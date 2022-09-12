ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

survivornet.com

‘Severely Bloated’ Woman, 64, Was Misdiagnosed With Irritable Bowel Syndrome: She Learned It Was Cancer After She Pushed For A Second Opinion

Dianne Boothby, 64, found out she had ovarian cancer just months after her husband’s stage 3 bowel cancer diagnosis in August 2021. Luckily, they are now both in remission. After realizing there is not much awareness for the typical symptoms of her disease—bloating and an overall feeling of fullness—she intended to do something about the fact that many doctors will put off these early warning signs as IBS or PMS. In their defense, they most commonly are, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look further if symptoms persist.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
CANCER
survivornet.com

Parents Of Toddler ‘Screaming In Pain’ Were Told By Doctors He Had ‘Colic And Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer Which Left Little Ollie Paralyzed

Ollie Knowles, a toddler from North West England, was left paralyzed in his legs from neuroblastoma after being misdiagnosed for three months. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in neuroblasts, the immature nerve cells around the body. It can be found in the adrenal glands, abdomen, spine, chest, and neck. It occurs almost exclusively in children under the age of 5.
CANCER
Complex

Dr. Dre Says Family Was Called to Say ‘Last Goodbyes’ at Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre has revealed just how close he came to dying after suffering a brain aneurysm last year. TMZ reported at the time that Dr. Dre was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and taken to the ICU. Sources said Dre was “stable and lucid,” and shortly thereafter, a statement was released on his Instagram saying he was “doing great” and would be “out of the hospital and back home soon.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve

A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
BUSINESS
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Maya Devi

Miracle baby born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands

A baby was born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands in the Ratnam district of Madhya Pradesh in India. The child, which had its third hand in the back in between its heads, was born to a woman named Shaheen Khan. Shaheen was left speechless when she saw her first child after being told she would have twins.
Daily Mail

Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication

When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

This is why you don't need to pee when you sleep

Once you stop wetting the bed as a child, your body takes over control of when you should go to the bathroom. This bodily superpower is most appreciated at night when you sleep for full seven or eight hours without the need to pee. However, certain conditions like diabetes make some people more prone to frequent urination than others.
HEALTH
