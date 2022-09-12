Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koxe.com
Wanda Lois Mobley, 82, of Brownwood
Wanda Lois (Teague) Mobley, 82, of Brownwood, Texas completed God’s mission on earth, September 12, 2022 and is reunited with her loving husband, Bill Mobley and our Lord, Jesus Christ. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, September, 17, 2022 in the Rocky Creek Cemetery, Brownwood,...
koxe.com
Brownwood to Host Glen Rose Tonight at Gordon Wood Stadium
With a pair of road victories under their belt, the Class 4A Division I No. 12 Brownwood Lions return to Gordon Wood Stadium Friday night seeking their first home win of the season, but another stellar challenge awaits in the form of the 4A Division II No. 6 Glen Rose Tigers.
koxe.com
Bid for landfill cell construction awarded to DelHur Industries, Inc.
The Brownwood City Council during Tuesday morning’s meeting awarded a bid for construction of Landfill Cells 14 and 16 to DelHur Industries, Inc. The City received seven bids from Aug. 24-29, and DelHur’s bid of $6,297,987.18 was the lowest, received the highest score by City staff, and was recommended by the engineer. The timeline to finish the cells is one year, and construction will begin in October.
koxe.com
Amon Benson, 94, of Brownwood
Amon Owen Benson, 94 of Brownwood passed away peacefully at his home on September 13, 2022, to rejoin the love of his life Joyce Benson who passed away July 15th, 2018. He was born March 15, 1928, to James Benson and Cora Rogers Benson in Gustine. Amon and Joyce met and fell in love then married on December 23,1948. Amon worked in road construction all over the state of Texas and at the Brick Yard in Brownwood until 1964 when he started his job as a heavy equipment operator at Whites Mines (now known as Vulcan Materials) for 30 years until he retired in April of 1994.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
koxe.com
Saundra Sue Holder Sigler, 74
Saundra Sue Holder Sigler, 74, passed away on September 12, 2022. Services will be Friday, September 16, 2022 at 1:00pm and a visitation will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Both services will be held at Heartland Funeral Home in Early, TX followed by a procession for interment at Coleman City Cemetery.
koxe.com
Antonio Bernal, 84, of Santa Anna
Antonio Bernal passed peacefully at home on September 12, 2022 at the age of 84. He was born on October 8, 1937 in Monclova, Coahuila, Mexico to Cecilio & Carlota Bernal. Antonio married the love of his life Maria Venacio on February 20, 1964 & they celebrated over 57 years of marriage.
koxe.com
Brian Geeslin, 49, of Goldthwaite
Brian Geeslin, 49 of Goldthwaite, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. There is no set time for visitation. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 17, at 1:00 pm at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are by Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.
koxe.com
Virginia “Pat” Benson, 85, of Bangs
Virginia “Pat” Benson, age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 12, 2022. Her funeral service will be 10:00 am Monday, September 19th at the First Baptist Church in Bangs with interment to follow at Bangs Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Pat was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
koxe.com
Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh
Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh passed away September 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. She was born in 1955 in Kingsville, Texas to Andrew Benson and Annette Inglet Milam of Bishop, Texas. Cindy was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and mommy to Pepper, a salt and pepper Schnauzer and Rascal, a Wheatin Schnauzer.
koxe.com
William C. Kelley Jr. of Brownwood
William C. Kelley Jr. passed away September 9, 2022 in Brownwood, Texas. William “Pops” Kelley Jr. ministered to many through his poetry. He meant the world to so many people. He was a true Man of God that spent his life teaching others of Jesus. He took cancer patients to their appointments, drove the church van, made home visits to elderly and disabled church members, taught Sunday school, he did prison ministry and did after school mentoring to church children. Dad will be missed by so many. We know he is the arms of Jesus rejoicing. We love you.
koxe.com
Local COVID Cases Decrease This Week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 90 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 90 positives this week, 10 were PCR, and 80 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 39 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
koxe.com
Citizens National Bank Brownwood Announces Grand Reopening Celebration
Citizens National Bank will host a Grand Reopening Celebration on Thursday, September 15th, 2022, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. A ribbon cutting will occur at 10:00 am in front of the bank building in downtown Brownwood, at 1 Carnegie Street. There will be live radio broadcasts, cash prize giveaways,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
koxe.com
Brownwood ISD Names September Spotlight Employees
This month’s spotlight teacher is Jason Adams. Mr. Adams is a 5th grade teacher at East Elementary. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Texas and is a state certified teacher (EC-6). Mr. Adams has been with Brownwood ISD since 2019, making this year his fourth teaching at East.
koxe.com
Professional Women’s Luncheon scheduled for September 21st
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Professional Women’s Luncheon on September 21st from 11:30 am – 1 pm at The Hideout Golf Club and Resort. The cost is $16 per person at the door. The guest speaker is Crystal Stanley, director of the Lehnis Railroad...
koxe.com
Two Sentenced in District Court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Clark R. Perry pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance and was sentenced to Fifteen (15) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
koxe.com
BISD Board Receives Enrollment and Reading Assessment Reports
The Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees met for a regular session meeting on Monday, September 12, at 6:30 p.m. BISD Deputy Superintendent, Liesa Land, provided the latest data from the reading assessments that are given to K-5 students during the year. When comparing the data collected from the beginning of the year with that of previous years, an impact on growth is revealed in some areas due to students that were out of school during COVID. Ms. Land noted that the Beginning of Year, Middle of Year, and End of Year data from last year along with the Beginning of Year data from this year show BISD is headed in the right direction with gains continuing in student progress moving from Tier 2 & 3 (additional help needed) towards Tier 1 (skill level for that grade).
koxe.com
SALSA Observes Mexican Independence
SALSA, a local non-profit organization, founded in 2019, will join with thousands of local community-based organizations in hundreds of cities and communities throughout the nation to observe and celebrate Mexican Independence. Out of a population of 62 million Hispanics in the United States, over 40 million are of Mexican ancestry.
Comments / 0