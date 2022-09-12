Jonathan Allen declared “Sometimes the NFL is like a high school.”. Allen made his weekly appearance on the “Sports Junkies” show Tuesday and as usual, was direct. When asked about the narrative that Carson Wentz is a cancer in an NFL locker room, Allen responded, “I have absolutely no idea where that comes from. Sometimes I feel like the NFL can be like a high school. There is so much drama and rumors. Things that quite frankly aren’t true.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO