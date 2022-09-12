ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Hartsfield gets new magnet status, on its way to become an International Baccalaureate school

By Ana Goñi-Lessan, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fkqb2_0hs0uJji00

Leon County Schools has a new magnet program.

Hartsfield Elementary School is now Hartsfield Magnet School for International Studies and is in the certification process to become an official International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (PYP) Candidate program.

If approved, the elementary school will become a pipeline to the IB Middle Years Programme at Fairview Middle School and the IB Diploma Programme at Rickards High School.

"It is no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on our most vulnerable students," said Hartsfield principal Rhonda Blackwell-Flanagan. "The PYP encourages students to be inquirers and agents of their own learning."

Hartsfield, a Title I school, is located in the Indianhead Acres neighborhood. Title I designation means the school receives federal assistance because at least 40% of students are considered low-income.

"For families in the neighborhoods surrounding the school, we hope that the IB program and the rigorous curriculum offered, will serve as a pathway and magnet for students to attend their neighborhood school," Blackwell-Flanagan said.

In recent years, many students who were zoned for Hartsfield and lived in the neighborhood moved to charter schools and home school, said Rosanne Wood, school board member for District 2.

She believes the certification will be transformational for students and for the surrounding community.

"We have all the ingredients at Hartsfield. We have a nice campus, we have very enthusiastic teachers and leadership. It's a certified eco-school. They use conscious discipline."

The neighborhood is supportive of Hartsfield, Wood said.

"As younger families are moving into the neighborhood, we are hoping they check out Hartsfield for the incredible family environment that they offer."

The school gradebook:

Hartsfield received a D grade for the 2021-2022 school year, one letter grade down from 2018-2019. There were no school grades in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school applied for the IB PYP in 2019 and were approved for candidacy in January of 2020.

The school began implementing the curriculum in the latter months of the 2021-2022 school year, and Blackwell-Flanagan said she has already seen a difference in her students.

"Our learners were excited about school again and having fun," she said.

Contact Ana Goñi-Lessan at AGoniLessan@tallahassee.com and follow her on Twitter @goni_lessan.

Want more news coverage? If you're already a subscriber, thank you! If not, please subscribe using the link at the top of the page and help keep the news you care about coming.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU’s aid office fails to serve

Florida A&M University prides itself on excellent customer service. Yet departments, such as the Office of Financial Aid, have been impacting its reputation negatively according to students. Many report the customer service in the financial aid office as unacceptable. Students complain of long hold times over the phone, a lack...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Center helps students find jobs

Many students are employed at the same time they are enrolled in school, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Some students participate in their school’s work-study opportunities so that they can have a more efficient school and work life balance. Florida A&M University, has a Career and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Tallahassee, FL
Education
WCTV

‘Tallahassee’s Black History Firsts’ book out now

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local Tallahassee woman published a book on the black community’s history in Tallahassee in the post-reconstruction era. “I’m hoping that this book will encourage HBCU’s and other universities to look more at their local communities and begin to research who were the ‘firsts’ in each professional category,” Author Dorothy Inman-Johnson said.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

ROAD WORK ALERT: Decatur County SR 253 Spur resurfacing starting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Decatur County State Route (SR) 253 Spur resurfacing is scheduled to begin Friday. Road work will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weather permitting. Work days will be Monday through Friday, but may be done on Saturday if it...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet School#School Grades#K12#Leon County Schools#Fairview Middle School#The Ib Diploma Programme#Rickards High School#Pyp#Ib#District 2
thefamuanonline.com

Black Voters Matter hosts ‘blackout’ on the Set

Black Voters Matter hosted its first stop of the Take the Field Florida HBCU Tour at. Florida A&M University. The event took place from noon to 3 p.m. today on the Set. “Blackout on the Set” allowed FAMU students to learn and network with representatives. from Black Voters Matters....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

SCHOOL SAFETY: More guns found among teens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Guns are getting into the hands of teens. In the last three weeks Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office has confiscated three guns on Leon County School property. One from a 17-year-old at Leon High, one from a 15-year-old at Godby High and one from a 14-year-old at a football game at Gene Cox Stadium.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Gun found at Leon High School, student arrested

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon High School student was arrested Tuesday after a handgun was found in his backpack. The sheriff’s office says school administrators were investigating a separate incident involving the 17-year-old student, when he admitted having the Glock 22. Administrators immediately conducted a search of his bag and secured the weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
WCTV

FAMU accepts $200K donation from Chevron

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU President Larry Robinson along with other university staff accepted a $200,000 check from long time partner, Chevron. The exchange stems from decades of working together according to a university spokesperson, with the donation benefitting the students and staff in the College of Engineering. Dr. Robinson...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
multihousingnews.com

Landmark JV To Build 702-Bed Tallahassee Student Property

The developers landed a $68 million construction loan from Webster Bank. A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Atlantic American Partners has unveiled plans for The Metropolitan at Tallahassee, a 702-bed student housing community in Tallahassee, Fla. The partnership landed a $68 million construction loan, funded by Webster Bank for the development, public records show.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Second Harvest of the Big Bend works with Publix to feed families

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With 36,000 people in Leon County considered food insecure, Second Harvest of the Big Bend is working to address this need for families. Thursday, Publix employees volunteered with Second Harvest through packing boxes to help feed several North Florida communities. Second Harvest Big Bend CEO, Monique...
LEON COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Tallahassee takes pride in its water

The quality of drinking water has yet again become a hot topic with the water crisis happening in Jackson, Mississippi. With infrastructure and lack thereof being a point of many conversations, it is important to be aware of your city’s water quality. Many individuals attempt to improve the quality...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy