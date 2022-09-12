wonder if they think that little bit of money is going to save us from all these criminals they are no longer going to put in jail 🤔 now you can go commit 2nd degree murder and not be held responsible or accountable for your actions in the State of Illinois , am I the only one that fines this unbelievable and unreal even for our governor. He probably has a underground bunker to hide in when things get bad for the rest of us .
And we’re supposed to be grateful that we’ll get $200? Will end up paying Illinois back somehow! I don’t call this inflation relief!
should be more coming back to us. the only reason there's a surplus is because King Prickster raised or created 38 new or existing taxes already on us. Now were adopting California policies on who can be jailed and in the process of decriminalizing hard core drugs so these addicts and drug dealers can sell and hold legally without being prosecuted. Great job Illinois. Keep reelecting these political turds back in office year after year. Also after the 1st of the year you can have someone trespass on your property and squate in a garage or shed and the police can only ticket them and no force by the cops can be used. Bravo Democrats. Can't wait for the next 4 years
Comments / 52