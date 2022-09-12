Vote for the Cheboygan Daily Tribune Athlete of the Week Sept. 6-10

With fall sports back in action, that means the return of the Cheboygan Daily Tribune’s Athlete of the Week.

Each week, high school athletes from Cheboygan, Inland Lakes, Mackinaw City, Onaway and Pellston will be eligible for the Athlete of the Week honor.

Athlete of the Week polls will go live on Monday morning and voting will finish up at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday night. The athlete of the week will be announced on Thursday.

Here are this week’s Daily Tribune Athlete of the Week candidates. You can go to www.cheboygannews.com/sports to cast your vote.

Here’s a look at last week’s Cheboygan Daily Tribune Athlete of the Week nominees.

Lia Basanese (Cheboygan Volleyball) – Had a team-high 13 kills – including 10 in the first two sets – for the Chiefs in a five-set matchup at Boyne City on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Luci Bunker (Inland Lakes Cross Country) – Earned a 12th-place finish at the Charlevoix Mud Run on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Aubrey Benson (Onaway Volleyball) – Finished with seven kills, four digs and two aces for Onaway in a Ski Valley victory at Central Lake on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Cooper Whipkey (Mackinaw City Cross Country) – Earned a first-place individual finish at Northern Lakes Conference Meet No. 1 in Mackinaw City on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Madison Jutson (Pellston Volleyball) – Recorded eight kills and one block to lead the Hornets in a five-set victory over Harbor Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

CHEBOYGAN ATHLETE OF THE WEEK WINNERS

Week 1: Dylan Balazovic (Cheboygan Football)

Week 2: Natalie Wandrie (Inland Lakes Volleyball)