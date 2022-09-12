ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

By Jennifer Saibil
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxsub_0hs0uWxv00
  • Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.
  • Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Stock prices have been creeping up since plummeting earlier this year, which is a relief for investors. However, the market remains volatile, providing opportunities to buy on the dip before a rebound. Walt Disney (DIS 1.05%), Wayfair (W 7.66%), and Home Depot (HD -0.74%) are great stocks you can still buy on sale now.

Lots more magic in the making

Disney is still recovering from the pandemic more than two years after sales plunged as its parks closed. But in the third quarter (ended July 2), sales surpassed 2019 numbers, coming in at $21.5 billion, a 26% increase over last year. It's also strengthening profitability, with earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 in the second quarter, up from $0.50 last year.

These results were from a combination of factors, notably a robust presence at parks and experiences as well as Disney's powerful streaming networks. After generating no revenue from parks due to closures for several months, the parks have proven remarkably resilient as happy vacationers return in droves. Sales from the parks and experiences segment were up 70% over last year, and Disney is investing in new rides, ships, and other experiences to expand its Disney-themed experiences.

Meanwhile in the streaming world, Disney has overtaken Netflix with the highest number of paying subscribers at 221 million, with 152 million of them signing up for Disney+. It's still launching in new markets and expecting 230 million to 260 million Disney+ subscribers by 2024, by which time it expects Disney+ to break even.

Disney's assets, particularly its large content library and popular film studios, provide it with the means to generate revenue on multiple fronts. These include theater releases, streaming, traditional media, attractions, products, and more. The diverse model drives a money-making cycle and helps the company stay on top of its industry. As sales and profits continue to improve, the stock should eventually catch up. Disney shares are down 27% this year, but investors should enjoy years of gains.

The next phase of growth is coming

Wayfair took the furniture world by storm when it launched in 2011 as an online purveyor of quality goods. As a completely online retailer with much of its products "drop shipped" directly from manufacturer to customer, it was asset-light and profitable.

But growth has dried up in the current atmosphere. The second quarter was a disaster, with a 15% year-over-year sales decline and a net loss of $378 million. Active customer count decreased 24%, and orders per customer decreased as well.

Some bright spots were average order value, which increased from $278 to $330, and repeat customers accounting for 78.6% of orders, up from 75.6% of orders last year.

Yet, the operating environment is very difficult right now. The stressors include supply chain problems as well as matching accelerated growth from the beginning of the pandemic, which is severely slowing down as people go back to stores. Inflation is also an issue as customers cut down extra spending on large, expensive products.

But the market is huge, and while Wayfair is struggling now, it's well-positioned to get back to growth. It sees a market opportunity that could reach $1.2 trillion by 2030, of which it has only a tiny fraction at $14 billion in trailing 12-month sales. Wayfair has strong brand recognition as well as a digital system designed with technology that helps customers envision products in their home.

It's not a surprise that Wayfair stock is down 74% this year. But it may have bottomed out, as the stock has been up and down around this price for the past several months. As soon as there's good news, Wayfair stock may start to climb again. And the long-term picture looks rosy.

A recession-proof home improvement machine

Home Depot continues to post phenomenal performance despite global economic challenges. That began with high growth during the early stages of the pandemic, when customers were focused on the home, as Home Depot offered a superior omnichannel mix of physical stores and a robust digital network. It has continued even as inflation has become the norm and people have started spending outside the home, and also as it faces tough year-over-year comps and as the housing market sours.

In the 2022 second quarter (ended July 31), sales increased 6.5% over last year to $43.8 billion. EPS rose from $4.53 last year to $5.05 this year, despite increased costs and supply chain pressure.

Home improvement projects remained a prime growth generator despite slowing sales in some departments, such as seasonal items. Management said there was a healthy backlog of projects to power sales through the rest of the year as well. In the meantime, it's beefing up its logistics systems and distribution networks, as well as improving its pro services to solidify relationships and drive loyalty.

Home Depot stock is down 28% this year, and the shares trade at 18 times trailing 12-month earnings, its lowest valuation in at least 10 years outside of the 2020 crash.

It also pays a growing dividend that yields 2.5% at the current price. This is a no-brainer stock that offer stability, income, and high gain potential.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Joel Eisenberg

A New Permanent Cracker Barrel Closing and Price Increases Continue Company Changes

The chain announced another individual location closure and the delay of a new store. With financial challenges mounting, recent price increases are being scrutinized. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KGW.com, CrackerBarrel.com, KissElPaso.com, NRN.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.
Mashed

Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership

During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Home Depot#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Credit Card

The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Netflix
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy

Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims

Michael Burry declared that the epic market crash he'd predicted is underway. The "Big Short" investor checked off the downturn as another accurate prediction he's made. He'd said the frenzy around meme stocks, crypto, SPACs, and other trends assets would end badly. Michael Burry identified a market bubble of unprecedented...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
218K+
Followers
106K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy