oneofGodschildern
4d ago

wonder if they think that little bit of money is going to save us from all these criminals they are no longer going to put in jail 🤔 now you can go commit 2nd degree murder and not be held responsible or accountable for your actions in the State of Illinois , am I the only one that fines this unbelievable and unreal even for our governor. He probably has a underground bunker to hide in when things get bad for the rest of us .

Lori Gale
4d ago

And we’re supposed to be grateful that we’ll get $200? Will end up paying Illinois back somehow! I don’t call this inflation relief!

sewerman1
4d ago

should be more coming back to us. the only reason there's a surplus is because King Prickster raised or created 38 new or existing taxes already on us. Now were adopting California policies on who can be jailed and in the process of decriminalizing hard core drugs so these addicts and drug dealers can sell and hold legally without being prosecuted. Great job Illinois. Keep reelecting these political turds back in office year after year. Also after the 1st of the year you can have someone trespass on your property and squate in a garage or shed and the police can only ticket them and no force by the cops can be used. Bravo Democrats. Can't wait for the next 4 years

Lashaunta Moore

Illinois One-Time Tax Relief Checks Are On The Way

Eligible Illinois residents might receive both property and income tax rebates. If you're a taxpayer in Illinois, you might have money coming your way. One-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet specific requirements starting the week of Sept. 12.
Jake Wells

Most Illinois residents receiving payment of up to $400 this week

Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
Hyde Park Herald

Tax rebate checks begin going out this week

Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday that Illinois taxpayers will soon start receiving rebates of their income and property taxes, either in the mail or by direct bank deposits. Speaking at a news conference in Chicago where he was flanked by other state officials and Democratic leaders of the General Assembly, Pritzker said the rebates are intended to help soften the impact of rising inflation and high gasoline prices.
NBC Chicago

Illinois Property, Income Tax Relief Checks Are Headed to Millions. When Could You Get One?

Financial relief in the form of one-time, tax rebate checks are headed to millions of eligible Illinois residents, as part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan. “The Illinois Family Relief Plan continues to fight inflation and lower costs for the people of our state during these challenging economic times,” Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said in a statement. “Income and tax rebates are on the way to ease the burden and provide support to families throughout the state. Our administration cares and will continue to do all it can to make Illinois one of the best states in the nation to live.”
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you love to go out with your friends and family members and your favourite thing to order is a steak, then you are in good hand because that's what this article is all about - amazing places where you can indulge in delicious steaks. And if you happen to live in Illinois, then even better because you can visit them anytime. If not, save this article for your next trip to Illinois and make sure you make a stop at any of these great steakhouses if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
1440 WROK

Can You Guess Who Won This Car Vs Horse Accident In Illinois?

A brutal accident in Illinois involved a car versus a horse. If you're a driver in Illinois, you have to be extra careful. The road conditions can change at a moment's notice. Especially, with the variety of weather, we experience throughout the year. There's plenty of city and rural driving in our state too. Each has equal risks. You always have to be on your toes while out on the road.
Local 4 WHBF

Income, property tax rebates coming for IL residents

Illinois residents might have a surprise coming to their bank accounts to start the work week. Under the terms of the Illinois Family Relief Plan that was passed by the Illinois House and Senate and went into effect July 1, one time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet […]
wmay.com

This Is the Wealthiest School District in Illinois

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
CNET

Illinois Tax Rebate: How Much Are Checks for, When Will They Go Out and More

A majority of Illinois residents will be receiving an income tax rebate, property tax rebate or both this month, with checks being cut as early as Monday. Distribution should finish roughly by mid-November, the Illinois Department of Revenue told CNET. "We're working overtime, we're going to get those rebate checks...
ourquadcities.com

‘A real slap in the face’: State retiree health insurance plan finalized

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — “I feel like this is a real slap in the face to teachers,” retired Paxton-Buckley-Loda teacher Vicki Good reacted to Monday’s news that an Aetna Medicare Advantage plan will officially be the only health insurance option for roughly 140,000 retired state workers for the next five or more years. It’s an outcome seniors in Champaign and surrounding counties feared for months.
