The Guthrie County Supervisors met for their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board got an update from the Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman about the decision to raise camping fees at Nations Bridge and Lenon Mill Park. Halterman said that the Conservation Board approved to increase the rate to $20 per night on January 1st, 2023 for any camping unit. The camping fees were last increased in 2013 to $15 to camp with electricity and $10 without. Halterman also updated the Board on the electrical issue at Lenon Mill Park and the upgrade of three new pedestals to replace the current worn out pedestals.

GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO