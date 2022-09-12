Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Omaha police officers, teenager injured during confrontations
OMAHA, Neb. — A 14-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after a confrontation with Omaha police, but officers say he attacked them two days in a row. Police say the teen fought back when they tried to move him to the Douglas County Youth Center Monday. Then, the...
KETV.com
14-year-old Omaha manslaughter suspect appears before judge
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A 14-year-old manslaughter suspect appeared before a Douglas County judge Thursday. Prosecutors said the teen shot 28-year-old Mr. Parker outside a home near the Omaha Country Club. The boy's attorney says the teen was defending his father, and used his father's gun to do so.
kfornow.com
Two Teens Were Arrested After They Were Caught In a Stolen SUV
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 16)–An 18-year-old is in jail, suspected of driving a stolen SUV, while a 15-year-old with him is also facing theft charges. Investigators with the Lincoln Police Gang Unit on Thursday about noon time saw a 2021 black Jeep Grand Cherokee near 27th and “J” Streets, after finding out a couple days prior that it had been reported stolen. Officers tried to contact the driver, later identified as Donovan Garrett, at the Petro Mart near 23rd and “R” Street while he was refueling. Police say Garrett refused their commands, got back into the Jeep and took off.
KETV.com
Caught on camera: Verbal argument leads to gunfire
Gunfire outside an Omaha laundromat was caught on camera and now investigators are looking for the gunman. The shooting happened about one in the morning of Aug. 11. It began with a verbal exchange in the parking lot near 46th and Cuming and store cameras picked up the exchange. “What's...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol finds 10 pounds of meth, handgun during stop
YORK, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper arrested someone after locating 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop. The stop happened on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. at an Interstate 80 rest stop near York. Officials said a trooper stopped 31-year-old Monica Morales traveling eastbound when...
KETV.com
Omaha homeowner catches intruder breaking-in, fights them off
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a home break-in that ended with the burglar being attacked. The incident happened Wednesday morning near 48th and U streets. The homeowner Nicholas Beckman said a quick trip to pick up breakfast ended with him finding someone breaking into his home. "I...
KETV.com
Lincoln police remove officer's authority following domestic incident
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said an officer had his law enforcement authority removed Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said the officer, who had seven months of service, had authority revoked after officials were made aware of a domestic incident. On Tuesday evening, the department said they were...
KTEN.com
Arkansas woman dies in McCurtain County crash
Marker locates site of fatal accident west of Broken Bow on September 14, 2022. (Google Maps) McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — An Arkansas woman died in a fiery head-on crash near Broken Bow, Oklahoma, early Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a GMC sport utility vehicle driven by...
WOWT
Man recently arrested in fatal Omaha mall shooting appears in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly a year after a murder in a mall parking lot, a recently arrested man appeared before a judge. An Omaha police detective described some of the evidence in what began as a drug deal. The mall was closed because it was after 11 p.m. on...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: man arrested after alleged pizzeria vandalism
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested after allegedly vandalizing a local pizzeria Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said around 9:20 p.m. they were called to Blaze Pizza at 1317 Q St. for a report of a male, a 35-year-old man, who had just broken a window. It...
Lincoln police officer has authority removed due to investigation
A Lincoln police officer has had his law enforcement authority removed as a result of a domestic-related investigation, according to police.
KETV.com
Two people injured in hit-and-run Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning. Omaha police said one driver left the scene near 30th Street and Redick Avenue around 1 a.m. Paramedics took the two injured people to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
klkntv.com
Fire south of Lincoln causes about $80,000 in damage
ROCA, Neb. (KLKN) — An outbuilding south of Lincoln was lost to a fire that sent large clouds of smoke into the sky. At 2:45 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to an outbuilding fire near Bennet Road and 46th Street. The fire was contained to the building, with no...
KETV.com
Omaha murder suspect escapes from jail in Arkansas
Authorities say an Omaha murder suspect has escaped custody in Arkansas. The Saline County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Wuanya Smith escaped the jail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The sheriff's office says Smith climbed over the barbed wire fence surrounding the detention center. Smith was arrested in Benton, Arkansas Wednesday on...
KETV.com
'15-year-old' undercover deputy catches man in child enticement
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Douglas County deputies said a 50-year-old man tried to entice who he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Court documents show Wilfredo Gutierrez was actually communicating with an undercover deputy online. Gutierrez faces a felony charge — we're still waiting for the sheriff's office to provide...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Four teens arrested, 14-year-old found with Glock
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said Gang Unit Investigators arrested four teens after identifying a vehicle allegedly connected to a shooting. LPD said around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the GUI did a follow-up in the 2000 block of N 28th and saw a vehicle, they knew was involved in a previous shooting, pull into a nearby lot.
iheart.com
Man killed in Sarpy County crash identified
(Sarpy County, NE) -- The 28 year old man killed in a Wednesday crash in Sarpy County is identified. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:15 Wednesday morning, deputies, along with the Papillion Fire Department, were called to Highway 50 and Capehart Road for a two vehicle crash. Investigators say a northbound Ford F-150 collided with a Chevrolet Express van, which was also northbound on Highway 50.
klkntv.com
Teens caught with gun after Lincoln Police say they found a car used in earlier shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says Gang Unit Investigators caught a group of teens in a vehicle that was used during a previous shooting. LPD tells us they spotted the car near the 2000 block of North 28th Street Tuesday, just after 3:30 p.m. We’re told...
KATV
A victim no more: Miss Arkansas USA's encounter with a serial attacker
Little Rock (KATV) — Rylie Wagner was nearly abducted in 2018 by a man with a long history of attacking women. Her quick thinking and awareness of the situation kept her safe, but she's speaking out for the first time in hopes of helping other women. Tuesday on Channel 7 News at 10, her connection with murdered Arkansas beauty queen Nona Dirksmeyer and how she's now advocating for victim's rights.
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest teen in gun store burglary, cellphone links him to crime
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County prosecutors said police have arrested 18-year-old Terry Barfield in one of the Frontier Justice burglaries. Prosecutors said he had a gun stolen from Frontier Justice along with evidence from his phone linking him to the crime. Frontier Justice was burglarized twice in a five-week...
