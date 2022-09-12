Read full article on original website
Travali Price: "We Just Want To Strain"
NC State redshirt freshman defensive lineman Travali Price is earning snaps for the Pack, and he recently spoke with the media about his development and preparing for Texas Tech's high-powered offense. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the interview. Do you look forward to these kind of games against...
IPS LIVE: 2022 Texas Tech Preview
Produced by Jon Stout and hosted by James Henderson, Inside Pack Sports Live can be easily accessed via the link above. All shows are archived on iTunes, released here on the website, and on our various social media platforms. *****. Today on IPS Live we preview NC State’s matchup against...
Isaiah Moore on Texas Tech: "They're a Big Challenge For Us"
No. 16 NC State linebacker Isaiah Moore met with the media in the lead-up to the Wolfpack's game versus Texas Tech Saturday evening. NOTE: Click on the video in the player above to watch Moore’s interview. “They have a really athletic quarterback. They're averaging 500 yards a game. They...
IPS LIVE: Texas Tech Writer Carlos Silva Jr. Interview
Produced by Jon Stout and hosted by James Henderson, Inside Pack Sports Live can be easily accessed via the link above. All shows are archived on iTunes, released here on the website, and on our various social media platforms. *****. Today on IPS Live we preview NC State’s upcoming game...
Tim Beck: "We've Got to Protect Our House"
No. 16 NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck met with the media in the lead-up to the Wolfpack’s matchup versus Texas Tech Saturday evening. NOTE: Click the video in the player above to watch Beck’s interview. “I’ve done it before. It was good. You can see things probably...
Tony Gibson: "We Can't Just Stay Simple"
NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson met with the media after practice to discuss the upcoming matchup against Texas Tech's high-powered offense. NOTE: Click on the video in the player above to watch Gibson’s interview. On Texas Tech’s offense... Over 500 yards a game, quarterback is athletic, can...
