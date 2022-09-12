ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

The Weidner Downtown Series returns to Green Bay's Tarlton Theatre

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Weidner announced new events coming to the heart of downtown Green Bay. The Weidner is entering its second year of partnership with historic Tarlton Theatre to present "The Weidner Downtown Series." The series showcases an eclectic mix of live music, chamber theatre and free to...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin nonprofit hosts fall prevention event

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin agencies are joining together to prevent falls. The non-profit Fall Prevention Alliance of Northeast Wisconsin put on the Freedom from Falls event at the Kroc Community Center Thursday morning. The event featured speakers discussing how to be proactive in preventing falls and therapists...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Winter, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Ashwaubenon, WI
Green Bay, WI
Entertainment
Ashwaubenon, WI
Entertainment
Fox11online.com

Fox Cities Marathon still welcoming runners as race weekend fast approaches

NEENAH (WLUK) -- The Community First Fox Cities Marathon is happing this weekend. Event organizers say volunteers are still needed. Race director Julie Johnson says more than 2,300 volunteers help every year. The half and full marathon will happen on Sunday morning. Kids runs are scheduled for Friday and the...
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Syble Hopp student featured in Times Square for Down Syndrome Awareness Month

HOWARD (WLUK) -- A Syble Hopp student from Howard will be shining bright in New York City's Time Square this weekend. Preston Taylor was chosen as one of 500 individuals with down syndrome to be featured in a video shown on the big screen from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The video kicks off National Down Syndrome Society's New York City Buddy Walk.
HOWARD, WI
Fox11online.com

Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh raising funds for $16 million expansion project

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh is looking for help in raising funds for its expansion so it can meet the growing needs of the community. The club's proposed $16 million expansion project of its building at 501 E. Parkway Avenue, includes adding more classroom space, a gym, administrative offices and a playground.
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Trans Siberian Orchestra#Holiday Season#Reschcenter Com
Fox11online.com

Game Day Snack Ideas from Bulk Priced Food Shoppe

For more on all the products Bulk Priced Food Shoppe carries you can visit their website at bulkpricedfoodshoppe.com. The store is located at W6482 Greenville Drive in Greenville. Reese's Snack Mix:. 1 can salted peanuts. 1 bag of Reese’s Pieces, large or mini. 2 bags mini Reese’s peanut butter...
GREENVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Music
Fox11online.com

Green Bay substance abuse facility looking to expand

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- When her daughter lost her battle with addiction two and a half years ago, Paula Jolly decided to fill a need for transitional housing in Green Bay. Amanda’s House opened its doors to women affected by substance use and mental illness last winter. “I wasn't...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Brown County school celebrates 150th anniversary

GREENLEAF (WLUK) -- Zion Lutheran School of Wayside is celebrating 150 years. The school first opened its doors in 1872. On Sunday, the school celebrated with students and staff by hosting a church service, followed by food, fellowship and games. During the ceremony, a special service was held where students...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

'Walk for Wildlife' making a difference for area injured animals

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is getting ready for its biggest fundraiser of the year. It's the Walk for Wildlife and it's this weekend. The event helps raise the necessary funds for staff to care for injured animals and help them get back to the wild where they belong.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Fox Valley apprentices begin their trade careers at signing ceremony

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WLUK) -- A group of young adults who chose not to go to college are getting started on their careers. Eighty-eight new apprentices, up from 51 last year, took part in a ceremony in Kaukauna on Thursday. Isabella Campbell says before she graduated from high school last year,...
KAUKAUNA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy