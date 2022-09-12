I know all Ole Miss fans are hoping for another great game this weekend and a repeat of the way the Rebels took care of business against Central Arkansas. The Rebels took care of things last week, beating Central Arkansas 59-3. Luke Altmyer got a chance to showcase his skills early, tallying 90 yards with two touchdowns. Jaxon Dart got a lot of playing time mostly in the second half, passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

OXFORD, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO