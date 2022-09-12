Read full article on original website
The Weidner Downtown Series returns to Green Bay's Tarlton Theatre
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Weidner announced new events coming to the heart of downtown Green Bay. The Weidner is entering its second year of partnership with historic Tarlton Theatre to present "The Weidner Downtown Series." The series showcases an eclectic mix of live music, chamber theatre and free to...
VIDEO I Ashwaubenon celebrates 150th anniversary with fireworks
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The village of Ashwaubenon lit up the sky over Ashwaubomay Park Thursday night to celebrate its 150th anniversary. The fireworks celebration was originally planned for Aug. 13 but was rescheduled because of the rain.
'Cherries Jubilee' street art auction part of Harvest Fest in Sturgeon Bay
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- A fall festival and a street art auction will take the stage in Sturgeon Bay on Saturday. This year's event celebrates the season and the iconic Door County cherry. Ever since she retired as an electrical engineer, Renate Gregory says she's been able to focus on...
Northeast Wisconsin nonprofit hosts fall prevention event
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin agencies are joining together to prevent falls. The non-profit Fall Prevention Alliance of Northeast Wisconsin put on the Freedom from Falls event at the Kroc Community Center Thursday morning. The event featured speakers discussing how to be proactive in preventing falls and therapists...
Shoreline restoration project dedicated at National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A restoration project along the Fox River is bringing safety to the shores of the National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon, and the new rock wall could help future development at the site. With the snip of some oversized scissors, the new shoreline stabilization project is officially complete.
Fox Cities Marathon still welcoming runners as race weekend fast approaches
NEENAH (WLUK) -- The Community First Fox Cities Marathon is happing this weekend. Event organizers say volunteers are still needed. Race director Julie Johnson says more than 2,300 volunteers help every year. The half and full marathon will happen on Sunday morning. Kids runs are scheduled for Friday and the...
Syble Hopp student featured in Times Square for Down Syndrome Awareness Month
HOWARD (WLUK) -- A Syble Hopp student from Howard will be shining bright in New York City's Time Square this weekend. Preston Taylor was chosen as one of 500 individuals with down syndrome to be featured in a video shown on the big screen from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The video kicks off National Down Syndrome Society's New York City Buddy Walk.
Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh raising funds for $16 million expansion project
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh is looking for help in raising funds for its expansion so it can meet the growing needs of the community. The club's proposed $16 million expansion project of its building at 501 E. Parkway Avenue, includes adding more classroom space, a gym, administrative offices and a playground.
Kohl's looking to fill 440 seasonal positions in Green Bay and Appleton-area stores
(WLUK) -- To prepare for the holiday season, an area department store is looking to add seasonal associates. Kohl's says it has 440 open store roles in the Green Bay and Appleton area. It's also looking to fill positions in its distribution centers and e-commerce fulfillment centers. Kohl's will host...
Learn more about Wisconsin's iconic fruits at the Cranberry Apple Jamboree
(WLUK) -- Starting Friday, a celebration for two of Wisconsin's most iconic fruits will be taking place in Manitowoc County. The Cranberry Apple Jamboree is happening at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. Abigal Winkel says the event combines education and fun. Visitors will investigate why cranberries bounce, how an apple's...
Game Day Snack Ideas from Bulk Priced Food Shoppe
For more on all the products Bulk Priced Food Shoppe carries you can visit their website at bulkpricedfoodshoppe.com. The store is located at W6482 Greenville Drive in Greenville. Reese's Snack Mix:. 1 can salted peanuts. 1 bag of Reese’s Pieces, large or mini. 2 bags mini Reese’s peanut butter...
Green Bay nonprofit opens 5th clinic to provide dental care to underserved kids
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay nonprofit is expanding to meet the needs of uninsured children without dental care. Oral Health Partnership is opening its fifth clinic to provide dental care to children in the community who are uninsured or on Medicaid. The new clinic, located on Siegler Street,...
Green Bay substance abuse facility looking to expand
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- When her daughter lost her battle with addiction two and a half years ago, Paula Jolly decided to fill a need for transitional housing in Green Bay. Amanda’s House opened its doors to women affected by substance use and mental illness last winter. “I wasn't...
St. Joseph Food Program celebrates 40 years as inflation concerns continue
MENASHA (WLUK) -- A Menasha food pantry is celebrating a special milestone. And while food options have gone away for many due to rising costs, St. Joseph’s Food Program has continued providing help for a range of people. "I try to put myself in shoes of where would you...
Brown County school celebrates 150th anniversary
GREENLEAF (WLUK) -- Zion Lutheran School of Wayside is celebrating 150 years. The school first opened its doors in 1872. On Sunday, the school celebrated with students and staff by hosting a church service, followed by food, fellowship and games. During the ceremony, a special service was held where students...
'Walk for Wildlife' making a difference for area injured animals
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is getting ready for its biggest fundraiser of the year. It's the Walk for Wildlife and it's this weekend. The event helps raise the necessary funds for staff to care for injured animals and help them get back to the wild where they belong.
Syble Hopp student says he wanted to be a meteorologist like Pete Petoniak
(WLUK) -- Pete Petoniak might have some competition for his job. Preston Taylor of Howard is one of 500 people with Down syndrome to be featured in a video that will air this weekend in New York City's Times Square as part of National Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Preston and...
"Not just a new logo": Green Bay's council set to vote on $101,000 rebranding effort
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay's city council is expected to vote next week on whether to move forward with a $101,000 rebranding effort. The idea received mixed feedback when it was first proposed late last year. It doesn't take a marketing expert to tell you people think of the...
FOX 11 Top 11: Bay Port still No. 1; Luxemburg-Casco and Southern Door enter
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- For the second straight week there is not much movement in the FOX 11 Top 11 as the top nine team remain in the same spot as last week. However, teams 10 and 11 each lost last week (Reedsville and Appleton North) and have exited this week's rankings.
Fox Valley apprentices begin their trade careers at signing ceremony
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WLUK) -- A group of young adults who chose not to go to college are getting started on their careers. Eighty-eight new apprentices, up from 51 last year, took part in a ceremony in Kaukauna on Thursday. Isabella Campbell says before she graduated from high school last year,...
