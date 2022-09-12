ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream 7 Boxes Free Online

Best sites to watch 7 Boxes - Last updated on Sep 14, 2022. Best free ad supported sites: The Roku Channel ,Tubi TV. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch 7 Boxes online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for 7 Boxes on this page.
ENTERTAINMENT
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Bloody Inscription Free Online

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Bloody Inscription. Cast: Vasiliy Livanov Vitali Solomin Rina Zelyonaya Borislav Brondukov Igor Dmitriev. Is The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Bloody Inscription on Netflix?. Unfortunately, The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Bloody Inscription is not available on Netflix....
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Hurt
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Viola Davis
Person
James Mcavoy
Person
William James
Person
Ned Benson
GamesRadar

Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front called "terrific" and "chilling" in rave first reviews

As the World War I film premieres at Toronto Film Festival, critics have shared their overwhelming positive thoughts about it online. New Netflix movie All Quiet on the Western Front is receiving rave first reviews, with critics calling it "harrowing", "terrific", and a "chilling piece of anti-war filmmaking". Directed by Edward Berger, it follows Paul, a young German soldier, whose euphoria over fighting in World War I soon turns to fear when he and his comrades are sent into the trenches.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A harrowing true-life thriller escapes captivity to breathe in streaming success

True crime has exploded in popularity, whether we’re talking about podcasts, documentaries, or fictional film and television projects either based on or inspired by true events. It’s only in the last few years that the genre has punctured the zeitgeist, but it’s here to stay, with 3096 Days reinforcing the obsession at-home audiences have with harrowing events being dramatized onscreen.
MOVIES
TheWrap

All the Halloween Movies on Hulu in October for Huluween

Happy almost Huluween! The streamer has shared its plans for October programming and spooky season. Starting the first of the month, new scary and festive experiences will roll out on Hulu, from classics like “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” to Hulu Originals like the new “Hellraiser” and “Matriarch.” “Huluween Dragstravaganza” hosted by Ginger Minj and Monét X Change will kick off the month dedicated to all things frightening.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tv Online#Live Tv#Hulu Live Tv#Espn#National Geographic#Hbo Max
Outsider.com

‘Monarch’ Ratings Revealed for Series Premiere

Following the premiere of Fox’s new series Monarch, it has been reported that the TV show has already become a huge hit. According to TVLine, Fox’s Monarch made its debut on Sunday (September 11th) with 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (per early numbers). The media outlet notes that pending adjustment, the new series will stand as Fox’s most-watched scripted fall launch in three years since the Prodigal Son made its debut at 4.1 million. It is also TV’s top-rating scripted premiere of 2022.
TV SERIES
Complex

The Best Movies on Peacock Right Now (September 2022)

The days of having one to three streaming services in order to enjoy all of the TV series and movies you want are long gone. That being said, Peacock quickly jumped ahead of other newcomers to the streaming wars by offering a free version of its streaming service, in addition to a low-cost premium version for just $4.99/month.
MOVIES
Collider

Disney+ and Hulu's Halloween Celebrations to Include 'Hellraiser' Premiere, 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Sing-Along, and More

Trick or Stream! October is the time for ghouls, ghosts, and everything spooky and Disney's trio of streamers is bringing the Halloween-appropriate content. With Hulu's Huluween returning for its fifth year, Disney+ welcoming in the holiday with Hallowstream, and even ESPN+ celebrating with Peyton and Eli Manning, there's a diverse slate of shows, movies, and sports on the way for all viewers.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
epicstream.com

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Comments on Plans on Hulu Once Major Deal Closes

Nowadays, mergers are common and there is one that is currently under negotiation between Disney and Comcast which could lead Hulu being part of Disney Plus in the future. CEO Bob Chapek comments on the plans of the company for the streaming platforms but indicates that there is no rush.
BUSINESS
thedigitalfix.com

A Million Little Things season 5 release date speculation and more

When is A Million Little Things season 5 out? Over the last four years, A Million Little Things has become one of most captivating drama series around. Starting from a tragic premise, the TV series from DJ Nash has evolved into a strong, inter-personal story that’s about to reach its conclusion.
TV SERIES
Scary Mommy

Beetlejuice 2

Beetlejuice fans have waited more than 30 years for director Tim Burton to say "It's showtime!" on a sequel to the 1988 classic. Although it was originally released in March, Beetlejuice has since become a Halloween favorite. In fact, it's one of the rare "old" movies that tweens and teens seem to love as much as adults. With more and more nostalgic parents introducing the Michael Keaton-fronted horror comedy to their kids each year, now feels like the perfect time for the long-gestating Beetlejuice 2 sequel to finally happen — but will it? The uptick in fake promotional posters making the rounds on social media certainly has fans feeling like we’re getting closer than ever.
MOVIES
The Verge

Disney’s CEO teases a ‘hard bundle’ of Disney Plus and Hulu

A “hard bundle” of Disney Plus and Hulu could be coming in the next few years if Disney CEO Bob Chapek has anything to say about it. Chapek spoke with the Los Angeles Times during Disney’s big fan event, D23, this past weekend. It was one of the first times he’s spoken about the company and the myriad of controversies it has reckoned with over the last two years. Most of what he said was very neutral, but then they got onto the conversation of the future of Hulu, the streaming giant currently co-owned by Comcast, and Chapek showed his cards... just a little.
BUSINESS
knowtechie.com

New Roku update introduces a ton of quality-of-life features

Roku has announced its next OS update bringing in tons of new features to make your experience even better. Roku OS 11.5 is the next big update, and it’s coming sometime later this year. The company revealed its next update alongside a look at upcoming features in a blog...
COMPUTERS
InsideHook

That Classic Rock Music Catalog Buying Spree May Be Over

Remember when labels and investment funds started buying up the catalogs of your favorite classic rock heroes and paying ridiculous sums of money? You should, because that was basically all the rage last year (and a bit of this year). Turns out that might not have been such a great...
MUSIC
Ionutz Kazaku

How To Remember Everything You Read

Focus on these effective tips. Why you don’t remember anything after you finished a book?. Reading the book by itself is not enough. Our goal is to remember and use the acquired information for the future, not memorize it. In this case, we should use practical and scientific approaches in order to make the knowledge stick.

Comments / 0

Community Policy