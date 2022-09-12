ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Governor Walz authorizing state emergency aid for 13 Minnesota counties

(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is authorizing state emergency assistance for 13 Minnesota counties impacted by severe thunderstorms this summer. Aitkin, Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lac qui Parle, Mahnomen, Morrison, Norman, St. Louis, and Todd counties suffered damage from tornadoes, strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding June 20th through 24th. State aid is also going to Houston and Renville counties for severe storm damage on July 23rd.
MinnPost

State could be missing out on $46 million in THC revenue

Says Stribber Brooks Johnson, “Minnesota is missing out on up to $46 million in revenue by not having a special tax on legal THC products, according to a University of Minnesota Duluth study. Looking at states that have legalized recreational marijuana, the university’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research found Minnesota will miss a minimum of $5 million and ‘possibly closer’ to $46 million in revenue in 2023.”
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mankato, MN
Mankato, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
KIMT

SE Minnesota co-op says members are being targeted for fraud

ORONOCO, Minn. – People’s Energy Cooperative (PEC) says several of its members report getting phony phone calls. PEC says, according to the members, the callers say the Cooperative has overcharged them and they would be getting a refund. To receive the refund, however, the members would have to share their credit card number over the phone. It was also reported that the Cooperative’s phone number was being spoofed as it appeared to them the call came from the Cooperative.
MINNESOTA STATE
FUN 104

Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
ANOKA, MN
The Associated Press

Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job Monday. Nurses could soon learn what impact the strike may have had on efforts to reach a new contract. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota sets more aggressive greenhouse gas cuts in new plan

The Star Tribune’s Jennifer Bjorhus and Chloe Johnson report that a new climate plan, released Friday, prescribes larger cuts in greenhouse gases. “Minnesota’s existing laws call for cutting greenhouse gases at least 30% from 2005 levels by 2025, and 80% by 2050. The new framework officially adopts the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s stiffer goals to cut 50% by 2030, leading to net-zero by 2050. That’s what’s necessary to cap the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, the U.N. panel says.”
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambling Addiction#Online Gambling#Problem Gambling#Drug Addiction#Drug Treatment#State#Minnesotans#Dhs
cbs3duluth.com

MN State program offers to pay for job training for workers

DULUTH, MN. (CBS Duluth) - Many employers are finding it harder than ever to find skilled applicants to fill open positions. In Minnesota, a program offered through the Department of Labor and Industry is attempting to fix the problem by paying for a worker’s training after they’ve been hired for a job.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What Are Minnesota’s Employee Drug Testing Guidelines?

Have you ever been drug tested at work? Not to actually get the job but just told you are required to be tested after you have already been employed there. All states have their own guidelines and law, according to nolo.com, in respect to drug testing in the workplace. Minnesota employers are not required to drug test their employees and are not allowed to drug test on an arbitrary or capricious basis. Meaning they can't just test you for the hell of it. This does not apply to job applicants, however.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
Sasquatch 107.7

Are Radar Detectors Legal In Minnesota?

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says motorists will see a "significant state patrol" presence on highways around the state through the end of the year. The beefed-up patrol will target aggressive drivers and speeders as part of the Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) program. The smartest way to...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota among top 5 states for 'quiet quitting’

(FOX 9) - The "quiet quitting" trend is sweeping the American workforce as employees' mindsets change from putting in extra hours at work to wanting a better work-life balance. And this concept seems to be quite popular in Minnesota. The company School Authority collected data from Twitter by tracking more...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Minnesota DNR asking for your input on proposed fishing regulations

The Minnesota DNR is looking for residents’ opinions on proposed experimental and special fishing regulations for 2023. They would impact walleye, panfish, trout, and pike on specific lakes in counties including Aitkin, Itasca, and Beltrami, among others. For those proposed regulations, Click Here. Comments are accepted through October 17...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesota regulators approve state’s largest solar project to replace coal generation

BECKER, Minn. (AP) — A massive solar project that is expected to cost at least $575 million was approved Thursday by Minnesota utility regulators. The state Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to allow Xcel Energy to recover costs for the new solar farm from the taxpayers. Commissioners touted the project for its environmental benefits and an expected economic boost.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

What railroad workers won in the deal to avoid a strike

The Associated Press reports has details on concessions railroad workers won in the deal that helped prevent a strike. Thalen Zimmerman of the Echo Press, has an interesting look at the share of Minnesotans living close to their hometowns, based on Census data. The Star Tribune’s Evan Ramstad reports the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

‘Unknown user’ sending inappropriate emails to students across Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) -Area school officials have sent emails to parents and guardians on Thursday informing them of an “inappropriate email situation.”. According to an email to Rochester Public Schools parents, RPS leadership was made aware of an inappropriate email that was circulating to RPS students from what the school claimed to be an ‘unknown user.’
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul school district fires finance chief who flagged improper spending

Superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools Joe Gothard has dismissed his finance director, Marie Schrul, whose candor about the district’s errors made her popular with watchdog groups but unpopular with other executives. Schrul, 49, began working for the district as an accountant in 1998. In 2014, he was promoted...
SAINT PAUL, MN
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
975K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy