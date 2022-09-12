Read full article on original website
Greene County Attorney Shares Insight Into Catalytic Converter Case
After 21 months, three suspects that were involved in stealing catalytic converters from Jefferson ended with all three going to prison. January 21, 2021 47-year-old Jason Edward Trotter of Perry, 40-year-old Nicholas Joseph White of Newton and 30-year-old Sharlee Jean Royce of Grinnell stole several catalytic converters from a Jefferson business. The Jefferson Police Department arrested the individuals later that night and each suspect was sentenced to ten years in prison, with White being sentenced in October, then Royce in November and Trotter was sentenced earlier this week.
Greene County Democratic Party Fall Fundraiser Next Week
The Greene County Democratic Party is hosting a fundraiser later this month. The “All Aboard the Blue Express” fall fundraiser will be Thursday, September 22nd at the Grand Junction Community Center. Special guest speakers include Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear and 2020 Democratic candidate for Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District and current candidate for Iowa House District 1 JD Scholten will be there, along with local candidates including incumbent Deb McDonald for Greene County Recorder and Mike Holden, who is running for Greene County Supervisor District 3. Additionally, Congressional District 3 candidate Cindy Axne is running for re-election will join the event via Zoom.
The Centennial’s Ostrander Named to 40 Women to Watch List
A local restaurateur in Jefferson, who has been open since July 5th, has been named to a prestigious list of Iowans. The Iowa Restaurant Association released its 40 Women to Watch and Sara Ostrander with The Centennial made the list. She tells Raccoon Valley Radio her reaction after she found out she was first nominated but then was selected as one of 39 other women in the restaurant and hospitality industry.
Crops in Greene County Turning Brown
There are lots of crops that are starting to brown in several fields across Greene County. ISU Extension Field Agronomist Mike Witt says this is especially true in some cornfields. “Some of those plants are starting to fire once you get a lot further into the field. Sometimes the field...
Guthrie County State Bank Tower Of Tissue Successful School Drive
The Guthrie County State Bank recently finished their successful initiative to collect a certain sanitation product. Marketing Director Sonya Pierce says their fundraiser called the Tower of Tissue started during the pandemic to give a necessary hygiene product to the area local schools in need. Pierce says this year, they matched every box of tissue donated by the public. She states they collected 210 tissue boxes from the community which in turn added up to a total of 420 donated evenly to Panorama and Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center School Districts. She tells Raccoon Valley Radio this promotion is making a difference in the community.
Greene Co. X-C results at Panorama Invite
Thursday’s Panorama Invitational Coed Cross-Country meet at the Lake Panorama Par 3 Golf Course was just the second meet of the season for the Greene County Rams. Head coach Jeff Lamoureux reports the boys were tenth in a field of 12 teams and the girls were tenth among 11 squads.
Open House To Enjoy Stuart Rock Island Depot This Weekend
There will be an open house in Stuart for the public to enjoy at the Rock Island Depot. The open house will honor Doris Bench who led the restoration effort from 1997 to 2014 for the Rock Island Depot. Stuart Revitalization is asking the public to come to say ‘thank you’ and also admire the historic treasure and all the stunning old photographs that have been added to the interior. This free event will be on Saturday from 2 to 4pm.
West Central Valley Rec Soccer Program Looking To Expand Their Facilities
With the West Central Valley Recreational Soccer Program getting larger, they are starting the process to upgrade their facilities. Board President Brandi Coil says they currently have 224 kids signed to play soccer and have been looking to continue to grow that number while making sure they have a complex to complement that growth. Coil says they are working closely with the city of Stuart to purchase land right next to the current soccer complex in Stuart to add more parking.
City Of Adair Having Music In The Park This Weekend
The city of Adair will bring music and community involvement this weekend. The Music (And Dance) In The Park will take place in the Adair City Park at 4pm Sunday. There will be performances from Adair Dance Academy along with Ashley Smith, Rita Elgin and Kyle and Laura Fever. There will also be food vendors including Zipps Pizza and Casey Creamery. If there is inclement weather the event will be moved to the fire station.
Part of $26.6 Million In Business Incentive Grants Awarded To Guthrie Center
Governor Kim Reynolds awarded $26.6 million in grant funding to 23 projects in Iowa and one local business was a recipient of a portion of the grant money. The Child Care Business Incentive Grant helps businesses jumpstart their new child care opportunities and make it easier for people to find child care in their area. The Guthrie Center Development Corporation was given $296,240 to help with the Little Charger Early Learning Center’s project to build a new child care center and add 37 new slots to the community. The development corporation will assist the project by facilitating dialogues with local business owners and residents to raise the $1.7 million needed for the construction of the new center.
McCreary Community Center to Get Some Maintenance Improvements
The Perry City Council recently authorized a maintenance project proposal for the McCreary Community Building. City Administrator Sven Peterson talks about why it took so long to get these items approved. “This was supposed to be in the budget, but it got missed in the shuffle, so we were able...
Guthrie County Historical Village and Museum Cemetery Program Rescheduled
After inclement weather last weekend, the Saving our Historic Cemeteries program was rescheduled. Guthrie County Historical Village and Museum Board Member Rod Stanley says the program will be scheduled for this Saturday from 9 to 11am at the Richland Cemetery. Stanley explains that if someone wants to learn how to make simple repairs without damaging old tombstones, headstones and monuments.
Holloway & Timmerman Crowned ADM Homecoming King and Queen
The 2022 Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Homecoming week reached a climax Thursday night, as seemingly the entire community showed up for the annual Tiger Fest event, Pep Rally and king and queen coronation. The main event of the night was the coronation of the Homecoming King and Queen. As heard live on Raccoon...
Fire Department T-Shirt Scam Hits Greene County
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a reoccurring phone scam. Sheriff Jack Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio residents have received a text message that wants an individual to purchase a t-shirt for a specifically named local fire department within Greene County. There’s a link in the text message wanting you to click on it to purchase the t-shirt.
Richard J. (Dick) Vogel, 74, of Churdan
Mass of Christian Burial for Richard J. (Dick) Vogel, age 74, of Churdan, will be celebrated at 11 A.M. on Monday, September 19, 2022 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Churdan. Military honors will will be given by the Churdan American Legion. A private family burial will be at the low Veteran’s Cemetery in Van Meter.
The Guthrie Center PPEL Levy Passes With Overwhelming Vote
The unofficial results of Tuesday’s special election of the Guthrie Center Community School District have been released. According to the Guthrie County Auditor’s Office, Proposition A that continues the use of Physical Plant And Levy funding for the school district passed with a 94 percent approval vote. There were 121 ballots cast of the 1,193 eligible voters for a 10-percent voter turnout. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center Superintendent Josh Rasmussen explains how PPEL funds benefit the school district.
Perry Police Brings Back Assistant Chief, Archer Promoted
In 2014 Eric Vaughn was appointed police chief and the assistant police chief position remained vacant, while relying on a couple of sergeants to fulfill that assistant position within the department. The Perry City Council recently approved a job description to bring the assistant chief position back, City Administrator Sven...
Greene County Sheriff’s Report September 15, 2022
12:11am: A deputy investigated a trespass complaint in the 900 block of Main Street, Scranton. 8:47am: A deputy investigated a suspicious person on 220th Street near 16th Street, Grand Junction. 10:00am: Peyton Oliver 49 of New Jersey was booked into the jail to serve a sentence. 10:45am: Robert Kinnick 74...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office September 9-14, 2022
Karl Maurice Krieger, age 29 of 1506 Westwood Dr., Jefferson was arrested in the 19000 block of Highway 141 Diagonal for possession of a controlled substance, driving while license denied, possession of marijuana, operating without interlock, depositing or throwing litter on highway and interference with official acts. Carlos Zuniga, age...
Raccoon River Pet Rescue to Host Fundraiser Dance Friday
The Raccoon River Pet Rescue and the Perry Elks Lodge encourage everyone to a fundraiser this week. Raccoon River Pet Rescue Board member and Elks member Larry Meacham tells Raccoon Valley Radio the non-profit animal shelter is hosting a benefit dance at the Elks Lodge Friday from 8-11pm for a free-will donation. Meacham says musical entertainment will be provided by The Rescue Dogs, who last performed at their fundraiser in March of 2020, right before the state of Iowa shut down several locations at the beginning of the covid pandemic.
