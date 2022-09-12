Governor Kim Reynolds awarded $26.6 million in grant funding to 23 projects in Iowa and one local business was a recipient of a portion of the grant money. The Child Care Business Incentive Grant helps businesses jumpstart their new child care opportunities and make it easier for people to find child care in their area. The Guthrie Center Development Corporation was given $296,240 to help with the Little Charger Early Learning Center’s project to build a new child care center and add 37 new slots to the community. The development corporation will assist the project by facilitating dialogues with local business owners and residents to raise the $1.7 million needed for the construction of the new center.

