Brown County, WI

Brown County's COVID cases fall 15.9%; Wisconsin cases plummet 16.1%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago
Wisconsin reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 7,835 new cases. That's down 16.1% from the previous week's tally of 9,334 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Wisconsin ranked 22nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 4.7% from the week before, with 507,209 cases reported. With 1.75% of the country's population, Wisconsin had 1.54% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, three states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

The Labor Day holiday may have altered how many people can get tested and when, and when governments report testing results and deaths. This will skew week-to-week comparisons.

Brown County reported 466 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 554 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 95,674 cases and 584 deaths.

Door County reported 19 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 41 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 8,037 cases and 78 deaths.

Kewaunee County reported 31 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 27 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 6,394 cases and 61 deaths.

Oconto County reported 48 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 80 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 12,521 cases and 125 deaths.

Shawano County reported 91 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 92 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 13,098 cases and 156 deaths.

Marinette County reported 121 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 95 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 13,151 cases and 135 deaths.

Across Wisconsin, cases fell in 56 counties, with the best declines in Milwaukee County, with 1,385 cases from 1,602 a week earlier; in Waukesha County, with 398 cases from 501; and in Marathon County, with 154 cases from 247.

Within Wisconsin, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Menominee County with 571 cases per 100,000 per week; Jackson County with 392; and Marinette County with 300. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Milwaukee County, with 1,385 cases; Dane County, with 888 cases; and Brown County, with 466. Weekly case counts rose in 15 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Douglas, Marinette and St. Croix counties.

In Wisconsin, 29 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 49 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,843,251 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 15,120 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 95,250,705 people have tested positive and 1,050,323 people have died.

Wisconsin's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Sept. 11. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 844
  • The week before that: 849
  • Four weeks ago: 996

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 60,585
  • The week before that: 61,376
  • Four weeks ago: 69,436

Hospitals in 16 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 22 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 19 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Community Policy