Central Illinois Proud
Overdose reversal box installed near East Bluff Community Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local harm reduction nonprofit organization is thinking outside the box to improve accessibility to drug overdose resources. JOLT Harm Reduction is making it easier to access naloxone, the opiate overdose-reversing drug. The nonprofit placed an overdose reversal box containing naloxone nasal spray kits next to the East Bluff Community Center in early September.
25newsnow.com
Ollie’s in Peoria is open for business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ollie’s in Peoria has celebrated their grand opening, going from an empty building to open for business in just thirty days. According to Regional Director Ken Missig, Ollie’s specializes in close-out retail, meaning shoppers can find brand name items for incredible deals. He also says the store has a little something for everyone. “We’ve got a little bit of everything. We’ve got books, we’ve got housewares, bed and bath, a little bit of auto, sporting goods, flooring. You name it, we’ve probably got some version of it somewhere in the store.”
wglt.org
Bloomington council OKs special-use permits for religious centers near Veterans Parkway
On Monday, the Bloomington City Council approved special-use permits for two places of worship — a Christian church, and an Islamic center — to use spaces in commercially-zoned areas. Also at the meeting at the downtown Government Center, the council OK’d spending about $180,000 on mowing equipment, and...
Central Illinois Proud
Truck fire blocks traffic in West Peoria
UPDATE (7:10 p.m.) — According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Kris Keyes the road has been reopened. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters are fighting a truck fire near West Farmington Road at Sterling Avenue Thursday. West Peoria and Limestone Fire Departments were both on the scene.
Central Illinois Proud
$31 million in APRA funds benefits local governments
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) have announced Wednesday that 1,200 small cities, towns and villages will receive more COVID-19 relief funds. According to a press release, small local governments across Illinois will receive $371 million as part...
Central Illinois Proud
Potential railway strike would upend Central Illinois fall harvest
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A looming railroad worker strike could derail the Central Illinois farm economy. After nearly three years of negotiations, 12 labor unions and national freight railroad companies have until Friday to make a deal to prevent more than 150,000 workers from going on strike. President Joe...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: PFT and PPS release joint statement on collective bargaining contract deal
UPDATE (7:46 p.m.) — The Peoria Public Schools Board of Education and Peoria Federation of Teachers, Local 780 jointly announced that they have made a deal Thursday. It has been a seven-month-long contract battle between the PFT and PPS. “It’s been a grueling many months. We have been bargaining...
Central Illinois Proud
How students are working to change the narrative at Peoria High
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Spreading positivity and shining a light on Peoria High School, that’s the goal of the event “Take Back the Night”. Peoria’s students and family gathered at the football field Wednesday for food and games. The event came to life after a massive brawl broke out at the high school this time last year.
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Family House
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch Thursday’s Loving Living Local segment to learn how Family House provides affordable, home-like accommodations for families of patients or individuals receiving health care services in the Peoria area.
wcbu.org
This Peoria woman survived 2 battles with paralysis. Here's what she wants you to know
Lou Dobrydnia ordered up a life-changing sandwich at a Peoria restaurant four decades ago. The patty-melt was something Lou had never tried before during her many previous trips to the Skewer Inn in the lower level of Northwoods Mall. She usually went for a gyro, or opted for the salad bar.
Central Illinois Proud
Twin Towers Mall donated to local non-profit
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Twin Towers Mall in downtown Peoria has new ownership. The property was recently donated to the local non-profit organization, Illinois Business Financial Services (IBFS). The non-profit provides financial resources through loans, grants, and other programs. Erik Reader, president and CEO of IBFS, said their plan...
Central Illinois Proud
Events in Peoria celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Hispanic Heritage Month spans from Sept.15 to Oct. 15 and celebrates the heritage and its culture. For those who want to celebrate, Peoria will be holding events all month long. Friday, Sept. 16 will kick off the month with Caravana Via Mexico and Mexican Independence...
wglt.org
Amtrak cancels trains through Bloomington-Normal due to freight rail talks
President Biden announced early Thursday that the parties had reached a tentative agreement to avoid a shutdown that would go to union members for a vote, NPR reported. Some of the canceled trains mentioned in this story are now back on the schedule as of early Thursday. Visit Amtrak.com for the latest information on individual trains.
Central Illinois Proud
New director coming to Miller Park Zoo
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department announced that they have hired a new cirector for the Miller Park Zoo. According to a City of Bloomington press release, after months of searching, Jay Pratte has been selected to be the new zoo director. Pratte...
Central Illinois Proud
Seeking closure: How a Peoria woman is honoring her brother
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Natalie Belcher, 34, should be celebrating another trip around the sun today. Unfortunately, she said that there will be no celebration today, as it will be the first time she will have to spend her birthday without her brother. It has been 24...
wcbu.org
Bringing the hospital home: How OSF HealthCare's 'Digital Hospital' is offering an alternative to admission
Denny Gravat has lived in Peoria on and off his entire life. When he was younger, the 63-year-old played hockey and raced stock cars. And he ran a home remodeling business for three decades. That physically active lifestyle has taken a toll on his body. Denny suffers from memory problems...
One of downstate’s largest liquor stores coming soon to Galesburg
Galesburg soon will be home to one of the largest retail liquor stores in downstate Illinois. Northern Illinois-based chain Liquor ‘n’ Wine says it expects to open its ninth store as soon as Thanksgiving at 1576 N. Henderson St., the former site of Northgate Lanes bowling center. Original...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois drops COVID-19 testing requirement for unvaccinated school, child care employees
CHICAGO — Gov. Pritzker announced Thursday that unvaccinated school and child care employees are no longer required to test twice weekly for COVID-19. The change goes into effect on Friday and is based on “careful consideration of the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the state said.
wglt.org
'Honestly I've given up': Renters describe woes in Bloomington-Normal
Frankie Pelusi was no stranger to Bloomington-Normal when they returned to the area hunt for an apartment earlier this year. Pelusi counts the Twin Cities area as home, although they spent the past five years living in Chicago. Despite knowing the area, Pelusi was unprepared for the shock of navigating...
Central Illinois Proud
Join the Spooky Fun at the Peoria Zoo Howl-Zoo-Ween Event | Good Day Central Illinois Interview
The Director of the Peoria Zoo, Yvonne Strode, came to talk with our anchors about the upcoming Howl-Zoo-Ween event. She also updated us on the fun stuff happening at the Peoria Zoo and brought in a creepy, little friend to match this season of scares. Yvonne brought in Madonna, the...
