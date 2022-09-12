ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Man killed in suspected San Lorenzo road rage shooting

SAN LORENZO, Calif. - A man was killed Sunday afternoon in San Lorenzo during what authorities believe was a road rage-inspired shooting. Alameda County Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Ray Kelly said that the shooting was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards. When deputies arrived,...
SAN LORENZO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

One man is dead after being shot in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. - Police in Vallejo say one person is dead after being shot on the 2600 block of Spring Road. Officials say just after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday they found a 29-year-old man with a gun shot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, he died from his injuries on Sunday.
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Antioch, including 3 children

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Two adults and three children were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in a residential area of Antioch late Friday afternoon, officials say. A spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said early Friday evening that the injured were transported to local hospitals, assisted by CalStar and Antioch police, to be treated for their injuries.
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Sacramento police to hold DUI checkpoint on Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. According to the Sacramento Police Department, checkpoint locations are chosen in areas that have a history of DUI crashes and arrests. This checkpoint is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sherri Papini: California woman gets 18 months for kidnap hoax

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A northern California woman was sentenced on Monday to 18 months in prison for lying to federal agents about being kidnapped. Sheri Papini, 39, will then serve 36 months of supervised release and have to pay over $300,000 in restitution for defrauding the California Victim Compensation Board.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Manager of marijuana facility in San Leandro dies from gunshot wounds

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The site manager for a marijuana operation has died after being wounded in gunfire last Sunday in San Leandro, police said Friday. Oakland resident Victor Mendez, 25, was pronounced dead Thursday just after 9 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Adams Avenue, according to police.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 killed in crash on Highway 88 near Stockton

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – One person has died after a crash in San Joaquin County Wednesday night.It happened just before 8 p.m. on Highway 88 and Live Oak Road, northeast of Stockton.California Highway Patrol says a big rig collided with two vehicles – with the impact pushing one of the cars into a ditch.The crash left one person dead, officers say. Two other people were also taken to the hospital.No information on the condition of the other two people has been released. 
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rain causes mess on area roadways, tree falls on San Jose home

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Pockets of heavy rain blanketed the Bay Area on Sunday, causing a mess on area roadways, while high winds brought some trees. In San Jose, a homeowner faced a close call after a tree came down on his roof. "Fifteen minutes before this happened I was...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

74-year-old woman arrested for murder in Oakley

Police say a 74-year-old woman has been arrested for shooting and killing a man in Oakley. Police say they were called to the 200 block of West Cypress Road for reports of a shooting on May 20. When they arrived, they found a man lying in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, 51-year-old Ruben Ortiz, was pronounced dead on scene.
OAKLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Large fire erupts next to I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Officials said a 4-alarm vegetation fire erupted Friday near westbound I-580 in Oakland. The fire broke out about 2 p.m. near Quigley Street and 35th Avenue, which is near a Chevron station and a Farmer Joe's. At least two homes burned in the surrounding Allendale neighborhood, but...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4 injured in Daly City balcony collapse, including 2 children

DALY CITY, Calif. - A balcony collapsed in Daly City Friday leaving four people in a trauma center, officials say. Two of the victims are children. The balcony gave in around 1:07 p.m. at 466 Westmoor Avenue, according to North County Fire Chief, Ron Myers. The deck was attached to...
DALY CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Domestic violence suspect arrested after highway chase from Sacramento to Benicia

BENICIA -- One person is in custody after a police chase ended in Benicia Tuesday.The chase began in Sacramento after police responded to a domestic violence call on the 3300 block of W Street, according to Sacramento police. Officers found the suspect in a vehicle in the area of Alhambra Street and L Street and the suspect fled.California Highway Patrol officers picked up the pursuit as it headed west along Interstate Highways 80 and 680.The chase ended at the intersection of E. Second St. and Park Road just off Highway 680 where Benicia police officers made the stop. Police said the suspect who was arrested had two outstanding felony warrants.
BENICIA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Quadruple shooting, car crash in Oakland

Oakland police are investigating how four people got shot late Tuesday night and two drivers crashed into each other, before hitting multiple parked cars. Officials said all four people are at the hospital and are not expected to die.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

BART hit with system wides delays following "equipment problem"

BART suffered a major service disruption Sunday, one week after celebrating its 50th anniversary. Two trains got stuck in the tube on the Oakland side, one near the west Oakland station, the other near 12th street. The problem set off a chain reaction of system-wide delays making for a long,...
OAKLAND, CA

