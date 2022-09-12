Has the U.S. been more "together" than it was after Sept. 11th?

In the current landscape of America, there seems to be as much division as ever in the country's modern history. There's division based on political ideology, tribalism, economic status and religious beliefs or lack there of. With the 21st anniversary of 9/11 passing on Sunday, it reminded me of the that time period in American history. A country that was divided prior to the terrorist attacks, came together setting aside the differences that divided it. It was a display of patriotism unlike anything I had ever seen before or since. So that brings up today's question, has the country ever been more together than it was after 9/11?