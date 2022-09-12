ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Central Illinois Proud

Overdose reversal box installed near East Bluff Community Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local harm reduction nonprofit organization is thinking outside the box to improve accessibility to drug overdose resources. JOLT Harm Reduction is making it easier to access naloxone, the opiate overdose-reversing drug. The nonprofit placed an overdose reversal box containing naloxone nasal spray kits next to the East Bluff Community Center in early September.
25newsnow.com

Ollie’s in Peoria is open for business

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ollie’s in Peoria has celebrated their grand opening, going from an empty building to open for business in just thirty days. According to Regional Director Ken Missig, Ollie’s specializes in close-out retail, meaning shoppers can find brand name items for incredible deals. He also says the store has a little something for everyone. “We’ve got a little bit of everything. We’ve got books, we’ve got housewares, bed and bath, a little bit of auto, sporting goods, flooring. You name it, we’ve probably got some version of it somewhere in the store.”
Central Illinois Proud

Truck fire blocks traffic in West Peoria

UPDATE (7:10 p.m.) — According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Kris Keyes the road has been reopened. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters are fighting a truck fire near West Farmington Road at Sterling Avenue Thursday. West Peoria and Limestone Fire Departments were both on the scene.
Central Illinois Proud

Potential railway strike would upend Central Illinois fall harvest

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A looming railroad worker strike could derail the Central Illinois farm economy. After nearly three years of negotiations, 12 labor unions and national freight railroad companies have until Friday to make a deal to prevent more than 150,000 workers from going on strike. President Joe...
Central Illinois Proud

How students are working to change the narrative at Peoria High

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Spreading positivity and shining a light on Peoria High School, that’s the goal of the event “Take Back the Night”. Peoria’s students and family gathered at the football field Wednesday for food and games. The event came to life after a massive brawl broke out at the high school this time last year.
Central Illinois Proud

Loving Living Local: Family House

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch Thursday’s Loving Living Local segment to learn how Family House provides affordable, home-like accommodations for families of patients or individuals receiving health care services in the Peoria area.
Central Illinois Proud

Twin Towers Mall donated to local non-profit

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Twin Towers Mall in downtown Peoria has new ownership. The property was recently donated to the local non-profit organization, Illinois Business Financial Services (IBFS). The non-profit provides financial resources through loans, grants, and other programs. Erik Reader, president and CEO of IBFS, said their plan...
Central Illinois Proud

Events in Peoria celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Hispanic Heritage Month spans from Sept.15 to Oct. 15 and celebrates the heritage and its culture. For those who want to celebrate, Peoria will be holding events all month long. Friday, Sept. 16 will kick off the month with Caravana Via Mexico and Mexican Independence...
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
wglt.org

Amtrak cancels trains through Bloomington-Normal due to freight rail talks

President Biden announced early Thursday that the parties had reached a tentative agreement to avoid a shutdown that would go to union members for a vote, NPR reported. Some of the canceled trains mentioned in this story are now back on the schedule as of early Thursday. Visit Amtrak.com for the latest information on individual trains.
Central Illinois Proud

New director coming to Miller Park Zoo

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department announced that they have hired a new cirector for the Miller Park Zoo. According to a City of Bloomington press release, after months of searching, Jay Pratte has been selected to be the new zoo director. Pratte...
Central Illinois Proud

Seeking closure: How a Peoria woman is honoring her brother

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Natalie Belcher, 34, should be celebrating another trip around the sun today. Unfortunately, she said that there will be no celebration today, as it will be the first time she will have to spend her birthday without her brother. It has been 24...
