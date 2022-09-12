ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Little known royal walks alongside Prince William and Harry during the Queen's procession

The Queen’s procession through central London included a little known member of the royal family. Watch below:. David Linley, the Earl of Snowdon, formerly known as Viscount Linley until 2017, is the Queen’s 60-year-old nephew. He is the eldest child of Princess Margaret, the Queen’s beloved sister, and celebrity photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, who died in 2017.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dermot O'leary
Person
Alison Hammond
Person
Phillip Schofield
Person
Holly Willoughby
Tyla

Kate Middleton shares sweet words about Prince William and Harry's reunion

Kate Middleton has shared her sweet reaction to the unexpected reunion of Prince William and Harry on Saturday (10 September). The new Princess of Wales, 40, commented on the brothers' first public appearance together since 2021 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. The two brothers were...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Buckingham Palace#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Emotional moment Waleed Aly urges viewers to 'not forget' about the driver who survived horror car crash that killed his five teenage mates: 'Imagine what he will have to live with'

The Project host Waleed Aly has urged viewers to consider the teenage driver in a devastating ute crash that killed his five mates and the grief he will have to live with. Tyrell Edwards, 18, was behind the wheel of a Nissan Navara ute when it veered off the road and slammed into a tree about 100km southwest of Sydney on Tuesday night.
ACCIDENTS
Tyla

Mum who was forced to say goodbye to dying son overjoyed after he says 'mum' again

A mother who was told 'countless' times that her teenage son wasn't going to survive is now overjoyed after getting to hear him say 'mum' for the first time in eight months. 36-year-old Georgia Eaton's son James, 14, was diagnosed earlier this year with a rare auto immune disease called encephalitis – a neurological condition that causes inflammation of the brain and intense spasms.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tyla

Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell has tragically died

Grange Hill star Gwyneth Powell has tragically died at the age of 76, her agent has confirmed. The TV actress was best known for playing headmistress Bridget McClusky between 1981 and 1991 on the BBC series, and also appeared in Channel 4 comedy show Man Down, among other roles. Announcing...
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Tyla

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy