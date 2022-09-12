Have you ever been drug tested at work? Not to actually get the job but just told you are required to be tested after you have already been employed there. All states have their own guidelines and law, according to nolo.com, in respect to drug testing in the workplace. Minnesota employers are not required to drug test their employees and are not allowed to drug test on an arbitrary or capricious basis. Meaning they can't just test you for the hell of it. This does not apply to job applicants, however.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO