Big Piney Makes Statement in 9-Man Football Beating Rocky Mt.
Big Piney's entry into the 1A 9-Man ranks has been so far good as they defeated a talented Rocky Mountain team on Friday 12-8. It was certainly a physical game with Big Piney opening up the scoring on a 28-yard run for a touchdown by Caden Clifford to give the Punchers a 6-0 lead.
WyoPreps Football Spotlight: Newcastle vs. Burns [VIDEO]
Two teams that played overtime games last week to start conference play square off on Friday night in Newcastle. In their Homecoming game, the Dogies host the Burns Broncs at 6 p.m. Newcastle (1-1) outlasted Wheatland, 20-18, in double overtime last week and started 2A East Conference action 1-0. Burns...
oilcity.news
Casper parent disheartened after sudden closure of Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy
CASPER, Wyo. — Candice Stevens spent years looking for the right education solutions for her son, Brekken Stevens, who is now 16. “He has ADHD and has a hard time focusing,” she said. He also started falling into the wrong crowds, even after switching schools and trying different youth programs.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Officials Approve 3 Charter Schools After Heated ‘Indoctrination’ Debate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Following a debate on whether charter schools or public schools indoctrinate kids politically, Wyoming’s top elected officials on Wednesday approved three new charter schools for the state. A second key argument was whether charter schools would steal resources from public...
Casper, Natrona County to See Showers and Thunderstorms
Scattered showers with thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high of 63 in Natrona County. Tonight's forecast includes isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, and isolated showers after 3 am with a low around 47. Going into the weekend there's a 30% chance of...
Have You Seen The Moose That’s Been Living Around Casper?
Living in Wyoming, you really can't be surprised by anything you may see. The state is full of interesting and fun creatures. Around Casper it's common to see antelope, deer, bear, elk, squirrel and rabbits. Moose aren't a common sight around Casper, but seeing them isn't out of the question.
oilcity.news
Brake failure cited in fatal crash on Bighorn mountain pass in August
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the driver of a commercial vehicle had reported brake problems to his employer before the vehicle rolled and went off a cliff last August. The crash occurred on a steep mountain pass on Highway 16 shortly before noon on Aug. 17,...
oilcity.news
Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely
CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (9/7/22–9/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 7 through Sept. 12. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents face chance of showers and thunderstorms
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a chance of thunderstorms and showers over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Sept. 14, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms primarily after 2 p.m., with the rest of the day being mostly sunny with a high of 76. Winds will be northwest in the morning at 10–15 mph, becoming north-northeast in the afternoon. The evening will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. alongside mostly cloudy skies and a low of 51. The winds will be west-northwest between 5 and 15 mph.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Railroad and Union Workers tentative agreement’s impact on Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Railroads and workers’ unions reached a tentative agreement early Thursday morning after almost striking prior to the compromise. According to the Biden administration and lawmakers, a strike would have created supply chain issues across many industries and sectors. In a statement, Union Pacific...
Douglas Budget
Woman assaulted Tuesday near Converse/Platte County line
A woman was assaulted Sept. 13 at about 1:47 p.m. in a BLM section of land to the east of HWY 319 near the North Platte River and the Converse/Platte County Line, according to a press release issued by the Converse County Sheriff's Office this morning. The assault victim reported...
oilcity.news
Wyoming wildlife crossing project gets $500K to help reduce animal–vehicle crashes
CASPER, Wyo. — During its September meeting in Buffalo, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission voted to invest $500,000 toward the Kemmerer wildlife crossing project along U.S. Highway 189. The multi-phase project involves adding underpasses, an overpass and game fencing in order to help reduce collisions between vehicles and...
ATV Crash in Albany County Leaves Man Dead
A man is dead after crashing his ATV in Albany County, authorities say. The crash happened around 8:14 p.m. on Aug. 28 near milepost 1 on French Creek Road (Forest Service Road 500) south of Centennial. According to a crash summary released Thursday by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Colorado...
Shooting Suspect Shot by Casper Police During Pursuit Has Died
The Casper Police Department announced on Thursday that Kenneth Marion, the primary suspect in a North Casper shooting that occurred on September 2, 2022, has died. Marion was a "person of interest" in the North Casper shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, September 2, 2022. At approximately 3:20 A.M., the Public Safety Communications Center received a call from a female, who stated that she had been shot.
oilcity.news
With chance for $90K grant, David Street Station asking record-breaking Ian Munsick crowd, free concert lovers for help
CASPER, Wyo. — In August, David Street Station hosted a record-breaking crowd for a free Ian Munsick concert as part of the 5150′ Festival in Casper. An estimated 4,000–5,000 people attended the free concert. While concerts are free for attendees, David Street Station must pay performers like Munsick, Chancey Williams and others who have drawn crowds to downtown Casper in recent years.
Casper Structure Fire — No Injuries Were Reported
At approximately 7:00 PM yesterday evening, the City of Casper Fire-EMS Department was dispatched for a structure fire on the 2500 block of South McKinley Street, according to a post on their Facebook page. When firefighters arrived, they found minor smoke and scorching in the bathroom of one apartment, and...
cowboystatedaily.com
“Ghost Hires” A Problem For Wyoming Employers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Randy Cooke, owner of Aamco Transmissions Total Car Care in Cheyenne, has been spending a lot of time this year trying to fill positions. He uses job sites such as Indeed.com and Zip Recruiter. He said the pay is competitive at his locally-owned small business, but the response to the job postings in the past year have been dismal.
oilcity.news
Man recently out of state custody faces felony fraud, forgery charges in Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — A 23-year-old man recently released from state custody now faces felony charges of check fraud and forgery in Natrona County Circuit Court. In March 2019, police say Austin Scott Lee McClain knowingly wrote a check to Fremont Motors for $98,133 from an account that had had in it, at most, $117.15, according to the charging document filed by Casper police.
county17.com
Wyoming man receives 10 years for intent to distribute over a pound of meth
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of possession with intent to distribute over a pound of methamphetamine. Judge Nancy Freudenthal in Cheyenne’s U.S. District Court sentenced Karl Dennis VonGettrost Jr. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for one count of intent to distribute methamphetamine.
WyoPreps
