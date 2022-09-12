Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
6 additional coaches accused of abuse in amended Rockstar Cheer lawsuit
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A federal lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer was amended with new survivors and new alleged abusers. According to Strom Law Firm, the lawsuit details the ‘stomach-turning abuse’ by multiple coaches and includes several instances where athletes were taken across state lines and abused at events hosted by Varsity Spirit and the USASF.
WYFF4.com
Highly contagious rabbit virus detected for first time in SC after sudden die-off of rabbits in Greenville County
CLEMSON, S.C. — The sudden die-off of feral rabbits in Greenville has prompted a warning from animal health care authorities. The Clemson University Veterinary Diagnostic Center said the dead animals were tested in Columbia and diagnosed with Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type-2 (RHDV2). The diagnosis was confirmed by the...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina day care workers accused of putting frozen icepacks inside the clothing of children
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Two now-former Upstate day care workers stand accused of putting frozen, homemade icepacks inside the clothing of two children. Joy Lashway and Kimberly McCall have been charged with two counts of cruelty to children, according to James Paris with Fountain Inn Police Department. According to...
WYFF4.com
Twin infants surrendered at Anderson, South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law
ANDERSON, S.C. — Officials at a South Carolina hospital have accepted a set of twins, surrendered under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The infants were surrendered Thursday at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. (Video above: Monday headlines from WYFF News 4) The South Carolina...
WYFF4.com
Amended federal lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer adds new survivors and abusers, attorneys say
GREER, S.C. — On Thursday, attorneys with the Strom Law Firm expanded the federal lawsuit they filed earlier this month, adding multiple new survivors and naming new abusers, including Kenny Feeley. "Meanwhile, as the Rockstar Cheer Abuse Scandal continues to deepen, Varsity Spirit and the U.S. All-Star Federation continues...
WYFF4.com
Deputies looking for suspects after fight between women at Greenville County ice cream shop
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A fight caught on camera involving women at a Greenville County ice cream shop has deputies asking for help identifying the suspects. Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are asking for help identifying three people shown assaulting a couple outside of Bruster’s Ice Cream, on Woodruff Road, according to a Facebook post.
FOX Carolina
‘Silence is form of betrayal’: Family offers reward in unsolved 2021 homicide
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is offering a reward in the unsolved homicide investigation of Leonard Lee Lyles III. Chief Alonzo Thompson, joined by members of Lyles’ family, community leaders, and investigators held a press conference to announce the $5,000 for information on who shot and killed Lyles III back in August of 2021.
Day care workers accused of putting ice packs in kids’ clothes
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Two day care employees have been charged with cruelty to children after investigators said they put homemade ice packs in the kids’ clothes. Joy Lashway and Kimberly McCall were both charged with two counts of cruelty to children, police told WYFF. Warrants obtained by...
Reward increase following deadly shooting in Spartanburg
Officials and family members announced the increase in reward money following a deadly shooting in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Family of woman hit by Anderson County deputy files wrongful death lawsuit
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of an 80-year-old woman killed in a crash involving an Anderson County deputy has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the sheriff’s office. Sarah Parson died at Greenville Memorial Hospital after she was airlifted from a wreck on Pearman Dairy Road in...
Couple found dead inside Anderson Co. home
A couple was found dead Monday evening inside of an Anderson County home.
FOX Carolina
TikTok-famous dog helps Upstate animal shelter
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Piedmont man and his famous dog use their platform for good. You may have seen their viral videos. Teddy, and his owner, Jonathan’s TikTok account, aguyandagolden took social media by storm last year. “We love to bring smiles....
Investigators see spike in overdose deaths in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said there has been a tremendous spike in overdose deaths recently.
FOX Carolina
Officers searching for runaway last seen in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Okiiah Pearson-Mayes, a minor who recently ran away in Anderson. Officers said Pearson-Mayes was last seen on September 10, 2022, at Belton Wood Apartments on Howard Lane. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, cream...
FOX Carolina
Missing, endangered woman in Anderson Co. found safe, deputies say
TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing endangered woman has been found safe. Deputies said 39-year-old Jennifer Burrous was last seen walking along Meredith Lake Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Burrous was believed to be without her phone and medication. On...
FOX Carolina
Alligator caught in SC lake weighs in at over 660 pounds
IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sportsman One Stop in Iva announced that a pair of Upstate hunters recently brought home an alligator that weighed in at over 660 pounds. In a post on Facebook, the shop said they couldn’t get an accurate weight for the creature because their scale only goes up to 660 pounds.
WYFF4.com
Paranormal investigators set to visit museum in Pickens County, South Carolina
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Paranormal investigators will make a stop in the Upstate this month to check out a county museum. Raven Investigators of the Paranormal will be at the Pickens County Museum of Art and History on Saturday, Sept. 24. (Video above: Officials at the Abbeville Opera House...
FOX Carolina
‘Time of turbulence:’ Upstate police chief, multiple officers resigning
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The town of Pacolet released a statement on Wednesday about the resignation of multiple law enforcement officers including the police chief. According to town officials, they learned on Sep. 1 about the “imminent resignation” of the chief, a lieutenant and several other officers.
FOX Carolina
Hartwell Police looking for missing teen with autism
HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Hartwell Police Department in Georgia is looking for a missing 19-year-old who left her home Sunday. Alicia Jenee Gardner, who is autistic, left her home on Sept. 10 in an unknown direction, according to the department. Police said Gardner it is unknown who she...
WYFF4.com
Highway 14 bridge closed by South Carolina Department of Transportation
GREER, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 14 bridge in Landrum, according to the Gowensville Fire Department. This is the bridge just west (northbound toward Landrum) of Highway 414. "This was done very quickly with little notification," the fire department posted on Facebook.
