Bird Stamp contest, sponsored by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR). This popular competition combining artistic skill with knowledge of Maryland’s wildlife is open until November 3, 2022. Each contestant...
PhillyBite
Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Maryland
- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve up tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Gaithersburg
A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg. The ticket remains unclaimed as of September 12, according to the Maryland Lottery. Other MoCo winners from the past week include a $10,000 scratch off sold at 7-Eleven (121 Kentlands Blvd) in Gaithersburg, a $15,000 Keno ticket sold at Brighton Beer & Wine (225 Muddy Branch Road) in Gaithersburg, and a $10,606 Racetrax ticket sold at Sunshine Ethio (6907 New Hampshire Ave) in Takoma Park.
NBC Washington
Maryland Girl Makes Broadway Debut With Inclusive Message
A Maryland girl will have her name and picture up in New York City's Broadway this weekend. Two-year-old Ellie Griffin from Mechanicsville was among those selected from more than 2,000 entries worldwide for a campaign by the National Down Syndrome Society, a human rights organization advocating for acceptance and protection of those with Down syndrome.
Bay Net
Charles County Fair Returns This Weekend
LA PLATA, Md. – It’s that time again… The Charles County Fair is this weekend! Gates open at 4p.m. on Thursday, September 15 and the event will run all weekend. Check out the Charles County Fair website for hours, directions, and ticket info: https://www.charlescountyfair.com/. Be sure to...
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Saying goodbye to Hopkins for now
Lesser considers his nostalgia for campus life as he prepares for a semester abroad. Three hours and 36 minutes. Three hours and 36 minutes, that is, with no traffic, no stops for gas and no wrong turns. That’s the amount of time it takes for me to drive from my...
Bay Net
Local Wineries Shine At The 2022 Maryland Governor’s Cup Wine Competition
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Big Cork Vineyards earned the 2022 Maryland Governor’s Cup for its 2021 Siberian Ice dessert wine and Loew Vineyards claimed the Jack Aellen Cup for its non-vintage Klara mead. This year’s competition scored more than 150 locally produced wines. The competition was judged by...
WJLA
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic cemetery in Maryland: 7News I-Team
SUITLAND, Md. (7News) — Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md. has been around for 90 years and it is beautiful. It’s also a cemetery where bronze vases costing up to a thousand dollars are missing from graves. “This is my fathers and I brought this last time I...
Paul's Homewood Café looks to keep a 60 year tradition going
Back in the 60's and 70’s, kids would leave Annapolis High School to get in a long line for a hot dog and soda at Paul’s Homewood Café.
WTOP
Anne Arundel Co. schools crack down on violence at games
Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland are cracking down on violence and other disturbances at their athletic events. In a letter to school families Wednesday, Superintendent Mark Bedell cited several incidents from just the first two weeks of the school year. “We have had several instances that have required...
First Look: Chesapeake Crab Shack And Bar Wants You To Get Crackin’ On U Street
There are few things more quintessentially Chesapeake than Blue crabs and the Eastern Shore crab houses that peddle them, but for crab lovers who have a hankering for the shellfish but don’t want to make the drive out of town, a new D.C. spot called Chesapeake Crab Shack and Bar is stepping up.
Prince George's County declares Sept. 16 'Frances Tiafoe Day' for tennis star
BALTIMORE -- U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe is being honored at home after his historic run at Flushing Meadows last week. Prince George's County is declaring Friday, Sept. 16 'Frances Tiafoe Day. There will be a homecoming celebration for the tennis player starting at 3 p.m. at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, where he trained. Tiafoe, a 24-year-old from Hyattsville who was seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows, became the first American man to get to the U.S. Open semifinals since Andy Roddick was the tournament's runner-up in 2006.Tiafoe's run ended with a five-set loss to No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz, a 19-year-old from Spain. Alcaraz went on to win his first Grand Slam title, becoming the youngest man to lead the ATP rankings.
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Bay Net
Two High Schools Earn National Special Olympics Recognition For Inclusive Programs
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Kindness. Acceptance. Inclusion. Nowhere in Anne Arundel County is that more on display than in Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ Unified Sports programs and nowhere is it better showcased than at Annapolis and North County high schools. For their consistent demonstration of inclusive practices, the...
Bay Net
Six-Run First Powers Blue Crabs In 7-4 Victory
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were on fire to start tonight’s ballgame, scoring six runs in the top of the first inning en route to a 7-4 victory over the Long Island Ducks. The Blue Crabs bats collected 14 hits in the first four innings in the victory. In...
