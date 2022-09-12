Read full article on original website
foxnebraska.com
Day 5: Francisco Hernandez-Corona Murder Trial
LEXINGTON, Neb. — The murder trial of Francisco Hernandez-Corona entered its fifth day Friday after days of witness testimony. Hernandez-Corona took the stand Thursday, explained everything he did with co-defendant Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez the night of July 5 , and the early hours of July 6, 2021. He is charged...
foxnebraska.com
Wallace man facing federal charge for Gothenburg bank robbery takes plea deal
GOTHENBURG, Neb. — A Wallace man facing a federal charge of robbing a Gothenburg bank has taken a plea deal. According to federal court records, Wesley Cassidy, 26, withdrew his not guilty plea and pled guilty to one count of armed bank robbery. Court records say Gothenburg Police were...
foxnebraska.com
North Platte man charged with causing injuries to infant
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A North Platte man has been charged after he allegedly caused injuries to an infant. Tyler Henry, 28, is charged in Lincoln County Court with child abuse. According to an arrest affidavit, on Friday, North Platte Police responded to the emergency room at Great Plains...
