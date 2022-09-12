ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

skooknews.com

Upcoming Road Work Scheduled for Schuylkill County

PennDOT has announced upcoming road work that will take place across Schuylkill County. ----------------------------------- Butler & Barry Twps. Restriction: Westbound lane restriction. Start date: 9/28/22. Est completion date: 9/28/22. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ---------------------------------- Rush Twp. Road name: PA 309. Between: PA 54...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash restricts I-80 eastbound lane in Montour County

Valley Township, Pa. — A lane restriction is in place on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 226, in Valley Township, Montour County, due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to PennDOT, drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed approximately two miles east of the Danville / Route 54 interchange. Delays are expected, especially during the peak traffic hours of 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. There may be residual delays into the evening hours. Be alert, expect delays in travel and drive with caution. Check for updates if you plan to travel in that direction by visiting www.511PA.com.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WBRE

South Cross Valley Expressway construction concerns

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People, who drive on the South Cross Valley Expressway near Wilkes-Barre are asking the question, ‘What’s on the road?’ Some drivers say it’s causing damage to their vehicles and they reached out to the I-team to look into the situation. It’s called the ‘oil and chip’ process. It is […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Concerns over proposed bridge project

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA — Built in 1957, the Laurel Run Road Bridge stretches over the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Wilkes-Barre exit. In November, the Turnpike Commission plans to bid out the bridge for a full reconstruction. Work would then start in March and take about seven months to...
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 87 in Forksville, Sullivan County, closed due to crash

UPDATE as of 1:30 p.m. - Route 87 is now open to traffic in Forksville, Sullivan County. Forksville, Pa. — Due to a crash, Route 87 is closed between Route 154 (Church Street) and Route 4012 (Main Street) in Forksville, Sullivan County. A detour using Route 220 in Sullivan and Lycoming counties and Interstate 180 in Lycoming County is currently in place. PennDOT says the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lane restriction issued on I-81 Northbound

DUNMORE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT issues a warning for drivers of a lane restriction on Intestate-81 Northbound starting Monday night. According to PennDOT, the closure is due to the need for bridge deck repair work from exit 165 in Mountain Top/Wilkes-Barre to exit 168 in Highland Park Boulevard. Construction will begin Monday night into […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Stormwater infrastructure fee for Williamsport residents

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents in Williamsport will soon see a new fee on their utility bills. The revenue from the fee will go toward improving the city’s stormwater infrastructure. The Williamsport Sanitary Authority says the city’s stormwater infrastructure is in need of serious repairs. So, they’ve decided to enforce a monthly fee for residents […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

Details out on School Bus/Car Accident in Milton

MILTON- State Police are out this morning with details on a school bus/car accident earlier this week. It happened on Monday in Turbot Township, Northumberland County on Broadway Road, not far from Milton’s Baugher Elementary School. CORRECTED: A bus, driven by 56-year-old Craig Wheeland of Milton stuck a car...
MILTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Proposed bridge detour raises community concern

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —A bridge replacement is causing an uproar in a Luzerne County community. Residents are concerned over the proposed detour and say it will jeopardize the safety of their community. There are a number of concerns, safety being just one of them, another time...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Millersburg Ferry

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Market Street (Route 147) in Millersburg, Dauphin County, is a Pennsylvania Historical Marker commemorating the last survivor of a bygone era — and a major tourist attraction. Nobody quite knows when the Millersburg Ferry got its start. According to the ferry website, it...
MILLERSBURG, PA
wkok.com

Drive and Walk-Through Flu Shot Clinics Start

DANVILLE—Geisinger is hosting Super Saturday flu vaccine clinics starting this weekend and running through November. Each clinic is on Saturday from 9:00 to 3:00. This Saturday is the first event and others will be held on October 8 and November 5. Twenty-two clinics will be held on those dates, including in Lewisburg, Kulpmont, Selinsgrove, Danville, Muncy, Berwick, and Buckhorn. More information is at Geisinger.org/flu.
DANVILLE, PA
wkok.com

Portion of Sunbury Hospital Campus Sold by DRIVE

SUNBURY – A portion of the former Sunbury Hospital campus has been sold. DRIVE, an economic development council of governments serving the Central Susquehanna Region, closed on the sale of 1200 Line Street to Stone Fortress Homes, LLC. The Watsontown based company plans to refurbish the home and put it on the market for sale when its complete.
SUNBURY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Minersville passes ordinance making ATVs, dirt bikes legal on streets

MINERSVILLE, Pa. - Cities and towns across Pennsylvania are passing ordinances to outlaw ATVs and dirt bikes on their streets, but one Schuylkill County town voted Tuesday to welcome the off-road vehicles. The Minersville Borough Council voted unanimously to pass an ordinance that would make it legal to ride off-road...
MINERSVILLE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

On The Pennsylvania Road: Preparing piggies

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — Church bazaar season in the area is winding down, but there are a few more to go, including one in Luzerne County this weekend. Jon Meyer took The Pennsylvania Road to his family's church in Swoyersville, where he learned how to make one of the popular items on the menu.
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

State Police Investigating Retail Theft in Pine Grove Township

The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a retail theft in Pine Grove Township. According to Troopers, on Friday, September 9th, 2022 around 2:30pm, PSP-Schuylkill Haven responded to BG's Value Market located at 24 Pleasant Valley Rd. Pine Grove Township for a report of a retail theft. The...
PINE GROVE, PA

