firststateupdate.com
Woman Airlifted After Reportedly Being Shot In Bear Early Thursday
Just before 4:20, Thursday morning rescue crews were dispatched to a home in the unit block of E Weald Avenue for reports of a shooting. Initial reports from the scene indicate that one person was airlifted via Delaware State Police Aviation’s Trooper 4 just after 4:40 am. Residents tell...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN PORTER SQUARE SHOOTING
(Bear, DE 19701) On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 04:17 AM, officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of East Weald Avenue – Porter Square in reference to a shooting investigation. Officers arrived on the scene and took a male suspect into custody without incident and identified him as Jacob Orchard (28) of Bear.
Man shot during gun battle in McDonald's parking lot near Temple's campus
Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot during a gun battle in a McDonald's parking lot Thursday night.
WDEL 1150AM
Man critical after nearly hour-long rescue in Glasgow
A 58-year-old man was listed in critical condition after a nearly hour-long rescue operation following a crash near Glasgow. The accident happened in the parking lot of Waters Edge Condominiums off of Route 896 around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022. New Castle County Police are investigating the crash in...
Man abducted by 3 armed men, shot in Southwest Philadelphia
Police say the kidnapped victim was shot three times by one of the suspects before the vehicle they were riding in crashed.
Driver crashes into day care building in West Philadelphia
Chopper 6 over the scene showed the vehicle suffered severe front-end damage.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE CRASH IN WATERS EDGE CONDOMINIUMS
(Newark, DE, 19702) On Wednesday September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:29 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Waters Edge Drive – Waters Edge Condominiums in reference to a single vehicle collision. When officers and fireboard personnel arrived at...
fox29.com
Police: Two hurt in "rolling shoot out" between cars in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two people were hurt when a shooter inside a moving vehicle unleashed a hail of gunfire into another car Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Olney section. Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters police were called to Einstein Medical Center around 7:30 p.m. after two gunshot wound victims arrived...
Authorities search property for missing Delaware County mom last seen in 2014, family says
Amanda DeGuio was last seen in June 2014 after returning from a trip to Florida.
50-year-old man shot multiple times in Ogontz alleyway
Police say a 50-year-old man was shot multiple times in an alleyway.
Authorities searching Chester County property that police say could have connection to disappearance of Amanda DeGuio
NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Federal, state and local law enforcement are in Nottingham Township. Police say the search might be connected to the disappearance of Amanda DeGuio, an Upper Darby woman who went missing eight years ago.Police have had a stretch of Country Road in extreme southwestern Chester County closed down all day.CBS Philadelphia was right on the Pennsylvania-Maryland line, where a property that an investigator says may be a connection to the DeGuio disappearance has been the intense focus of federal, state, county and local law enforcement.Officers showed up at the property with a sealed search warrant...
Delaware woman critically wounded by police after she shot a 26-year-old
A woman suspected of shooting another woman at a Delaware apartment complex was critically wounded by police who confronted her, authorities said. The armed woman was firing a gun when two officers encountered her at the apartment complex in Newark on Friday night, the New Castle County police department said in a news release.
firststateupdate.com
Road Closed Near Harrington Due To Serious Crash
At approximately 6:15 Friday morning rescue crews from the Harrington Fire Company, Kent County Paramedics, and Tropper 2 responded to Hammondtown Road and Prospect Church Road for reports of a motor vehicle accident. While en route crews learned that a single vehicle had struck a tree and the driver was...
14-year-old charged with murder in shooting that killed Philadelphia rec center worker
Philadelphia officials said a ghost gun was used in the shooting that killed a recreation center worker. A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting, but police are searching for additional suspects.
98online.com
Skippy the llama euthanized after he was severely beaten on Baltimore County farm
Someone made their way onto a northern Baltimore County farm and severely beat a llama, the owners of the farm believe. Holly Callahan-Kasmala told 11 News she remains in shock after the death of her prized llama, Skippy. “I still can’t comprehend how somebody would do this,” she said. “I...
phl17.com
Woman critically injured after she was stabbed in the stomach in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman is fighting for her life after she was stabbed by an unknown person in West Philadelphia Sunday. The incident happened on the 61st and Ludlow Streets just after 6:00 am. According to police, a 36-year-old woman was stabbed once in the abdomen. Medics transported the victim...
WBOC
Former Trooper to Plead Guilty in Warehouse Package Thefts
DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Delaware state trooper who was suspended with pay amid a federal investigation into a series of thefts from a package reshipping company will enter a guilty plea in federal court later this month. Court records indicate that Jamal J. Merrell will make an initial appearance...
phl17.com
West Philadelphia fatal shooting: Woman shot multiple times in the stomach
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. ‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.
Officials: Fatal shooting of family of 5 at Maryland home was murder-suicide
The sheriff's office says a man called 911 on Friday morning to report that three children and a woman had been fatally shot and he planned to kill himself.
Fashion District mall closes early after gunshot fired inside property
The Fashion District mall in Center City had to close early Tuesday night after a gunshot was fired inside the property.
