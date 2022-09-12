ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herndon, VA

WUSA9

Police give update on cause of crash at popular Arlington pub

ARLINGTON, Va. — The pieces are still coming together as to what happened one month ago during a fiery crash into a popular Arlington pub, Ireland's Four Courts. Police say they believe the driver involved was likely experiencing a medical emergency. Authorities had previously ruled out alcohol as a factor in the crash or that the driver intentionally crashed.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

W&OD trail suspect in the U.S. illegally

A Herndon man – linked to multiple indecent exposure and sex abuse cases – is in the country illegally. And according to ICE, he’s been deported three times before. FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts reports from Herndon with the latest.
HERNDON, VA
WTOP

Laurel man arrested in deadly Prince George’s County shooting

Police have arrested a man tied to a deadly shooting last month in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Rudis Alfaro, 29, of Laurel, is charged with shooting and killing of Irvin Paredes, 30, of Langley Park. He’s being charged with first- and second-degree murder along with additional charges. Prince...
LAUREL, MD
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Man charged with trying to rape woman in bathroom of Langston Blvd business

A former county employee arrested and convicted for assaulting a police officer after being fired is back behind bars. Vincent Moody, a 57-year-old Arlington resident, is now accused of trying to rape a woman in the restroom of a business on the 4800 block of Langston Blvd. The name of the business was not given, but that block includes a McDonald’s, a body piercing business, a tattoo parlor, and an Indian grocery store.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Inova gets green light for new Springfield hospital from Fairfax County

Construction on a new hospital next to Inova’s existing Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex is expected to begin late next year after the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning plan at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday). The board voted unanimously to bring 985,000 square feet of medical space to the 21-acre...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

14-year-old witness to death of DoorDash driver testifies suspect 'wanted to shoot someone'

MANASSAS, Va. — Just hours after Christmas ended in 2019, a 14-year-old girl was grabbing a late night/early morning breakfast with two of her cousins and a friend at a Denny's in Manassas when two masked men with guns ran into the restaurant shouting at everyone to get on the ground. While the teen and her family members would leave the restaurant alive -- albeit very shaken -- a DoorDash driver walking into the Denny's at the time of the robbery would not.
MANASSAS, VA
fox5dc.com

Shots fired into Manassas home; no injuries reported: police

MANASSAS, Va. - Authorities say a group of armed men opened fire into a Manassas home Monday. The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of Wesley Road. Police say a white four-door sedan stopped in front of a home on that block and multiple gunmen exited from and fired several rounds into the residence.
MANASSAS, VA
WUSA

Prince George's Co. Police find man shot in car

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a car in Prince George's County Tuesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers responding to reports of a shooting near Lanham-Severn Road and Cipriano Road around 10 p.m. When...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Dumfries school bus driver runs over parent's foot; Parent charged

DUMFRIES, Va. - A bus carrying school children ran over a parent's foot in Dumfries Tuesday before driving off with the students still aboard. That parent is now facing several charges over the incident. Just before 5 p.m., parents who live in the River Oaks community tell FOX 5 they...
DUMFRIES, VA
fredericksburg.today

Arrest in Stafford elementary school bomb threat

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been identified and charged in last week’s threat to Conway Elementary School. The September 7th phone threat prompted a large law enforcement response, a school lockdown and many anxious parents, students and staff. As a result of the investigation...
STAFFORD, VA
rockvillenights.com

Rockville police called after assault at restaurant

Rockville City police were called to a restaurant on Rockville Pike yesterday afternoon, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 1800 block of Rockville Pike at 1:33 PM, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
ROCKVILLE, MD
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County police officer on administrative leave after DUI arrest

A Fairfax County police officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested in Stafford County for driving under the influence. Police officer Stephen Copp, who has worked with the police department for 15 years, was arrested while he was off-duty. He was driving a county vehicle at the time of the arrest, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

