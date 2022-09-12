Read full article on original website
Little known royal walks alongside Prince William and Harry during the Queen's procession
The Queen’s procession through central London included a little known member of the royal family. Watch below:. David Linley, the Earl of Snowdon, formerly known as Viscount Linley until 2017, is the Queen’s 60-year-old nephew. He is the eldest child of Princess Margaret, the Queen’s beloved sister, and celebrity photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, who died in 2017.
U.K.・
People are calling out massive double standard after Harry and Meghan were criticised for holding hands
People have once again noticed a huge double standard with the treatment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the couple were criticised for holding hands at Westminster Hall. Members of the Royal Family attended the Queen’s procession from Buckingham Palace through the streets of London on Wednesday 14 September....
Royal expert reveals King Charles' secret signal that allows him to end a conversation
A royal expert has claimed King Charles has a 'secret signal' for when he wants to end a conversation. For senior members of the royal family, there are plenty of events and engagements each year, where they meet and have conversations with hundreds of people. Apparently, certain royals have special...
U.K.・
Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will wear black veils on the day of the Queen’s funeral
Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are expected to be wearing black veils on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as part of a long-standing tradition. Following the monarch's passing on Thursday 8 September, the Queen's coffin has been transported from her Balmoral Estate in Scotland to Buckingham Palace in London.
Camilla praised as 'total class' for styling it out after she slipped over during royal appearance
Camilla, Queen Consort, has received the utmost praise after styling out a minor slip at a church in Cardiff. Watch the video below:. Camilla and her husband King Charles III attended a Thanksgiving service at Llandaff Cathedral in Wales as part of the Queen's remembrance service ahead of her funeral on Monday.
Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest with just two pieces of jewellery
A royal expert has predicted the Queen will be laid to rest wearing only two pieces of jewellery. Lisa Levinson, head of communications at the Natural Diamond Council said it would be ‘unlikely’ that the ‘humble’ Queen in less heirlooms one might expect. Speaking to Metro.co.uk,...
Dad horrified after son explained what marks on his hand meant after coming home from school
A dad was horrified over the reason why his son came home from school with marks all over his hand. The dad from London shared a photo on Twitter of his son's hand, which was covered in what appeared to be tally chart symbols. Curious as to why, he quizzed...
Kate Middleton shares sweet words about Prince William and Harry's reunion
Kate Middleton has shared her sweet reaction to the unexpected reunion of Prince William and Harry on Saturday (10 September). The new Princess of Wales, 40, commented on the brothers' first public appearance together since 2021 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. The two brothers were...
Little girl leaves devastating note outside Knotty Ash home where schoolgirl, 9, was shot dead as locals left reeling
A LITTLE girl left a devastating note on the door of the house where a nine-year-old was shot dead. The youngster pleaded with locals to "be careful" after Olivia Pratt Korbel was gunned down in her own home last night. A child was today spotted coming out a property on...
Meghan Markle's sweet comment to aide after meeting the Queen's mourners
Meghan Markle has been praised for making a sweet comment to a royal aide after greeting some of Queen Elizabeth's mourners. Prince Harry's wife made the comment as she completed a walkabout outside Windsor Castle with her husband where they greeted royal fans. Many of the fans had brought flowers...
My wife sawed off my frostbitten fingers in a shed and I sleep in my battered Ford Mondeo, says Sir Ranulph Fiennes
NOTHING holds Sir Ranulph Fiennes back - neither starvation, an emergency heart bypass nor Parkinson’s disease. At the age of 78, the man described as the world’s greatest living explorer is plotting more daring expeditions, despite losing all the fingertips on his left hand and dealing with a tremor in his right one.
Bride catches husband 'in the act' on their wedding day and people are fuming
A viral TikTok has captured the moment a wife caught her husband ‘in the act’ at her brother’s wedding after doing the same thing at their ceremony. Watch the clip below:. Dani Russell, 27, a social media influencer from Sydney, Australia shared the video starring her ‘rugby...
Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in tears as they watch Her Majesty lie in state
Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle appeared to become emotional as they watched the Queen lie in state. The three royals were in attendance alongside Princes William and Harry for the procession of the Queen's coffin. Her body was transported from Scotland this week after she passed away at...
Woman rushed to hospital and left 'looking like Donald Duck' after getting lips dissolved
Lip fillers were all the rage a few years back, with the look sported by countless celebs including Kylie Jenner and many others, but many are now choosing to dissolve their plump pout. This was no different for TikToker Ruby, 23, who had quite the reaction following her lip-filler removal...
Emotional clip shows Prince Harry mourning the Queen just like he did for his mother
A clip of Prince Harry meeting well-wishers following the Queen's death last week has been compared to archive footage of the royal shortly after his mother, Princess Diana's death. In an emotional clip, shared by TikToker @good_memories3, Harry can be seen collecting flowers from well wishers while greeting members of...
Emotional moment Waleed Aly urges viewers to 'not forget' about the driver who survived horror car crash that killed his five teenage mates: 'Imagine what he will have to live with'
The Project host Waleed Aly has urged viewers to consider the teenage driver in a devastating ute crash that killed his five mates and the grief he will have to live with. Tyrell Edwards, 18, was behind the wheel of a Nissan Navara ute when it veered off the road and slammed into a tree about 100km southwest of Sydney on Tuesday night.
Mum who was forced to say goodbye to dying son overjoyed after he says 'mum' again
A mother who was told 'countless' times that her teenage son wasn't going to survive is now overjoyed after getting to hear him say 'mum' for the first time in eight months. 36-year-old Georgia Eaton's son James, 14, was diagnosed earlier this year with a rare auto immune disease called encephalitis – a neurological condition that causes inflammation of the brain and intense spasms.
Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell has tragically died
Grange Hill star Gwyneth Powell has tragically died at the age of 76, her agent has confirmed. The TV actress was best known for playing headmistress Bridget McClusky between 1981 and 1991 on the BBC series, and also appeared in Channel 4 comedy show Man Down, among other roles. Announcing...
Prince William and Harry look sombre as they put on a united front behind the Queen's coffin
Prince William and Prince Harry looked sombre as they marched through the streets of London today (14 September) in a procession moving the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster. The brothers joined their father, King Charles III, in walking behind the coffin as it was moved to prepare for...
