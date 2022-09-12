Read full article on original website
McCreary Community Center to Get Some Maintenance Improvements
The Perry City Council recently authorized a maintenance project proposal for the McCreary Community Building. City Administrator Sven Peterson talks about why it took so long to get these items approved. “This was supposed to be in the budget, but it got missed in the shuffle, so we were able...
Perry Police Brings Back Assistant Chief, Archer Promoted
In 2014 Eric Vaughn was appointed police chief and the assistant police chief position remained vacant, while relying on a couple of sergeants to fulfill that assistant position within the department. The Perry City Council recently approved a job description to bring the assistant chief position back, City Administrator Sven...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office September 9-14, 2022
Karl Maurice Krieger, age 29 of 1506 Westwood Dr., Jefferson was arrested in the 19000 block of Highway 141 Diagonal for possession of a controlled substance, driving while license denied, possession of marijuana, operating without interlock, depositing or throwing litter on highway and interference with official acts. Carlos Zuniga, age...
Greene County Attorney Shares Insight Into Catalytic Converter Case
After 21 months, three suspects that were involved in stealing catalytic converters from Jefferson ended with all three going to prison. January 21, 2021 47-year-old Jason Edward Trotter of Perry, 40-year-old Nicholas Joseph White of Newton and 30-year-old Sharlee Jean Royce of Grinnell stole several catalytic converters from a Jefferson business. The Jefferson Police Department arrested the individuals later that night and each suspect was sentenced to ten years in prison, with White being sentenced in October, then Royce in November and Trotter was sentenced earlier this week.
Dallas County Supervisors Approve Excavator Purchase
Yesterday the Dallas County Supervisors held their weekly board meeting and discussed allocating funds provided by the American Rescue Plan toward purchasing 38 machines from RMB consulting for $124,570 to be approved at a future meeting. They also tabled a decision to purchase 15 new election tabulating machines from RMB for $329,900 as a capital improvement budget item pending review of how the current equipment will be disposed of.
City Of Adair Having Music In The Park This Weekend
The city of Adair will bring music and community involvement this weekend. The Music (And Dance) In The Park will take place in the Adair City Park at 4pm Sunday. There will be performances from Adair Dance Academy along with Ashley Smith, Rita Elgin and Kyle and Laura Fever. There will also be food vendors including Zipps Pizza and Casey Creamery. If there is inclement weather the event will be moved to the fire station.
Guthrie County Supervisors Get a Conservation Update
The Guthrie County Supervisors met for their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board got an update from the Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman about the decision to raise camping fees at Nations Bridge and Lenon Mill Park. Halterman said that the Conservation Board approved to increase the rate to $20 per night on January 1st, 2023 for any camping unit. The camping fees were last increased in 2013 to $15 to camp with electricity and $10 without. Halterman also updated the Board on the electrical issue at Lenon Mill Park and the upgrade of three new pedestals to replace the current worn out pedestals.
Stuart City Council Approves Raise In Garbage Contract
The Stuart City Council met Monday in regular session.. The Council approved a garbage collection agreement renewal with Avey Sanitation which increased by $438 for a total cost of $3,085 per year because of the 125 new accounts around the city. Also they approved the new fire truck change orders for $9,000 and an annual financial report, and an urban renewal plan amendment and report.
Crops in Greene County Turning Brown
There are lots of crops that are starting to brown in several fields across Greene County. ISU Extension Field Agronomist Mike Witt says this is especially true in some cornfields. “Some of those plants are starting to fire once you get a lot further into the field. Sometimes the field...
Part of $26.6 Million In Business Incentive Grants Awarded To Guthrie Center
Governor Kim Reynolds awarded $26.6 million in grant funding to 23 projects in Iowa and one local business was a recipient of a portion of the grant money. The Child Care Business Incentive Grant helps businesses jumpstart their new child care opportunities and make it easier for people to find child care in their area. The Guthrie Center Development Corporation was given $296,240 to help with the Little Charger Early Learning Center’s project to build a new child care center and add 37 new slots to the community. The development corporation will assist the project by facilitating dialogues with local business owners and residents to raise the $1.7 million needed for the construction of the new center.
Guthrie County State Bank Tower Of Tissue Successful School Drive
The Guthrie County State Bank recently finished their successful initiative to collect a certain sanitation product. Marketing Director Sonya Pierce says their fundraiser called the Tower of Tissue started during the pandemic to give a necessary hygiene product to the area local schools in need. Pierce says this year, they matched every box of tissue donated by the public. She states they collected 210 tissue boxes from the community which in turn added up to a total of 420 donated evenly to Panorama and Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center School Districts. She tells Raccoon Valley Radio this promotion is making a difference in the community.
The Centennial’s Ostrander Named to 40 Women to Watch List
A local restaurateur in Jefferson, who has been open since July 5th, has been named to a prestigious list of Iowans. The Iowa Restaurant Association released its 40 Women to Watch and Sara Ostrander with The Centennial made the list. She tells Raccoon Valley Radio her reaction after she found out she was first nominated but then was selected as one of 39 other women in the restaurant and hospitality industry.
Leaders, Legends and Characters Historic Night for Stuart
The Stuart Revitalization Group is planning a historic night this weekend,. The Leaders, Legends and Characters will embrace the history of Stuart at the Downtown Pocket Park this Saturday at 6:30pm. Organizer Bob Cook says that there will be local citizens playing historic roles within the city of Stuart. Cook tells Raccoon Valley Radio this is another way the revitalization group can bring an activity to downtown Stuart.
Drought Update
Without any really appreciable recent rainfall this past week, drought conditions for the Raccoon Valley Radio area still show no sign of improvement. According to the US Drought Monitor, the majority of Dallas County is abnormally dry, and the extreme northwestern corner is in a moderate drought. Most of Greene and Guthrie counties are abnormally dry, except for the southwestern corner of Greene County, though the northwestern corner of Guthrie County displays no drought conditions.
Jefferson Residents to Pay More for Landfill and Sanitation Rates
Jefferson residents could pay more in landfill fees and sanitation rates in the near future. The City Council approved at their meeting earlier week the first reading to amend the ordinance to raise the landfill fees from $2.50 to $3 and sanitation rates from $11.45 to $12.50. Palmer explains the decision process the finance and sanitation committees went through before coming to the Council to move forward with the increase.
Greene County Democratic Party Fall Fundraiser Next Week
The Greene County Democratic Party is hosting a fundraiser later this month. The “All Aboard the Blue Express” fall fundraiser will be Thursday, September 22nd at the Grand Junction Community Center. Special guest speakers include Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear and 2020 Democratic candidate for Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District and current candidate for Iowa House District 1 JD Scholten will be there, along with local candidates including incumbent Deb McDonald for Greene County Recorder and Mike Holden, who is running for Greene County Supervisor District 3. Additionally, Congressional District 3 candidate Cindy Axne is running for re-election will join the event via Zoom.
Greene County Sheriff’s Report September 15, 2022
12:11am: A deputy investigated a trespass complaint in the 900 block of Main Street, Scranton. 8:47am: A deputy investigated a suspicious person on 220th Street near 16th Street, Grand Junction. 10:00am: Peyton Oliver 49 of New Jersey was booked into the jail to serve a sentence. 10:45am: Robert Kinnick 74...
Fire Department T-Shirt Scam Hits Greene County
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a reoccurring phone scam. Sheriff Jack Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio residents have received a text message that wants an individual to purchase a t-shirt for a specifically named local fire department within Greene County. There’s a link in the text message wanting you to click on it to purchase the t-shirt.
Greene County Public Health Sees No Impact from Newly Combined Iowa Health and Human Services Department
The recent merger of two Iowa departments may impact local county departments. The Department of Public Health and the Department of Human Services have combined to become the Health and Human Services Department. Greene County Public Health Director Becky Wolf shares how this merger has impacted them locally. “We really...
Guthrie County Historical Village and Museum Cemetery Program Rescheduled
After inclement weather last weekend, the Saving our Historic Cemeteries program was rescheduled. Guthrie County Historical Village and Museum Board Member Rod Stanley says the program will be scheduled for this Saturday from 9 to 11am at the Richland Cemetery. Stanley explains that if someone wants to learn how to make simple repairs without damaging old tombstones, headstones and monuments.
