skooknews.com
Upcoming Road Work Scheduled for Schuylkill County
PennDOT has announced upcoming road work that will take place across Schuylkill County. ----------------------------------- Butler & Barry Twps. Restriction: Westbound lane restriction. Start date: 9/28/22. Est completion date: 9/28/22. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ---------------------------------- Rush Twp. Road name: PA 309. Between: PA 54...
Crash restricts I-80 eastbound lane in Montour County
Valley Township, Pa. — A lane restriction is in place on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 226, in Valley Township, Montour County, due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to PennDOT, drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed approximately two miles east of the Danville / Route 54 interchange. Delays are expected, especially during the peak traffic hours of 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. There may be residual delays into the evening hours. Be alert, expect delays in travel and drive with caution. Check for updates if you plan to travel in that direction by visiting www.511PA.com.
South Cross Valley Expressway construction concerns
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People, who drive on the South Cross Valley Expressway near Wilkes-Barre are asking the question, ‘What’s on the road?’ Some drivers say it’s causing damage to their vehicles and they reached out to the I-team to look into the situation. It’s called the ‘oil and chip’ process. It is […]
PennDOT recommends routes for State College connector. The options would put some out of business
The transportation agency has narrowed the field of alternatives for the major highway project from 9 to 3.
wkok.com
UPDATE: All Lanes of I-80 Back OPEN in Montour County After Crash
WEST HELMOCK TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – All lanes of I-80 are back open in West Hemlock Township, Montour County after it was closed following a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning. PennDOT said the crash forced the closure of both lanes of I-80 east and one lane of I-80 west. We’re...
Concerns over proposed bridge project
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA — Built in 1957, the Laurel Run Road Bridge stretches over the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Wilkes-Barre exit. In November, the Turnpike Commission plans to bid out the bridge for a full reconstruction. Work would then start in March and take about seven months to...
I-78, I-80 bridges part of 6 PennDOT projects moving forward without tolling plan
A court decision nixing a bridge tolling plan will not stop the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation from moving forward with six of the nine bridge projects on state interstates, the department announced Thursday. PennDOT has resumed planning work and federal environmental reviews for the following bridge projects this year:. Plans...
Route 87 in Forksville, Sullivan County, closed due to crash
UPDATE as of 1:30 p.m. - Route 87 is now open to traffic in Forksville, Sullivan County. Forksville, Pa. — Due to a crash, Route 87 is closed between Route 154 (Church Street) and Route 4012 (Main Street) in Forksville, Sullivan County. A detour using Route 220 in Sullivan and Lycoming counties and Interstate 180 in Lycoming County is currently in place. PennDOT says the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.
Lane restriction issued on I-81 Northbound
DUNMORE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT issues a warning for drivers of a lane restriction on Intestate-81 Northbound starting Monday night. According to PennDOT, the closure is due to the need for bridge deck repair work from exit 165 in Mountain Top/Wilkes-Barre to exit 168 in Highland Park Boulevard. Construction will begin Monday night into […]
Stormwater infrastructure fee for Williamsport residents
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents in Williamsport will soon see a new fee on their utility bills. The revenue from the fee will go toward improving the city’s stormwater infrastructure. The Williamsport Sanitary Authority says the city’s stormwater infrastructure is in need of serious repairs. So, they’ve decided to enforce a monthly fee for residents […]
wkok.com
Details out on School Bus/Car Accident in Milton
MILTON- State Police are out this morning with details on a school bus/car accident earlier this week. It happened on Monday in Turbot Township, Northumberland County on Broadway Road, not far from Milton’s Baugher Elementary School. CORRECTED: A bus, driven by 56-year-old Craig Wheeland of Milton stuck a car...
pahomepage.com
Proposed bridge detour raises community concern
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —A bridge replacement is causing an uproar in a Luzerne County community. Residents are concerned over the proposed detour and say it will jeopardize the safety of their community. There are a number of concerns, safety being just one of them, another time...
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Millersburg Ferry
MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Market Street (Route 147) in Millersburg, Dauphin County, is a Pennsylvania Historical Marker commemorating the last survivor of a bygone era — and a major tourist attraction. Nobody quite knows when the Millersburg Ferry got its start. According to the ferry website, it...
wkok.com
Drive and Walk-Through Flu Shot Clinics Start
DANVILLE—Geisinger is hosting Super Saturday flu vaccine clinics starting this weekend and running through November. Each clinic is on Saturday from 9:00 to 3:00. This Saturday is the first event and others will be held on October 8 and November 5. Twenty-two clinics will be held on those dates, including in Lewisburg, Kulpmont, Selinsgrove, Danville, Muncy, Berwick, and Buckhorn. More information is at Geisinger.org/flu.
wkok.com
Portion of Sunbury Hospital Campus Sold by DRIVE
SUNBURY – A portion of the former Sunbury Hospital campus has been sold. DRIVE, an economic development council of governments serving the Central Susquehanna Region, closed on the sale of 1200 Line Street to Stone Fortress Homes, LLC. The Watsontown based company plans to refurbish the home and put it on the market for sale when its complete.
WFMZ-TV Online
Minersville passes ordinance making ATVs, dirt bikes legal on streets
MINERSVILLE, Pa. - Cities and towns across Pennsylvania are passing ordinances to outlaw ATVs and dirt bikes on their streets, but one Schuylkill County town voted Tuesday to welcome the off-road vehicles. The Minersville Borough Council voted unanimously to pass an ordinance that would make it legal to ride off-road...
WNEP-TV 16
On The Pennsylvania Road: Preparing piggies
SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — Church bazaar season in the area is winding down, but there are a few more to go, including one in Luzerne County this weekend. Jon Meyer took The Pennsylvania Road to his family's church in Swoyersville, where he learned how to make one of the popular items on the menu.
Clean Streams Law violations observed at natural gas pipeline site: DEP
MONTOURSVILLE – Multiple violations of the Clean Streams Law have been observed at a natural gas pipeline construction site in Lycoming County, the state Department of Environmental Protection says. The issue is with sediment from where Pennsylvania General Energy (PGE) is installing a pipeline under Loyalsock Creek and on...
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates
The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program.
skooknews.com
State Police Investigating Retail Theft in Pine Grove Township
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a retail theft in Pine Grove Township. According to Troopers, on Friday, September 9th, 2022 around 2:30pm, PSP-Schuylkill Haven responded to BG's Value Market located at 24 Pleasant Valley Rd. Pine Grove Township for a report of a retail theft. The...
