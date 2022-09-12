Read full article on original website
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
5 Fun Events Happening This Weekend [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Sweet and Savory Fall Treats in Lancaster, PA [Small Business Spotlight]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival is Coming Up This Weekend and You're Not Going to Want to Miss It [Event Details]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Pennsylvania Lottery $3 million scratch-off ticket sold
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery says a $3 million scratch-off ticket was sold in Chester County. The ticket was sold at Wawa on East Gay Street, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date. Winners are advised […]
WINNER: PA Lottery Ticket Worth $3 Million Sold In Chester County
A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold in Chester County. The $3,000,000 Payout scratch-off was sold at Wawa on East Gay Street in West Chester, state lottery officials announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $3,000,000 Payout is...
Winning Cash 5 ticket worth $570K sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket matched all five balls in Wednesday’s drawing, 2-9-14-15-19. In-N-Out Corner Market at 4900 Penn Avenue in Bloomfield will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. More than 16,600...
Gov. Wolf: Food program for Pennsylvania seniors sees rise in users
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday that Pennsylvania`s Senior Food Box Program is feeding 20 percent more seniors than it was last year. “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the departments of agriculture and aging […]
PhillyBite
5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania
- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter This Pennsylvania Location
One Pennsylvania Bed Bath & Beyond store will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company said earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Pennsylvania driver licenses and ID cards are about to change
Earlier this week, PennDot announced that Pennsylvania driver licenses, ID cards, and REAL ID products will be updated to include new features. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced earlier this week that they would soon be updating the design and security features of Pennsylvania driver licenses and ID cards, including REAL ID products.
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen State Park
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
sanatogapost.com
Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction
HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
WGAL
Hazy skies over Pennsylvania are from western wildfires
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, Pa. — Wildfire smoke from the western U.S. has made its way to Pennsylvania. Related video above: Smoky skies over Lancaster, Pittsburgh. There was a noticeable haze in the skies Friday morning. "The smoke was picked up in the jet stream and transported all the way here...
Warrington Restaurant Ranked One of the Five Best Pizza Spots in Pennsylvania
The Bucks County pizza spot now has a well-respected title in the local food industry. An eatery in Warrington has been named one of the top five pizza restaurants in the entire state of Pennsylvania, a rare and coveted accolade. Jason Rathman wrote about the Bucks County pizza spot for PhillyBite Magazine.
WGAL
Doug Mastriano and Rick Santorum hold rally in Drexel Hill
DREXEL HILL, Pa. — A former U.S. senator rallied with Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Thursday evening. Mastriano was in Delaware County, hoping to unify support in a region of the state that typically votes Democrat. Mastriano is borrowing some support from Rick Santorum, the former U.S. senator...
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]
It's not necessarily glamorous and fancy - the food you'll get when visiting Pennsylvania, but it's delicious. It's hearty and filling, sometimes sweet, and ridiculously tasty. If you're traveling through the state or visiting for a few days, here are some of the foods you should try.
WGAL
Hershey celebrates the 165th birthday of Milton Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. — On Tuesday, a birthday celebration was held in chocolate town for Milton Hershey. Milton Hershey was born in Derry Township back in 1857. Hershey went on to put the town on the map with the chocolate company and the Milton Hershey School. The Hershey community came...
Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.
Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
PhillyBite
Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters
Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
Pennsylvania woman, on house arrest allowed to go to Renaissance Faire again, after stealing Pelosi’s laptop
A Pennsylvania woman was again granted the opportunity to go to a Renaissance Faire after being on house arrest for allegedly stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop. Riley Williams of Mechanicsburg was allowed to go to the Renaissance Fair in August in Pennsylvania, and a judge has allowed her to attend the Faire again, according […]
abc27.com
Manheim Township rejects Chick-fil-a drive-thru proposal
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Manheim Township Commissioners have rejected plans for a Chick-fil-A drive-thru due to traffic concerns. According to abc27’s media partner LNP, the location at a former Hoss’s Steak and Sea House on Lititz Pike did not meet the infrastructure needs of the board.
