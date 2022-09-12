Read full article on original website
Police give update on cause of crash at popular Arlington pub
ARLINGTON, Va. — The pieces are still coming together as to what happened one month ago during a fiery crash into a popular Arlington pub, Ireland's Four Courts. Police say they believe the driver involved was likely experiencing a medical emergency. Authorities had previously ruled out alcohol as a factor in the crash or that the driver intentionally crashed.
W&OD trail suspect in the U.S. illegally
A Herndon man – linked to multiple indecent exposure and sex abuse cases – is in the country illegally. And according to ICE, he’s been deported three times before. FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts reports from Herndon with the latest.
Laurel man arrested in deadly Prince George’s County shooting
Police have arrested a man tied to a deadly shooting last month in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Rudis Alfaro, 29, of Laurel, is charged with shooting and killing of Irvin Paredes, 30, of Langley Park. He’s being charged with first- and second-degree murder along with additional charges. Prince...
Video Released Of Violent Armed Robbery At Gaithersburg Beer And Wine Store
Detectives have released a video of an armed robbery of a Montgomery County beer and wine store in an effort to identify the suspect, authorities say. The suspect allegedly robbed Wisteria Beer and Wine located in the 13000 block of Wisteria Drive earlier this month, according to Montgomery County police.
Man accused of causing $200,000 worth of damages after starting fire in Loudoun County
STERLING, Va. — A man is facing multiple charges, including stalking and attempted murder, after officials say he lit a home and two cars on fire in Loudoun County earlier this month. According to a release from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, crews were sent to a home on...
JUST IN: Man charged with trying to rape woman in bathroom of Langston Blvd business
A former county employee arrested and convicted for assaulting a police officer after being fired is back behind bars. Vincent Moody, a 57-year-old Arlington resident, is now accused of trying to rape a woman in the restroom of a business on the 4800 block of Langston Blvd. The name of the business was not given, but that block includes a McDonald’s, a body piercing business, a tattoo parlor, and an Indian grocery store.
California man arrested on suspicion of computer fraud, money laundering in Fairfax City
According to the City of Fairfax Police Department, officers began an investigation into a reported fraud on November 22, 2021. It was determined that unknown people accessed an E*Trade account, used to trade financial assets online, and took over $48,000 from it with two transactions.
Arlington man charged for shoving woman into bathroom stall, attempting to rape her: ACPD
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A 57-year-old Arlington man faces charges after police say he assaulted two individuals in separate incidents along Langston Boulevard on the evening of Sept. 12. Arlington police said Vincent Moody, 57, of Arlington, followed a woman into the women's restroom inside an establishment just before...
Inova gets green light for new Springfield hospital from Fairfax County
Construction on a new hospital next to Inova’s existing Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex is expected to begin late next year after the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning plan at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday). The board voted unanimously to bring 985,000 square feet of medical space to the 21-acre...
14-year-old witness to death of DoorDash driver testifies suspect 'wanted to shoot someone'
MANASSAS, Va. — Just hours after Christmas ended in 2019, a 14-year-old girl was grabbing a late night/early morning breakfast with two of her cousins and a friend at a Denny's in Manassas when two masked men with guns ran into the restaurant shouting at everyone to get on the ground. While the teen and her family members would leave the restaurant alive -- albeit very shaken -- a DoorDash driver walking into the Denny's at the time of the robbery would not.
Have you seen this man? Police looking for suspect involved in alleged theft at Culpeper gas station
Police are hoping that the public can help identify and locate a man whom they say was involved in an incident of theft at Murphy's Gas Station in the Town of Culpeper on Sunday evening.
Shots fired into Manassas home; no injuries reported: police
MANASSAS, Va. - Authorities say a group of armed men opened fire into a Manassas home Monday. The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of Wesley Road. Police say a white four-door sedan stopped in front of a home on that block and multiple gunmen exited from and fired several rounds into the residence.
Police: Middle school student in Prince William held knife to classmate’s neck
It was determined that a 12-year-old student brought a knife to school that morning and gave it to another 12-year-old female student, who then went into a classroom and held the knife to a third 12-year-old female student's neck.
Prince George's Co. Police find man shot in car
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a car in Prince George's County Tuesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers responding to reports of a shooting near Lanham-Severn Road and Cipriano Road around 10 p.m. When...
Dumfries school bus driver runs over parent's foot; Parent charged
DUMFRIES, Va. - A bus carrying school children ran over a parent's foot in Dumfries Tuesday before driving off with the students still aboard. That parent is now facing several charges over the incident. Just before 5 p.m., parents who live in the River Oaks community tell FOX 5 they...
Police searching for armed robbery suspects in Manassas mugging
Prince William County Police Department is investigating an armed robbery involving four suspects that took place in an apartment complex in Manassas.
Arrest in Stafford elementary school bomb threat
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been identified and charged in last week’s threat to Conway Elementary School. The September 7th phone threat prompted a large law enforcement response, a school lockdown and many anxious parents, students and staff. As a result of the investigation...
Rockville police called after assault at restaurant
Rockville City police were called to a restaurant on Rockville Pike yesterday afternoon, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 1800 block of Rockville Pike at 1:33 PM, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
Fairfax County police officer on administrative leave after DUI arrest
A Fairfax County police officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested in Stafford County for driving under the influence. Police officer Stephen Copp, who has worked with the police department for 15 years, was arrested while he was off-duty. He was driving a county vehicle at the time of the arrest, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
