East Grand Forks, MN

lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes Volleyball Sweeps Crosby-Ironton and Remains Undefeated

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Laker volleyball team put together another dominant performance on Thursday night, defeating Crosby-Ironton in straight sets 25-13, 25-13, and 25-13. The victory at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse in Detroit Lakes keeps DL’s undefeated season going and they have still yet to lose a single set this season.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Update: Power restored to thousands in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An estimated 6,670 CCEC members in West Fargo were experiencing a power outage as of 3:30 PM Thursday. As pf 4:15 PM, power has been restored. The cause was an equipment malfunction at the substation. For more information on the outage, click here.
WEST FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Victim of fatal crash in Grand Forks County identified

THOMPSON, N.D. (KFGO) – A 42-year-old Crookston, Minnesota man has been identified as the victim of a deadly car-pickup collision on a Grand Forks County road near Thompson. Thomas McWaters died at the scene of the crash Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the pickup driven by McWaters collided...
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
Local
Minnesota Football
Thief River Falls, MN
Sports
East Grand Forks, MN
Sports
City
Thief River Falls, MN
City
East Grand Forks, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
Detroit Lakes, MN
Sports
KNOX News Radio

Crookston man dies in head-on collision near Thompson

One man was killed in a head-on collision this (Tue) morning about six miles east of Thompson (ND). The North Dakota Highway Patrol says, at about 8:30 AM on County Road 7, an eastbound Dodge Charger crossed the center line and ran into a westbound Ford pickup. The driver of...
THOMPSON, ND
kroxam.com

CAR CRASHES INTO THE SIDE OF SCHULZ CARPETING

On Thursday, September 15, at 1:01 p.m., The Crookston Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Department responded to an accident on South Main Street in Crookston. The Crookston Police Department reported that Betty Juve of Crookston, was driving a 2002 Lexus, first struck a 2011 Jeep Wrangler, owned by Schulz Carpeting owner, Michael Schulz before turning and striking the Schulz Carpeting building itself. Moderate damage was reported on Juve’s car, mainly on the back bumper of the car, and minor damage was reported on Schulz’s car.
CROOKSTON, MN
KX News

Minnesota man killed in head-on collision in Grand Forks county

GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A 42-year-old Minnesota man is dead after a 20-year-old driver, also from Minnesota, crossed the centerline on 6th Avenue NE approximately 6 miles east of Thompson and struck the 42-year-old head-on early Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old driver was headed east […]
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

More than 6,100 South Fargo residents experiencing power outage

(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly 6116 Cass County Electric Cooperative members in South Fargo are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews have both been contacted and dispatched to restore the outage. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. Stick with WDAY Radio as more information becomes available.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

18-year-old driver killed in MN crash

An 18-year-old man died in a two-vehicle accident in Minnesota’s Grant County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon on Highway 79 at County Road 21. Tyler Stone of Hoffman (MN) was driving a car eastbound on Highway 79. It collided head-on with a westbound...
GRANT COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fire destroys South Fargo home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire at 4:08am on Tuesday morning. Firefighters worked to control the blaze of the fully-engulfed trailer and spent some time afterwards sifting through rubble to tamp out any remaining fire. No one was inside the trailer at the time of the fire and crews say they’re unsure if anyone is living in the trailer.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

Crookston man killed in head-on collision is identified

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the Crookston man who died Tuesday morning in a head-on collision east of Thompson (ND). Forty-two-year-old Thomas McWaters was killed when his westbound pickup truck was struck by an eastbound Dodge Charger that crossed the center line on County Road 7. McWaters was...
CROOKSTON, MN
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
valleynewslive.com

Former EGF Mayor Lynn Stauss dies after battle with kidney disease

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Lynn Stauss passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 11. He was 77 years old. Stauss served as Mayor of East Grand Forks for more than 2 decades and was instrumental in the city’s recovery from the flood of 1997. He served until his health made him decide not to run for re-election in 2016. He headed up many events such as the 4th of July parades, building of the VFW Arena, the Centennial Celebration. He was also in business in real estate development with Hampton Corporation for 50 years, with his brother Dan Stauss.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
trfradio.com

UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash

According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
POLK COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fergus Falls Police ask for help identifying burglary suspects

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fergus Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people who they think were involved in an attempted burglary. They say it happened at a business on the southeast side of Fergus Falls. Police say the two people ran...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
Hot 97-5

In ND – Another Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closed For Good

The whole thing is just sad, restaurants that we all have come to enjoy in the past, seemingly all of a sudden post that haunted message - the apologies to the business's customers are always sincere. Some places will indulge more information on why they chose to close their doors for good. Here in Bismarck, we just had a very popular place say "Goodbye" to us recently, Whether it is a new restaurant or a business, it is always a risk when you are just starting out. Johnny Carino's first opened their doors in Fargo almost 20 years ago, and now suddenly they are closed - permanently.
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

Crews respond to fire in downtown Fargo, blocks streets for a time

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters say a string of dumpster fires eventually started a building on fire. Crews were called out to Fabricators Unlimited around 3:50 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 in the 800 block of NP Ave. N. for reports of a fire. Officials say it started...
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

ND man injured in UTV crash, arrested for DUI

A North Dakota man was arrested for DUI after being seriously injured when his UTV crashed Saturday evening in Cass County. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff of Nome (ND) was driving a Polaris Ranger southbound on County Highway 38. It drove from the west ditch … into the...
CASS COUNTY, ND

