High school football: See the candidates and cast your vote for Week 1 Player of the Week

There are 16 athletes below who are finalists for lohud's Week 1 High School Football Player of the Week. The candidates are based on the players' performances from games played Sept. 9-10. Players were chosen based on production, whom that production came against and how much of an impact it had on the outcome.

Please consider the credentials of each finalist and cast your vote on lohud.com for the one you find most worthy.

New Rochelle senior quarterback Austin Luzzi won the Week 0 Player of the Week after he received 41.25% of the 35,451 votes cast.

This week's poll will remain open until 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Chris Ahle, Clarkstown South

The senior caught nine passes for 134 yards and a touchdown while shining on defense in South's 38-37 win over Harrison. Five of Ahle's catches led to third-down conversions.

Michael Annunziata, Tuckahoe

The senior ran for 134 yards and three touchdowns, including the winning score with 1:40 remaining in a 35-32 victory at Westlake. He also went 9 of 17 for 151 yards.

Angel Aquino, Yonkers Force

In a 32-6 win at Ketcham Friday, Aquino had five catches for 207 yards and a pair of long touchdowns to help the Force improve to 2-0.

Colby Baldwin, Scarsdale

In his first start at quarterback, the senior had 17 carries for 176 yards and two touchdowns, including an 80-yarder in the fourth quarter that gave Scarsdale a two-score lead in a 39-30 win over White Plains. Baldwin also had six tackles.

Noah Chambers, Spring Valley

Chambers ran 21 times for 241 yards and a touchdown in a 22-0 win over Port Chester.

Will Currid, Stepinac

The junior completed 20 of 34 passes for 280 yards and threw TD passes to three different receivers as Stepinac beat Monsignor Farrell, 45-11.

Evan Giachinta, Haldane

The junior had 25 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown and brought a fumble recovery back 75 yards for the go-ahead score in a 21-14 win over Irvington.

Luke Green, Pelham

The senior had a hand in 11 tackles in Pelham's dominant 41-14 win over Clarkstown North. He had three sacks and totaled seven tackles for loss.

Luke Kennedy, Somers

The senior caught a 17-yard touchdown but made the biggest difference on defense. He recorded nine tackles, including three for a loss in Somers' 20-7 victory over John Jay.

Grady Leonard, Lakeland

Leonard helped the Hornets rally from a 14-0 deficit, going 18 of 30 for 235 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-20 win at Nyack.

Ricky Meister, Putnam Valley

Meister ran 16 times for 184 yards and three touchdowns and had six tackles to lead the Tigers over Blind Brook, 34-12.

Justin Meyreles, Yorktown

The senior had 29 carries for 229 yards and a touchdown and also had five tackles and an interception in a 24-9 win over Fox Lane.

A.J. Miller, Rye

The junior went 18 of 27 for 256 yards and two touchdowns and ran 10 times for 68 yards and two touchdowns, including the winning score with 17 seconds left in Rye's 40-34 comeback win at Brewster.

Colin O'Garro, Iona Prep

The senior had 18 carries for 158 yards and three touchdowns to lead Iona Prep to a 27-0 win over Cardinal Hayes.

Daniel Picart, Pleasantville

The junior had 20 carries for 153 yards and a touchdown and also threw a 32-yard touchdown in Pleasantville's 21-0 win over Pearl River.

Tristan Werlau, Carmel

In his varsity debut, the sophomore carried 22 times for 133 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 41-14 season-opening win at New Rochelle.

