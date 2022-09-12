Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles shut down for investigation into crash; 1 injured
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Authorities shut down the northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon after a person was injured in a crash. The California Highway Patrol announced all lanes of the northbound 110 south of Century Boulevard would be closed for at least one hour.
L.A. Weekly
Two Teenage Girls Hospitalized after Pedestrian Accident on Kanan Road [Oak Park, CA]
Traffic Crash near Smoke Tree Avenue Left Two Pedestrians Injured. The incident happened at around 7:52 p.m. near the intersection of Kanan Road and Smoke Tree Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, a 71-year-old woman from Palmdale, driving a northbound 2005 Toyota Camry, failed to stop at a red light. As a result, the vehicle hit the two girls from crossing the intersection. The impact of the collision left both girls with serious injuries.
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Antelope Valley [Lancaster, CA]
Traffic Collision near South Avenue J Left One Fatality. Officers responded to the fatal collision around 4:48 a.m. at the Antelope Valley 14 Freeway and South Avenue J. According to the California Highway Patrol, police located the victim lying on the roadway, however, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.
theavtimes.com
2 killed in Lancaster traffic collision [UPDATE: Deceased ID’d]
LANCASTER – A driver and his 16-year-old female passenger died Wednesday after the driver ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle at a Lancaster intersection, authorities said. It happened around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on Avenue H and 30th Street West. The driver was in a...
2urbangirls.com
One injured in ‘act of violence’ on Harbor Freeway
LOS ANGELES – One person was injured in “an unknown act of violence” on the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday, prompting a full closure of the northbound lanes in the vicinity as authorities investigated the incident. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called just...
2urbangirls.com
Double shooting leaves one dead, one injured in Florence-Firestone area
LOS ANGELES – A shooting in the Florence-Firestone area left a man dead and a woman wounded, and the suspect or suspects remained at-large Thursday. Deputies were sent to Lou Dillon Avenue and 76th Place about 5:55 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A collision involving two vehicles resulted in the death of an unknown victim standing by a disabled vehicle and another vehicle… Read more "Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash"
L.A. Weekly
2 Killed, 1 Airlifted after Semi-Truck Crash on Interstate 15 [Victorville, CA]
VICTORVILLE, CA (September 14, 2022) – Monday morning, two victims were killed and one was injured in a semi-truck crash on Interstate 15. The deadly collision happened around 4:56 a.m., on I-15 between Bear Valley Road and Main Street. Crews say the crash involves two-tractor trailers, a white van,...
2urbangirls.com
Person dies in fiery crash on Southland freeway
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – One person was killed in a fiery crash early Wednesday in Monterey Park. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at approximately 12:02 a.m. to the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and Greenwood Avenue where they found a silver Toyota Camry and a black sedan had collided.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID worker killed at LA area construction site
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas...
L.A. Weekly
1 Hospitalized after Fiery Collision on Interstate 10 [Covina, CA]
Car Crash near Via Verde Street Results in Brush Fire. Authorities responded to the scene around 12:45 p.m., near Via Verde. According to the LA County Fire Department, a car crash resulted in a two-acre brush fire near the eastbound lanes of San Bernardino (10) Freeway. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear.
2urbangirls.com
Shooting near homeless encampment leaves two injured
VENICE, Calif. – A 35-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were shot near a homeless encampment in Venice, police said Thursday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division were called at approximately 10:47 p.m. Wednesday to the Google Venice building at 340 Main St., near Rose Avenue, a block south of the Santa Monica border, where they found the victims, one with a gunshot wound to a leg and another with gunshot wounds to the upper torso.
theavtimes.com
Authorities ID man found dead in car in Palmdale
PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the man who was found dead Sunday morning inside a vehicle at a Park & Ride lot in Palmdale. He was 37-year-old Markquis Hayes, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Sheriff’s officials have released little information on the incident, which they...
2urbangirls.com
DTLA shooting leaves four injured
LOS ANGELES – Four men were injured in a shooting in downtown Los Angeles’ Skid Row area Wednesday, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area of East Fifth Street and San Julian Street. Four men “in various conditions” were...
2urbangirls.com
Cyclist shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A bicyclist was shot in South Los Angeles Wednesday, and police were seeking the shooter. The victim — a 29-year-old man — was riding his bicycle in the area of East 80th Street and Avalon Boulevard, near Fremont High School, at about 11:45 a.m. when he reported “hearing multiple gunshots” and was struck twice by gunfire.
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves one dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton and sheriff’s homicide investigators Thursday are continuing their search for the shooter. Deputies were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to North Central Avenue and Sam Littleton Street where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
foxla.com
Audi driver flags police after hitting and killing pedestrian, then drives away
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian in Hollywood Monday. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers say that the driver of a white 2018 Audi S5 hit a pedestrian on Sunset Boulevard, near McCadden Place, continued down the road before making a U-turn and flagged down LAPD patrol officers.
L.A. Weekly
Injuries Reported in Two-Vehicle Crash on Rye Canyon Road [Santa Clarita, CA]
Traffic Accident on Avenue Stanford Left Several Hurt. The incident occurred on August 9th, at about 2:40 p.m., near Avenue Stanford. According to the California Highway Patrol, two vehicles collided near the intersection of Rye Canyon Road and Avenue Stanford. The crash left three people injured including one driver that became trapped in their vehicle.
1 Transported to Hospital After Freeway Off-Ramp Rollover Crash
Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: One patient was transported to a local hospital after a rollover collision Sunday afternoon in the Newhall community of Santa Clarita. A vehicle described as a Toyota Corolla sedan was traveling northbound on the 14 Freeway at Newhall Avenue off-ramp when it crashed. The vehicle landed into the embankment on its roof with one person reportedly trapped at the time authorities were alerted at around 1:33 p.m. Sept. 11.
mynewsla.com
Missing West Covina Man, 73, Is Found
A 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Ruben David Moncayo had last been seen in the 2000 block of East Rockway Drive on Thursday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
