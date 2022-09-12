Read full article on original website
NDSU extension offering mental health support for AG Community at little or no cost
(Fargo, ND) -- NDSU is offering mental health services directed towards the agriculture community. Sean Brothersen is a Professor and Extension Family Science Specialist at NDSU. He says the USDA funded program is looking to connect mental health services to those within the agriculture industry. "Just like you are focused...
United Way Cass Clay aims to raise $6M to help fund local programs
(Fargo, ND) -- The United Way "Community Kickoff" is now underway. It's the agency's annual fundraising campaign. "Every year we rally the community around our bold goals and what we are able to do for the community. We want to make sure that kids in our community and families in our community have what they need to be successful," said Christie Lewandoski, Director of Resource Development for United Way Cass Clay.
West Fargo Public Schools paying more than $1M in "retention stipends" to teachers and staff
(Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Public Schools is providing an extra financial boost to teachers and staff members, many of whom are taking on extra duties, according to a district official. "It really hits us in all areas. I think for this year we are about 16 short in teaching...
Fargo teacher joins race to become Moorhead School Board member
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Fargo teacher is looking for your vote to be a member of the school board in Moorhead. Lorilee Bergin is a Fargo Teacher and is a candidate for the Moorhead area Public School Board. She is looking to be a voice for teachers in the district, citing her current role in Fargo Public Schools as a key reason why she is able to represent educators.
Public meeting on future of Yunker Farm taking place Saturday
(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly a year after it was closed, you may have a say in what the future of Yunker Farm looks like in North Fargo. The Fargo Parks District is holding a 'Yunker Farm Master Plan' public meeting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 17th at the former children's museum.
American Crystal Sugar and BCTGM union reach four-year agreement
(Fargo, ND) -- An agreement has been reached between union employees and American Crystal Sugar to ratify a four-year contract. The agreement gives an initial wage increase of 8% the first year, and grows 3% each subsequent year. It also gives the employees a $1,000 retention contract, vacation time, and additional policies directed towards temporary employment.
Next year's Big Iron Farm Show in West Fargo could include concerts
(West Fargo, ND) -- The CEO for the Big Iron Farm show in West Fargo says this year's event is the biggest yet. "It's funny, the first day I had a lot of vendors come up to me and say it's back, you know it's back, because the last few years were good, but this year it does, we are more full than we've ever been, said Cody Cashman.
Minnesota Attorney General speaks with Moorhead residents about crime, tours Red River Women's clinic and visits White Earth reservation
(Moorhead, MN) -- Minnesota's Attorney General is traveling across the state to hear what concerns residents have. Minnesota AG Keith Ellison spoke at Gooseberry park on Wednesday following his tour of the Red River Women's Clinic. He placed high importance on the topic of abortion, saying he will continue to protect out-of-state travelers seeking the procedure in Minnesota.
Moorhead Police Chief: Hiring at most difficult point in years
(Moorhead, MN) -- The head of the Moorhead Police Department says he's seen nothing like the current climate of hiring in the profession. Moorhead Police Chief Shannon Monroe says even though his department currently only has three open positions for officers, the number of applications they receive for those openings is significantly down.
Fargo School Board to consider new Middle, High School
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo school board is considering adding a new middle and high school. The board approved the first reading of a ten-year long-range plan at Tuesday night's meeting. The plan focuses on the area near Davies High School and Bennett Elementary, which is predicted to exceed enrollment targets in the next five years.
CCEC: Power restored to thousands of West Fargo residents
(West Fargo, ND) -- UPDATE: A representative for CCEC says power has been restored to all members in West Fargo. The representative says the cause of the power outage was an "equipment malfunction" at the substation. INITIAL REPORT:. Thousands of residents in West Fargo are being impacted by a power...
Senior DL Spencer Waege Discusses NDSU's Non-Conference Football Slate And More!
NDSU Bison Sr. defensive lineman Spencer Waege joined Big Game James McCarty. They talked about his favorite moments in the green and gold, along with his thoughts on the season so far, and a preview of this weekends showdown at Arizona.
GiGis Playhouse announces grand reopening date for Fargo center
(Fargo, ND) -- After over a year of uncertainty, trials and tribulations, North Dakota's only Down Syndrome Achievement Center is officially set to re-open its doors. Executive Director Heather Lorenzen took to social media Tuesday afternoon to announce that GiGi's Playhouse will host a grand reopening party on Saturday, October 8th at 10 a.m.
Fargo Air Museum scores famous plane for celebrity event
(Fargo, ND) -- A famous Cold War-era fighter jet will be on display at the Fargo Air Museum for its Celebrity Dinner and Auction. The F-101B Voodoo was used in 1970 and 1972 to help the Happy Hooligans place first in the USAF Weapons Competition. The plane was retired in 1977.
More than 6,100 South Fargo residents experiencing power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly 6116 Cass County Electric Cooperative members in South Fargo are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews have both been contacted and dispatched to restore the outage. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. Stick with WDAY Radio as more information becomes available.
9-14-22 The Coffee Club Hour 2
00:21 - Sheriff Jesse Jahner - Cass County Sheriff's Office. LIVE from the Big Iron Farm Show, this is The Coffee Club.
Offensive Lineman Mason Miller Discusses NDSU's Hot Start To The Season
Big Game James had a chance to catch up with NDSU Bison offensive lineman Mason Miller. They discussed NDSU's first two games of the season and previewed this weekend's matchup against Arizona.
Johnny Carino's closes doors suddenly and "permanently" in social media post
(Fargo, ND) -- Johnny Carino's Fargo location will be closing its doors "permanently", according to a Facebook post. The post was made around noon today, and states the location will be closing its doors for the foreseeable future. No publicly known reason for the closure is available at this time.
9-13-22 Prime Time Sports Hour 1
6:30 - 6:42 - Show open… What's to come?... Ways to be a part of the show. Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks vs Kansas City Monarchs (Monarchs take Game 1 5-2) Best-of-3 West Division Championship Series. Game 2 Wednesday and 3 if necessary Friday at 6:30 p.m. in KC) Minnesota Twins vs...
9-15-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3
00:10 - Moorhead Police Chief Shannon Monroe talks to Bonnie and Friends about hiring,employee retention, and the police cadet program. 13:23 - Ag Director Bridgette Readel reports on the what happens to manure at the fair, and how to watch for the possibility of nitrate toxicity in forages. Join Bonnie...
