ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Has the U.S. been more "together" than it was after Sept. 11th?

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5Bgg_0hs0xsj400

In the current landscape of America, there seems to be as much division as ever in the country's modern history. There's division based on political ideology, tribalism, economic status and religious beliefs or lack there of. With the 21st anniversary of 9/11 passing on Sunday, it reminded me of the that time period in American history. A country that was divided prior to the terrorist attacks, came together setting aside the differences that divided it. It was a display of patriotism unlike anything I had ever seen before or since. So that brings up today's question, has the country ever been more together than it was after 9/11?

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fox News’ own poll says Trump was wrong in Mar-a-Lago paper case

A new Fox News poll shows a solid two-thirds majority of voters believe it was “inappropriate” for former president Donald Trump to have taken a stash of more than 11,000 documents belonging to the government at the end of his term in the White House.The survey also found that just 26 per cent of US voters believe Mr Trump’s actions were “appropriate,” compared with the 65 per cent who said it was not. Of the survey respondents who said they voted for Mr Trump, just 38 per cent said the ex-president acted inappropriately by taking the government-owned documents, while nearly...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribalism#American
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy