North Kitsap School District eyes plans for Poulsbo Middle School addition

By Nathan Pilling, Kitsap Sun
 4 days ago
POULSBO – Plans have been filed with the city of Poulsbo showing an early look at an expansion to Poulsbo Middle School.

Documents submitted to the city Sept. 1 ahead of a pre-application meeting describe a 17,700-square-foot, two-story addition with 10 classrooms. A set of preliminary plans shows the addition linking the existing middle school buildings along Hostmark Street.

North Kitsap School District spokeswoman Jenn Markaryan said in an email to the Kitsap Sun that the district was beginning site development survey work for the project that will go to project architects. Markaryan said the project is still in a preliminary design stage and that the district didn’t yet have a timeline or cost estimate for the addition because it is still in an early feasibility stage.

Markaryan said a capital projects levy approved by voters in February will fund plans for Poulsbo Middle School, as well as new gymnasiums at David Wolfle Elementary School in Kingston and Suquamish Elementary School.

Designs for the two gymnasium projects have been submitted to Kitsap County for approval, she said, noting that the district plans to start construction on those facilities next summer, depending on the timing of permitting approval.

District voters approved the replacement facilities and technology capital projects levy by a 56% margin in February.

“We are excited to continue the work of improvements to our facilities through the continued voter approval of our capital projects program,” Markaryan said.

Nathan Pilling is a reporter covering Bainbridge Island, North Kitsap and Washington State Ferries for the Kitsap Sun. He can be reached at 360-792-5242, nathan.pilling@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter at @KSNatePilling.

