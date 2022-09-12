ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowdle, SD

Florida man died in Edmunds County crash near Bowdle

By Elisa Sand, Aberdeen News
 4 days ago
A Vero Beach, Fla., man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash east of Bowdle.

Curtis Baker, 47, who was driving a Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer died in the crash, which was four miles ease of Bowdle at 11:32 a.m., according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 1995 International 9400 straight truck, driven by Steven Dupper, 59, of Herreid, was northbound on 330th Avenue when he failed to stop at the stop sign and attempted to cross U.S. Highway 12.

Dupper's truck was struck by the Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer, driven by Baker, who was westbound on U.S. Highway 12.

Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Dupper was wearing a seatbelt and received minor injuries. Charges are pending, per the relase.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

