Tuscaloosa Police working to fight officer shortage
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department is facing a severe shortage of police officers. One high ranking officer says this is by far the worst job market in 25 years in terms of trying to recruit new officers. The police department says it is short by 28 sworn...
While students waited on refunds, this Alabama college sold cars to employees on the cheap
A decade of state audits shows that Lawson State has struggled to maintain proper internal control of its finances.
Natural gas utilities bills expected to higher this winter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While it is still pretty warm outside, cooler temperatures are only a few months away and your heating bill this winter will probably be higher than normal. A Spire Energy representative explained the bill increase. “What customers pay for gas is what Spire pays for gas...
Road closure in Shelby County to replace bridge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Department of Transportation crews will close Highway 25 in Shelby County this week to replace the Waxahatchee Bridge. The road will remain closed to everyone except folks who live right around the bridge until May 2023. You can use the detour route in place by...
New housing for veterans opening in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new housing facility for veterans will open on September 16 in Ensley. It’s called Veteran’s Palace, and it’s a communal living facility to serve homeless and disabled veterans. The Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates there are 329 homeless veterans in...
Shelby Reporter
Hwy 25 bridge between Calera, Columbiana closed for work until May
The Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama Highway 25 between Columbiana and Calera has officially closed in order for the Alabama Department of Transportation to replace it. ALDOT has requested that motorists consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs and use extreme caution in the area.
Chilton County moves one step closer to getting a new E911 system
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County is one step closer to getting a revamped E911 system. The Maplesville Town Council unanimously agreeing to move forward with a new contract. Sheriff John Shearon said communication between emergency departments has been an issue in and around Chilton County for a while,...
New proposed apartment complex in Tuscaloosa causes controversy
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New retail space and apartments are coming to downtown Tuscaloosa, but not everyone is on board with the idea. The Tuscaloosa City Council voted four-three to approve the project that is months in the making. This will be a six-story mixed used apartment complex located on...
Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
Ivey appoints new DA for judicial district encompassing 3 central Alabama counties
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed a new district attorney for three central Alabama counties after receiving notice of 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall V. Houston’s retirement. According to a news release from Houston’s office, Ivey appointed CJ Robinson, who was Houston’s chief deputy and the winner of...
Motorcyclist from Hueytown killed in Bessemer crash
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown man died in a motorcycle crash September 15. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as James David Townsend. He was 38. The wreck happened at 11:51 p.m. in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue North in Bessemer. Authorities say Townsend...
ABC 33/40 News
Concerns grow over illegal dumping, littering in Tuscaloosa County
Illegal dumping and littering is an issue we have been reporting on all across the state. Viewers have reached out to us with concerns in the area of Woodland Lake Road in Tuscaloosa County. Along the road there is trash such as bottles and cans. There are some spots where...
Birmingham city leaders looking to crack down on illegal littering
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We told you how Birmingham Public Works crews spent more than a week in the Wylam neighborhood collecting more than 200 tons of illegally dumped bulk trash. But, city councilors said that everyday littering is also leading to a ton of trash on Birmingham’s streets.
Man, 73, dies in house fire in Birmingham’s Kingston Community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 73-year-old man died in a house fire in Birmingham September 15. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Otis Cauthen, Jr. The fire happened in the 900 block of 47th Way North in the Kingston Community around 8:07 p.m. Birmingham Fire...
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 55-year-old man was killed in an industrial accident at a Birmingham business September 14. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. Authorities say he was killed while trying to fix a jammed paper machine at Joe Piper, Inc....
$855K worth of pot seized in Birmingham drug bust
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police took $855,240 worth of marijuana off the streets during a drug bust Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA executed a search warrant at a house in the 1900 block of David Drive Northeast.
Black Warrior Riverkeeper Sues Warrior Met Coal Over Pollution in Tuscaloosa County
An Alabama nonprofit has filed a federal lawsuit against Warrior Met Coal over allegations that the company is illegally polluting waters that eventually flow into the Black Warrior River in Tuscaloosa. Nelson Brooke, leader of the Black Warrior Riverkeeper, announced the group's decision to sue Warrior Met in a Wednesday...
Gas prices below $3 in some areas
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - We are finally seeing gas prices below $3.00 again in parts of Alabama. Gas was at $2.95 a gallon on Highway 119 in Alabaster at the Neighborhood Walmart. Some of the other gas stations in that area of Shelby County are still showing $3.10 or...
One taken to hospital after house fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said one person was taken to the hospital after a house fire near Kingston on September 15, 2022. This happened at 939 47th Way North. Authorities are still working to extinguish the fire. We will continue to update this story...
‘A fake post’: Deputies update threat at West End High School
ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Department said a fake snapchat post is to blame for a reported threat at West End High School in Etowah County. The following is the joint statement from Sheriff Jonathon Horton and Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby:. On September...
