Cameo Theatre receives historic designation

By Jim Ehmke
 4 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – A relic of Greater Binghamton’s past history of single screen movie houses is being considered for a historical designation.

The Cameo Theatre on Robinson Street on Binghamton’s Eastside has been added to New York State’s Register of Historic Places and nominated for the National Register.


The theater was built in 1928 and designed by architect Gerald Schenck.


Schenck was a well-known local architect and protege of Binghamton master architect Sanford Lacey.


As recently as the early 90’s, there were still a number of neighborhood movie houses operating in Greater Binghamton, but the Cameo is the last one still standing.


It’s currently owned by Binghamton businessman Damien Cornwell who has announced plans to convert the theater into a community arts center.


Cornwell tells NewsChannel 34 that the project is applying for state grants and other funding sources with hopes of starting rehabilitation work in the spring.

