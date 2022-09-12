ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Day 5: Francisco Hernandez-Corona Murder Trial

LEXINGTON, Neb. — The murder trial of Francisco Hernandez-Corona entered its fifth day Friday after days of witness testimony. Hernandez-Corona took the stand Thursday, explained everything he did with co-defendant Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez the night of July 5 , and the early hours of July 6, 2021. He is charged...
North Platte man charged with causing injuries to infant

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A North Platte man has been charged after he allegedly caused injuries to an infant. Tyler Henry, 28, is charged in Lincoln County Court with child abuse. According to an arrest affidavit, on Friday, North Platte Police responded to the emergency room at Great Plains...
