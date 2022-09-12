Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
4 additional free at-home COVID-19 tests available for Minnesota households through state program
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday that Minnesotans can now place an order for four additional free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests through the state’s online ordering program. Minnesotans who have previously ordered the full limit of eight tests from the program can now...
voiceofalexandria.com
Governor Walz authorizing state emergency aid for 13 Minnesota counties
(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is authorizing state emergency assistance for 13 Minnesota counties impacted by severe thunderstorms this summer. Aitkin, Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lac qui Parle, Mahnomen, Morrison, Norman, St. Louis, and Todd counties suffered damage from tornadoes, strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding June 20th through 24th. State aid is also going to Houston and Renville counties for severe storm damage on July 23rd.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 13
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show cases continue to fall, with the latest 7-day average sitting at 566 as of Sept. 13 – almost half what it was two weeks earlier. There was an uptick in deaths over the seven...
State could be missing out on $46 million in THC revenue
Says Stribber Brooks Johnson, “Minnesota is missing out on up to $46 million in revenue by not having a special tax on legal THC products, according to a University of Minnesota Duluth study. Looking at states that have legalized recreational marijuana, the university’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research found Minnesota will miss a minimum of $5 million and ‘possibly closer’ to $46 million in revenue in 2023.”
KIMT
SE Minnesota co-op says members are being targeted for fraud
ORONOCO, Minn. – People’s Energy Cooperative (PEC) says several of its members report getting phony phone calls. PEC says, according to the members, the callers say the Cooperative has overcharged them and they would be getting a refund. To receive the refund, however, the members would have to share their credit card number over the phone. It was also reported that the Cooperative’s phone number was being spoofed as it appeared to them the call came from the Cooperative.
Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job Monday. Nurses could soon learn what impact the strike may have had on efforts to reach a new contract. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
Minnesota sets more aggressive greenhouse gas cuts in new plan
The Star Tribune’s Jennifer Bjorhus and Chloe Johnson report that a new climate plan, released Friday, prescribes larger cuts in greenhouse gases. “Minnesota’s existing laws call for cutting greenhouse gases at least 30% from 2005 levels by 2025, and 80% by 2050. The new framework officially adopts the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s stiffer goals to cut 50% by 2030, leading to net-zero by 2050. That’s what’s necessary to cap the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, the U.N. panel says.”
wdayradionow.com
Mike Lindell announces lawsuit against FBI following phone confiscation in Mankato
(Fargo, ND) -- My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell says he is suing the federal government after FBI agents stopped him in a drive-thru in Mankato, Minnesota and confiscated his cell phone while serving a search warrant. "We're suing the United States government, I'm suing them, I'm suing the FBI and...
cbs3duluth.com
MN State program offers to pay for job training for workers
DULUTH, MN. (CBS Duluth) - Many employers are finding it harder than ever to find skilled applicants to fill open positions. In Minnesota, a program offered through the Department of Labor and Industry is attempting to fix the problem by paying for a worker’s training after they’ve been hired for a job.
What Are Minnesota’s Employee Drug Testing Guidelines?
Have you ever been drug tested at work? Not to actually get the job but just told you are required to be tested after you have already been employed there. All states have their own guidelines and law, according to nolo.com, in respect to drug testing in the workplace. Minnesota employers are not required to drug test their employees and are not allowed to drug test on an arbitrary or capricious basis. Meaning they can't just test you for the hell of it. This does not apply to job applicants, however.
Sustaining deeply affordable housing requires significant ongoing funding beyond initial development costs
Over a 20-year period of affordability, developers should plan for more than $250,000 in subsidy and administrative costs per unit, or a similar reduction in gross potential rent. Policy makers must understand the costs needed per unit to sustain affordability as they consider adding supply. The average monthly Housing Assistance...
Are Radar Detectors Legal In Minnesota?
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says motorists will see a "significant state patrol" presence on highways around the state through the end of the year. The beefed-up patrol will target aggressive drivers and speeders as part of the Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) program. The smartest way to...
fox9.com
Minnesota among top 5 states for 'quiet quitting’
(FOX 9) - The "quiet quitting" trend is sweeping the American workforce as employees' mindsets change from putting in extra hours at work to wanting a better work-life balance. And this concept seems to be quite popular in Minnesota. The company School Authority collected data from Twitter by tracking more...
WDIO-TV
Minnesota DNR asking for your input on proposed fishing regulations
The Minnesota DNR is looking for residents’ opinions on proposed experimental and special fishing regulations for 2023. They would impact walleye, panfish, trout, and pike on specific lakes in counties including Aitkin, Itasca, and Beltrami, among others. For those proposed regulations, Click Here. Comments are accepted through October 17...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota regulators approve state’s largest solar project to replace coal generation
BECKER, Minn. (AP) — A massive solar project that is expected to cost at least $575 million was approved Thursday by Minnesota utility regulators. The state Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to allow Xcel Energy to recover costs for the new solar farm from the taxpayers. Commissioners touted the project for its environmental benefits and an expected economic boost.
What railroad workers won in the deal to avoid a strike
The Associated Press reports has details on concessions railroad workers won in the deal that helped prevent a strike. Thalen Zimmerman of the Echo Press, has an interesting look at the share of Minnesotans living close to their hometowns, based on Census data. The Star Tribune’s Evan Ramstad reports the...
KAAL-TV
‘Unknown user’ sending inappropriate emails to students across Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) -Area school officials have sent emails to parents and guardians on Thursday informing them of an “inappropriate email situation.”. According to an email to Rochester Public Schools parents, RPS leadership was made aware of an inappropriate email that was circulating to RPS students from what the school claimed to be an ‘unknown user.’
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul school district fires finance chief who flagged improper spending
Superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools Joe Gothard has dismissed his finance director, Marie Schrul, whose candor about the district’s errors made her popular with watchdog groups but unpopular with other executives. Schrul, 49, began working for the district as an accountant in 1998. In 2014, he was promoted...
Minnesota DNR Stocked 5.5 Million Walleye Fry In A St. Louis County Lake Last Year
I was poking around on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website today looking for some information on a lake I plan on fishing soon when I noticed that you can do searches for fish stocking information. The Minnesota DNR stocks lakes each year with different fish. I wanted to know which lake had the most walleye stocked in St. Louis County.
