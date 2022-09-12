ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Police working to fight officer shortage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department is facing a severe shortage of police officers. One high ranking officer says this is by far the worst job market in 25 years in terms of trying to recruit new officers. The police department says it is short by 28 sworn...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Natural gas utilities bills expected to higher this winter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While it is still pretty warm outside, cooler temperatures are only a few months away and your heating bill this winter will probably be higher than normal. A Spire Energy representative explained the bill increase. “What customers pay for gas is what Spire pays for gas...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Road closure in Shelby County to replace bridge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Department of Transportation crews will close Highway 25 in Shelby County this week to replace the Waxahatchee Bridge. The road will remain closed to everyone except folks who live right around the bridge until May 2023. You can use the detour route in place by...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

New housing for veterans opening in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new housing facility for veterans will open on September 16 in Ensley. It’s called Veteran’s Palace, and it’s a communal living facility to serve homeless and disabled veterans. The Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates there are 329 homeless veterans in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Hwy 25 bridge between Calera, Columbiana closed for work until May

The Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama Highway 25 between Columbiana and Calera has officially closed in order for the Alabama Department of Transportation to replace it. ALDOT has requested that motorists consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs and use extreme caution in the area.
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

Chilton County moves one step closer to getting a new E911 system

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County is one step closer to getting a revamped E911 system. The Maplesville Town Council unanimously agreeing to move forward with a new contract. Sheriff John Shearon said communication between emergency departments has been an issue in and around Chilton County for a while,...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

New proposed apartment complex in Tuscaloosa causes controversy

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New retail space and apartments are coming to downtown Tuscaloosa, but not everyone is on board with the idea. The Tuscaloosa City Council voted four-three to approve the project that is months in the making. This will be a six-story mixed used apartment complex located on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
wbrc.com

Motorcyclist from Hueytown killed in Bessemer crash

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown man died in a motorcycle crash September 15. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as James David Townsend. He was 38. The wreck happened at 11:51 p.m. in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue North in Bessemer. Authorities say Townsend...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham city leaders looking to crack down on illegal littering

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We told you how Birmingham Public Works crews spent more than a week in the Wylam neighborhood collecting more than 200 tons of illegally dumped bulk trash. But, city councilors said that everyday littering is also leading to a ton of trash on Birmingham’s streets.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man, 73, dies in house fire in Birmingham’s Kingston Community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 73-year-old man died in a house fire in Birmingham September 15. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Otis Cauthen, Jr. The fire happened in the 900 block of 47th Way North in the Kingston Community around 8:07 p.m. Birmingham Fire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

$855K worth of pot seized in Birmingham drug bust

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police took $855,240 worth of marijuana off the streets during a drug bust Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA executed a search warrant at a house in the 1900 block of David Drive Northeast.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Gas prices below $3 in some areas

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - We are finally seeing gas prices below $3.00 again in parts of Alabama. Gas was at $2.95 a gallon on Highway 119 in Alabaster at the Neighborhood Walmart. Some of the other gas stations in that area of Shelby County are still showing $3.10 or...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

One taken to hospital after house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said one person was taken to the hospital after a house fire near Kingston on September 15, 2022. This happened at 939 47th Way North. Authorities are still working to extinguish the fire. We will continue to update this story...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

‘A fake post’: Deputies update threat at West End High School

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Department said a fake snapchat post is to blame for a reported threat at West End High School in Etowah County. The following is the joint statement from Sheriff Jonathon Horton and Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby:. On September...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL

