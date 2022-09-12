Read full article on original website
Adair County Health Services Promotes National Lifeline For Suicide Prevention Month 0
September is Suicide Prevention Month and Adair County Health Services is working to bring attention to an important resource. Adair County Senior Life Solutions Program Director Dianne Allsup says that the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a great source for people that are struggling with suicidal thoughts. Allsup recommends the free lifeline to get help right away from a professional.
Guthrie County Supervisors Get a Conservation Update
The Guthrie County Supervisors met for their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board got an update from the Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman about the decision to raise camping fees at Nations Bridge and Lenon Mill Park. Halterman said that the Conservation Board approved to increase the rate to $20 per night on January 1st, 2023 for any camping unit. The camping fees were last increased in 2013 to $15 to camp with electricity and $10 without. Halterman also updated the Board on the electrical issue at Lenon Mill Park and the upgrade of three new pedestals to replace the current worn out pedestals.
Guthrie County Hospital Announces Dennis Flanery as Foundation Director
The Guthrie County Hospital Foundation is welcoming a Guthrie County native to their staff. Dennis Flanery will be the new Foundation Director of the Guthrie County Hospital. FLanery has spent the last 28 years as the Market President of Peoples Bank in Guthrie Center and is the active President of the Guthrie Center Development Group. Flanery has served as a Guthrie County Trustee from 1997 to 2002 and in 2003 he joined the Guthrie County Hospital Foundation Board as the Treasurer and President. He has a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University and completed the Graduate School of Banking Program in Colorado.
McCreary Community Center to Get Some Maintenance Improvements
The Perry City Council recently authorized a maintenance project proposal for the McCreary Community Building. City Administrator Sven Peterson talks about why it took so long to get these items approved. “This was supposed to be in the budget, but it got missed in the shuffle, so we were able...
Greene County Public Health Sees No Impact from Newly Combined Iowa Health and Human Services Department
The recent merger of two Iowa departments may impact local county departments. The Department of Public Health and the Department of Human Services have combined to become the Health and Human Services Department. Greene County Public Health Director Becky Wolf shares how this merger has impacted them locally. “We really...
Guthrie County State Bank Tower Of Tissue Successful School Drive
The Guthrie County State Bank recently finished their successful initiative to collect a certain sanitation product. Marketing Director Sonya Pierce says their fundraiser called the Tower of Tissue started during the pandemic to give a necessary hygiene product to the area local schools in need. Pierce says this year, they matched every box of tissue donated by the public. She states they collected 210 tissue boxes from the community which in turn added up to a total of 420 donated evenly to Panorama and Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center School Districts. She tells Raccoon Valley Radio this promotion is making a difference in the community.
Part of $26.6 Million In Business Incentive Grants Awarded To Guthrie Center
Governor Kim Reynolds awarded $26.6 million in grant funding to 23 projects in Iowa and one local business was a recipient of a portion of the grant money. The Child Care Business Incentive Grant helps businesses jumpstart their new child care opportunities and make it easier for people to find child care in their area. The Guthrie Center Development Corporation was given $296,240 to help with the Little Charger Early Learning Center’s project to build a new child care center and add 37 new slots to the community. The development corporation will assist the project by facilitating dialogues with local business owners and residents to raise the $1.7 million needed for the construction of the new center.
Dallas County Supervisors Approve Excavator Purchase
Yesterday the Dallas County Supervisors held their weekly board meeting and discussed allocating funds provided by the American Rescue Plan toward purchasing 38 machines from RMB consulting for $124,570 to be approved at a future meeting. They also tabled a decision to purchase 15 new election tabulating machines from RMB for $329,900 as a capital improvement budget item pending review of how the current equipment will be disposed of.
Greene County Attorney Shares Insight Into Catalytic Converter Case
After 21 months, three suspects that were involved in stealing catalytic converters from Jefferson ended with all three going to prison. January 21, 2021 47-year-old Jason Edward Trotter of Perry, 40-year-old Nicholas Joseph White of Newton and 30-year-old Sharlee Jean Royce of Grinnell stole several catalytic converters from a Jefferson business. The Jefferson Police Department arrested the individuals later that night and each suspect was sentenced to ten years in prison, with White being sentenced in October, then Royce in November and Trotter was sentenced earlier this week.
Open House To Enjoy Stuart Rock Island Depot This Weekend
There will be an open house in Stuart for the public to enjoy at the Rock Island Depot. The open house will honor Doris Bench who led the restoration effort from 1997 to 2014 for the Rock Island Depot. Stuart Revitalization is asking the public to come to say ‘thank you’ and also admire the historic treasure and all the stunning old photographs that have been added to the interior. This free event will be on Saturday from 2 to 4pm.
Stuart City Council Approves Raise In Garbage Contract
The Stuart City Council met Monday in regular session.. The Council approved a garbage collection agreement renewal with Avey Sanitation which increased by $438 for a total cost of $3,085 per year because of the 125 new accounts around the city. Also they approved the new fire truck change orders for $9,000 and an annual financial report, and an urban renewal plan amendment and report.
Perry Police Brings Back Assistant Chief, Archer Promoted
In 2014 Eric Vaughn was appointed police chief and the assistant police chief position remained vacant, while relying on a couple of sergeants to fulfill that assistant position within the department. The Perry City Council recently approved a job description to bring the assistant chief position back, City Administrator Sven...
Greene County Democratic Party Fall Fundraiser Next Week
The Greene County Democratic Party is hosting a fundraiser later this month. The “All Aboard the Blue Express” fall fundraiser will be Thursday, September 22nd at the Grand Junction Community Center. Special guest speakers include Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear and 2020 Democratic candidate for Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District and current candidate for Iowa House District 1 JD Scholten will be there, along with local candidates including incumbent Deb McDonald for Greene County Recorder and Mike Holden, who is running for Greene County Supervisor District 3. Additionally, Congressional District 3 candidate Cindy Axne is running for re-election will join the event via Zoom.
Greene County Sheriff’s Report September 15, 2022
12:11am: A deputy investigated a trespass complaint in the 900 block of Main Street, Scranton. 8:47am: A deputy investigated a suspicious person on 220th Street near 16th Street, Grand Junction. 10:00am: Peyton Oliver 49 of New Jersey was booked into the jail to serve a sentence. 10:45am: Robert Kinnick 74...
Guthrie County Historical Village and Museum Cemetery Program Rescheduled
After inclement weather last weekend, the Saving our Historic Cemeteries program was rescheduled. Guthrie County Historical Village and Museum Board Member Rod Stanley says the program will be scheduled for this Saturday from 9 to 11am at the Richland Cemetery. Stanley explains that if someone wants to learn how to make simple repairs without damaging old tombstones, headstones and monuments.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office September 9-14, 2022
Karl Maurice Krieger, age 29 of 1506 Westwood Dr., Jefferson was arrested in the 19000 block of Highway 141 Diagonal for possession of a controlled substance, driving while license denied, possession of marijuana, operating without interlock, depositing or throwing litter on highway and interference with official acts. Carlos Zuniga, age...
Perry School Board Approves Increasing Sub Pay
Early retirement was on the table for discussion at the recent Perry School Board meeting, but no action was taken. They approved the Teacher Leadership and Compensation (TLC) Learning Community contracts as well as approved an increase in pay for regular substitute teachers to $150 per day, long-term pay from 175.32 to $184.95 per day, and coverage pay from 20 to $25 per period for district staff to cover class periods.
Crops in Greene County Turning Brown
There are lots of crops that are starting to brown in several fields across Greene County. ISU Extension Field Agronomist Mike Witt says this is especially true in some cornfields. “Some of those plants are starting to fire once you get a lot further into the field. Sometimes the field...
Fire Department T-Shirt Scam Hits Greene County
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a reoccurring phone scam. Sheriff Jack Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio residents have received a text message that wants an individual to purchase a t-shirt for a specifically named local fire department within Greene County. There’s a link in the text message wanting you to click on it to purchase the t-shirt.
Panora City Council Announces Bid For Jackson Street Improvement Project
The Panora City Council met for their regular meeting Monday. The Council approved the contract with Region XII Council of Governments for the local planning and administrative assistance of an upper story housing Community Development Block Grant application and duplex plans with the fee of $1,000. Also they approved the resolution for the final plans, specification, form of contract and estimate of cost for Jackson Street Improvement and awarded the contract to Spring Lake Construction LLC for $1,915,000. Next, the Council approved a development agreement with Panora Telecommunications authorizing annual appropriation tax increment payments to not exceed $850,000 for the Clay Street Housing project and pledging a certain tax increment financing (TIF) revenues to the payment of residential lots. Finally, they approved the changes to district and supplementary district regulations.
