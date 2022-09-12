ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 2

Related
WKRN

Getting more women into tech

Tennessee Democrats push plan to ‘fully fund’ the …. BNA sees a record-breaking year for the number of …. Biden declares tentative deal to avert rail strike …. $200K in jewelry, cash stolen from Forest Hills home; …. ‘She was genuine’: Friends remember Nashville nurse …. Hillsdale-sponsored...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Impact of potential rail strike in Tennessee

The clock is ticking to avoid a railroad strike that experts say would be a massive hit to an already fragile food chain. Tennessee charter commission hears first of 3 Hillsdale-sponsored …. Lightning strike damages streaming equipment in Clarksville …. 1 killed in crash on Dickerson Pike. Smart truck helps...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Search crews returning to Tennessee

Crews are coming back home after spending weeks searching for a missing Tennessee man in Alaska. Girl found dead with gunshot wound in Shelby County. Package explodes on Northeastern University campus. New Tennessee AG responds to questions on abortion, …. Rise in car break-ins Nashville mother grieves after daughter dies...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
North Carolina State
City
Memphis, TN
State
West Virginia State
Knoxville, TN
Government
Knoxville, TN
Education
WKRN

Kentucky flooding death toll rises

The death toll is now at 40 for deaths connected to Kentucky flooding earlier this year. Newsmaker: United Way of Greater Nashville celebrates …. 2 Nashville restaurants announce permanent closures. Dump truck driver dies after crash on I-65 in Williamson …. Thousands gather to honor Queen Elizabeth II. Overseas markets...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRN

2 Gives Back: Tennessee Highway Safety Office

News 2 honors the The Tennessee Highway Safety Office in this week’s News 2 Gives Back spotlight presented by Trevecca Nazarene University. Local agencies partner with THSO on various enforcement programs such as DUIs, speeding, and distracted driving. News 2 recognized local award winners and top performers with this spotlight, and also provide them with lunch today.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Collins
Person
Jill Biden
WKRN

La Vergne man facing charges across state lines

After an under cover operation, a La Vergne man is accused of solicitation of a minor in Florida. Hearing scheduled for man accused of killing Nashville …. 1 killed in semi crash on I-24 in Rutherford County. Tennessee Democrats push plan to ‘fully fund’ the …. BNA sees...
LA VERGNE, TN
WKRN

Officer's foot run over during police chase

Tennessee Democrats push plan to ‘fully fund’ the …. BNA sees a record-breaking year for the number of …. Biden declares tentative deal to avert rail strike …. $200K in jewelry, cash stolen from Forest Hills home; …. ‘She was genuine’: Friends remember Nashville nurse …. Hillsdale-sponsored...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Copper theft suspect arrested after being caught on camera

Copper theft suspect arrested after being caught …. Tennessee Democrats push plan to ‘fully fund’ the …. BNA sees a record-breaking year for the number of …. Biden declares tentative deal to avert rail strike …. $200K in jewelry, cash stolen from Forest Hills home; …. ‘She was...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy