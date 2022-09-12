Read full article on original website
Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
Good times transcend some weird weatherClay KallamNapa, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Meeting Community Needs with Latin American Inspired Home-Delivered MealsZoë BroussardConcord, CA
Fairfield California records 117 F during west coast heat waveJames PatrickFairfield, CA
KTVU FOX 2
Man killed in suspected San Lorenzo road rage shooting
SAN LORENZO, Calif. - A man was killed Sunday afternoon in San Lorenzo during what authorities believe was a road rage-inspired shooting. Alameda County Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Ray Kelly said that the shooting was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards. When deputies arrived,...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman arrested in San Francisco catalytic converter, assault of officer case
SAN FRANCISCO - Police arrested a woman last week on suspicion of catalytic converter theft and injuring an officer during a vehicle pursuit, announced the San Francisco Police Department. Officers responded to the 400 block of Chestnut Street after reports of a catalytic converter theft on Sept. 12. Officers said...
KTVU FOX 2
One man is dead after being shot in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. - Police in Vallejo say one person is dead after being shot on the 2600 block of Spring Road. Officials say just after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday they found a 29-year-old man with a gun shot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, he died from his injuries on Sunday.
KTVU FOX 2
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Antioch, including 3 children
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Two adults and three children were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in a residential area of Antioch late Friday afternoon, officials say. A spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said early Friday evening that the injured were transported to local hospitals, assisted by CalStar and Antioch police, to be treated for their injuries.
Sacramento police to hold DUI checkpoint on Friday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. According to the Sacramento Police Department, checkpoint locations are chosen in areas that have a history of DUI crashes and arrests. This checkpoint is […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Body found in California Aqueduct identified as Walnut Creek woman, says Merced coroner
The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a woman found dead in a vehicle submerged in the California Aqueduct as Susan Arlynn Waskow, 77, according to Deputy Alexandra Britton. Waskow was from the Walnut Creek area, according to the coroner’s office. According to the California Highway Patrol,...
KTVU FOX 2
Sherri Papini: California woman gets 18 months for kidnap hoax
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A northern California woman was sentenced on Monday to 18 months in prison for lying to federal agents about being kidnapped. Sheri Papini, 39, will then serve 36 months of supervised release and have to pay over $300,000 in restitution for defrauding the California Victim Compensation Board.
KTVU FOX 2
Manager of marijuana facility in San Leandro dies from gunshot wounds
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The site manager for a marijuana operation has died after being wounded in gunfire last Sunday in San Leandro, police said Friday. Oakland resident Victor Mendez, 25, was pronounced dead Thursday just after 9 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Adams Avenue, according to police.
KTVU FOX 2
MACRO: Oakland now has alternative to calling police for low-level calls
OAKLAND, Calif. - The man was unconscious, lying partially in the street along Hegenberger Road in East Oakland. Drivers whizzed passed as they went about their days. No one stopped to check if he was alive. But on this day there would be help. Two crisis intervention specialists and an...
1 killed in crash on Highway 88 near Stockton
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – One person has died after a crash in San Joaquin County Wednesday night.It happened just before 8 p.m. on Highway 88 and Live Oak Road, northeast of Stockton.California Highway Patrol says a big rig collided with two vehicles – with the impact pushing one of the cars into a ditch.The crash left one person dead, officers say. Two other people were also taken to the hospital.No information on the condition of the other two people has been released.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain causes mess on area roadways, tree falls on San Jose home
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Pockets of heavy rain blanketed the Bay Area on Sunday, causing a mess on area roadways, while high winds brought some trees. In San Jose, a homeowner faced a close call after a tree came down on his roof. "Fifteen minutes before this happened I was...
KTVU FOX 2
Motorcyclist ejected onto BART tracks from crash, struck and killed by train in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - BART confirms a motorcyclist, who was involved in a crash, hit a barrier in Oakland and ended up on the tracks before they were struck by a train and killed on Friday. The incident caused major system-wide delays on BART Friday afternoon into the evening commute hours....
KTVU FOX 2
74-year-old woman arrested for murder in Oakley
Police say a 74-year-old woman has been arrested for shooting and killing a man in Oakley. Police say they were called to the 200 block of West Cypress Road for reports of a shooting on May 20. When they arrived, they found a man lying in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, 51-year-old Ruben Ortiz, was pronounced dead on scene.
KTVU FOX 2
Large fire erupts next to I-580 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Officials said a 4-alarm vegetation fire erupted Friday near westbound I-580 in Oakland. The fire broke out about 2 p.m. near Quigley Street and 35th Avenue, which is near a Chevron station and a Farmer Joe's. At least two homes burned in the surrounding Allendale neighborhood, but...
KTVU FOX 2
4 injured in Daly City balcony collapse, including 2 children
DALY CITY, Calif. - A balcony collapsed in Daly City Friday leaving four people in a trauma center, officials say. Two of the victims are children. The balcony gave in around 1:07 p.m. at 466 Westmoor Avenue, according to North County Fire Chief, Ron Myers. The deck was attached to...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Roseville Police arrest man suspected of assaulting women in the Sacramento area
The Roseville Police Department announced on its Facebook page that they have arrested a man they believe may have assaulted women in the Sacramento area. They are asking for any victims to contact their local law enforcement agency. On September 1st, investigators from the Roseville Police Department, along with our...
Domestic violence suspect arrested after highway chase from Sacramento to Benicia
BENICIA -- One person is in custody after a police chase ended in Benicia Tuesday.The chase began in Sacramento after police responded to a domestic violence call on the 3300 block of W Street, according to Sacramento police. Officers found the suspect in a vehicle in the area of Alhambra Street and L Street and the suspect fled.California Highway Patrol officers picked up the pursuit as it headed west along Interstate Highways 80 and 680.The chase ended at the intersection of E. Second St. and Park Road just off Highway 680 where Benicia police officers made the stop. Police said the suspect who was arrested had two outstanding felony warrants.
2 women arrested in South San Francisco after one was found passed out in car with drugs
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested for various drug charges Tuesday night, the South San Francisco Police Department (SSFPD) announced in a Facebook post. Officers found the two in a parking lot on Gellert Boulevard where one of them passed out in a car with drugs and drug paraphernalia in her […]
KTVU FOX 2
Quadruple shooting, car crash in Oakland
Oakland police are investigating how four people got shot late Tuesday night and two drivers crashed into each other, before hitting multiple parked cars. Officials said all four people are at the hospital and are not expected to die.
KTVU FOX 2
BART hit with system wides delays following "equipment problem"
BART suffered a major service disruption Sunday, one week after celebrating its 50th anniversary. Two trains got stuck in the tube on the Oakland side, one near the west Oakland station, the other near 12th street. The problem set off a chain reaction of system-wide delays making for a long,...
