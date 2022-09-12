Read full article on original website
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
Man, 43, Went to ER for ‘Breathing Difficulties’ From COVID: Doctors Found A 22-Pound Tumor That Was ‘Expanding Like A Basketball’
Tarlochan ‘Tarli’ Garcha, 43, went to the ER for what he thought were COVID complications, and after doctors scanned his lungs for a potential blood clot, found a whopping 22-pound cancer tumor instead. It took three hospitals to identify the gigantic mass, which wound being a rare type...
‘Severely Bloated’ Woman, 64, Was Misdiagnosed With Irritable Bowel Syndrome: She Learned It Was Cancer After She Pushed For A Second Opinion
Dianne Boothby, 64, found out she had ovarian cancer just months after her husband’s stage 3 bowel cancer diagnosis in August 2021. Luckily, they are now both in remission. After realizing there is not much awareness for the typical symptoms of her disease—bloating and an overall feeling of fullness—she intended to do something about the fact that many doctors will put off these early warning signs as IBS or PMS. In their defense, they most commonly are, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look further if symptoms persist.
Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
‘Extremely Healthy’ Man, 33, Avoided Seeing A Doctor About ‘Blood In His Feces’ Because He Was Embarrassed: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Nick Summerfield from Pimlico, London, was shocked to find out he had bowel cancer at 33 years old. The vacation rental manager, now 34, almost didn’t get checked due to the “embarrassing” nature of his symptom, which included constipation and blood in his stool. Bowel cancer is...
Parents Of Toddler ‘Screaming In Pain’ Were Told By Doctors He Had ‘Colic And Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer Which Left Little Ollie Paralyzed
Ollie Knowles, a toddler from North West England, was left paralyzed in his legs from neuroblastoma after being misdiagnosed for three months. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in neuroblasts, the immature nerve cells around the body. It can be found in the adrenal glands, abdomen, spine, chest, and neck. It occurs almost exclusively in children under the age of 5.
Dr. Dre Says Family Was Called to Say ‘Last Goodbyes’ at Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm
Dr. Dre has revealed just how close he came to dying after suffering a brain aneurysm last year. TMZ reported at the time that Dr. Dre was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and taken to the ICU. Sources said Dre was “stable and lucid,” and shortly thereafter, a statement was released on his Instagram saying he was “doing great” and would be “out of the hospital and back home soon.”
Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve
A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
Woman Pregnant with ‘Miracle’ Baby Is DEVASTATED She Can’t Breastfeed Due To Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Allison Murphy faced every mother’s nightmare when she found out she potentially had cancer while 35 weeks pregnant. and needed surgery to get her thyroid out. The new mom gave birth to a healthy baby girl, then received her diagnosis. Luckily, thyroid cancer is typically slow-growing, but that doesn’t...
Kathy Griffin, 61, ‘Bursts Into Tears’ After FINALLY Being Seen By A Female Cancer Doctor: ‘She Listened To Me’
“Yeah, so I’m returning home from an appointment with a female oncologist,” she wrote in an Instagram post to her nearly 700-thousand followers. “I actually burst into tears because she listened to me, she had a scribe take notes, and she set me up with three other female specialists in my network.”
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
Kindly Aunt, 66, Thought Her Bad Cough Was ‘Just A Chest Infection:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer And She Feels ‘Lucky To Be Alive’
In 2018, Karen McCarthy was diagnosed with lung cancer and had surgery to remove a small, non-aggressive tumor. She is now urging others to be aware of the symptoms and take action. Smoking isn’t the only cause of lung cancer; other risks could include air pollution, exposure to asbestos, and...
Blood clots: Popular over-the-counter painkiller found to 'double' the risk of clotting
Blood clots stem the bleeding from an injury or cut so their formation is essential. However, not all blood clots are here to help - some can prove life-threatening. This type of blood clot can block crucial arteries, thereby hiking the risk of a heart attack or stroke. Worryingly, research...
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
This is why you don't need to pee when you sleep
Once you stop wetting the bed as a child, your body takes over control of when you should go to the bathroom. This bodily superpower is most appreciated at night when you sleep for full seven or eight hours without the need to pee. However, certain conditions like diabetes make some people more prone to frequent urination than others.
Mom Of Two, 51, Visits Doctor To Stop Family From ‘Nagging’ Her About Lump, ‘Random Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Mom Jo Rowley, 51, from Stevenage, north of London was fortunate to find her leukemia early, as the blood cancer can often be more difficult to diagnose. And she has her family to thank after “nagging” her to go to the doctor. When doctors couldn’t get a hold...
