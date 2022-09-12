Read full article on original website
Pumpkin spice lattes and the election
The Minnesota state primary, the State Fair and Labor Day are now behind us, which can mean only one thing around MinnPost: pumpkin spice lattes. That, and the 2022 election. Well before I arrived at our Marcy-Holmes global headquarters in 2014, government, politics and elections were the raisin bread and cinnamon butter of MinnPost. Yet also enshrined around here was a strategy of covering all that a little differently — less breathless horse race calls and insider gossip and more analysis and explanation of what is happening and why.
Annual salary for Minnesota State Fair boss: $350,000
For the Strib, Rochelle Olson reports, “Longtime Minnesota State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer revealed publicly Wednesday that he makes $350,000 a year. Hammer released the information in response to a written request from the Star Tribune for a preview of this year’s fair that ran in August. When asked earlier, fair staff had said Hammer’s salary isn’t public under state law, but he said he decided recently to release it. As a quasi-governmental operation, the State Fair isn’t subject to the same open-records laws as most state offices. For example, the salaries of state employees and elected officials are public information. The fair is overseen by the State Agricultural Society and doesn’t receive a direct state subsidy. Hammer, who has run the fair for 25 years, operates on a year-to-year contract and his salary comes from operating revenue.”
State could be missing out on $46 million in THC revenue
Says Stribber Brooks Johnson, “Minnesota is missing out on up to $46 million in revenue by not having a special tax on legal THC products, according to a University of Minnesota Duluth study. Looking at states that have legalized recreational marijuana, the university’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research found Minnesota will miss a minimum of $5 million and ‘possibly closer’ to $46 million in revenue in 2023.”
Addressing the need: Efforts are underway to recruit and retain Black male teachers in Minnesota
James Cannon remembers being the only Black kid in a class of white kids. Not only that, but of all of his K-12 teachers, he distinctly remembers the two Black teachers because there were so few. It’s been proven that representation makes a difference in a child’s life. Studies looking...
What railroad workers won in the deal to avoid a strike
The Associated Press reports has details on concessions railroad workers won in the deal that helped prevent a strike. Thalen Zimmerman of the Echo Press, has an interesting look at the share of Minnesotans living close to their hometowns, based on Census data. The Star Tribune’s Evan Ramstad reports the...
Wait? There’s a ‘real issue’ in the state auditor’s race?
Many of the campaign issues in Minnesota are issues in races across the country as well, put there by partisan strategists who see them as potent for bringing the right voters to the polls. Similar talking points on public safety, abortion, inflation and school curricula can be seen and heard...
Phillips, Craig and Smith named in report on possible conflict-of-interest stock trades
This from Ryan Faircloth of the Strib, “Minnesota’s Democratic U.S. Reps. Dean Phillips and Angie Craig and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith reported financial trades for themselves or involving family members over the past few years in companies that intersected with their congressional committees. The New York Times analyzed Congress members’ financial filings between 2019 and 2021 and found 97 current members ‘bought or sold stock, bonds or other financial assets that intersected with their congressional work or reported similar transactions by their spouse or a dependent child’. Phillips, Craig and Smith were the only members of the Minnesota congressional delegation cited in the report. Phillips reported trades in 276 companies, among which the Times identified 34 potential conflicts; Craig reported trades that one of her children made in 19 companies, with two flagged as potential conflicts; and Smith reported trades her husband made in four companies, three of which were deemed potential conflicts.”
D.C. Memo: Blackwell likely headed for federal bench
WASHINGTON – Jerry Blackwell, the attorney who helped the state of Minnesota during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee he grew up in a house with no running water and an outhouse in the back. On Thursday, those senators...
Is the filibuster unconstitutional?
The filibuster, the device that has been adroitly used with growing and effective frequency by Republicans in the United States Senate to thwart Democratic promoted initiatives, is coming under increasing scrutiny. The critical observation is well-deserved for the unwritten arrangement that it prevents legislation from advancing to the floor of...
St. Paul’s rent stabilization amendments will help renters
Barring a political pirouette, the St. Paul City Council will tweak the city’s controversial rent stabilization policy next week. Led by Council Member Chris Tolbert, the changes add exceptions to rent increase limits for new apartments, craft new rules around vacant ones and clarify the role of inflation in setting rents.
Is the Minnesota governor’s race over?
The latest Survey USA poll for KSTP television finds Gov. Tim Walz with a commanding 18-point lead over GOP challenger Scott Jensen – 51% to 33%. Walz in this survey prevails among three crucial groups of voters by huge margins – women (58% to 30%), independents (53% to 23%) and suburbanites (47% to 35%).
Minnesota nurses strike set for today in Twin Cities, Moose Lake, Duluth
For WCCO-TV Esme Murphy says, “The three-day Minnesota nurses strike appears to be on for Monday morning. At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses are scheduled to strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history. Seven health providers will be affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children’s, North Memorial and St. Luke’s.”
Timeline: COVID sparked Jensen’s run for governor and remains recurring theme
During a radio interview conducted on the same FarmFest stage where he’d just completed a debate with DFL Gov. Tim Walz, Republican Scott Jensen was asked how he came to be a candidate for that office. Jensen, a family doctor from Chaska, said he had quit politics because his...
St. Paul mental health hospital gets state clearance
The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck reports the state has cleared a new mental health hospital in St. Paul. But the plan isn’t without critics. Per WCCO staff, the federal government has renamed a lake in Pine County that had been named after a slur used to refer to Indigenous women. It’s now called Manidoons Zaaga’igan Zhaawanor.
Iowa to close state-run home for people with disabilities, one of the few remaining nationally
GLENWOOD, Iowa — Mike Lee’s way of life has faded away in most of the United States, and it soon will vanish from southwestern Iowa. Lee, 57, has spent 44 years at the Glenwood Resource Center, a state-run institution for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. He has autism and epilepsy, and his parents decided when he was 13 that he needed the structure and constant oversight offered by a large facility.
2022 Campaign Finance Dashboard
As the 2022 campaign progresses, this page will track fundraising by candidates for statewide office in Minnesota and candidates for U.S. House. The data are updated following regular campaign finance reporting deadlines established by the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board for state-level candidates and by the Federal Elections Commission for federal candidates. Candidates who have not filed campaign finance reports and those who have dropped out are not listed. In the charts below, total amount raised is for the entire election cycle to date, and cash on hand is the total as of the last day of the current reporting cycle.
514 Minnesotans, including 6 cops, on Oath Keepers membership list
This from KMSP-TV, “The names of 514 Minnesotans, including six law enforcement officials, appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group, which is accused of playing a key role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The list is according to a report released Wednesday from the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, which found hundreds of elected officials, law enforcement, military members and first responders in the U.S. are alleged members of the Oath Keepers extremist group. The report says the total number of Oath Keepers Signups in Minnesota is 514, including one elected official, six law enforcement members, three members of the military, and two first responders. The report does not name the members.”
A chance to solve our highway problem is slipping away
Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul is an urban transportation nightmare from which its neighbors are struggling to wake up. Thankfully, the Biden administration has launched a new grant program to mitigate harms from transportation infrastructure, including highways. The Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program appears tailor-made to help the Twin Cities design a fix to our freeway problem.
Local author Will McGrath takes the reader traveling in new book
From the buckthorn-filled woods near Hidden Beach to a confluence of Elvis impersonators two hours north of Toronto, local writer Will McGrath’s new book, “Farewell Transmission: Notes from Hidden Spaces” is part essay collection and part travelogue. Most of all, the book is a guide to the sometimes curious, sometimes tragic, sometimes monstrous, and sometimes epic characters he encounters on his journeys.
State Patrol extends souped-up reckless driver enforcement
The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports that stepped-up enforcement on Minnesota highways, originally slated to end after August, will continue through the end of the year. Per Bring Me The News’ Tommy Wiita, an Isanti man has been sentenced to life in prison in the 1993 murder of Jeanne “Jeanie” Ann Childs in Minneapolis.
