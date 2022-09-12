Read full article on original website
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Volleyball Sweeps Crosby-Ironton and Remains Undefeated
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Laker volleyball team put together another dominant performance on Thursday night, defeating Crosby-Ironton in straight sets 25-13, 25-13, and 25-13. The victory at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse in Detroit Lakes keeps DL’s undefeated season going and they have still yet to lose a single set this season.
valleynewslive.com
Update: Power restored to thousands in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An estimated 6,670 CCEC members in West Fargo were experiencing a power outage as of 3:30 PM Thursday. As pf 4:15 PM, power has been restored. The cause was an equipment malfunction at the substation. For more information on the outage, click here.
kfgo.com
Victim of fatal crash in Grand Forks County identified
THOMPSON, N.D. (KFGO) – A 42-year-old Crookston, Minnesota man has been identified as the victim of a deadly car-pickup collision on a Grand Forks County road near Thompson. Thomas McWaters died at the scene of the crash Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the pickup driven by McWaters collided...
kroxam.com
NORTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL RESPONDS TO TWO-VEHILCE ACCIDENT ON NORTH DAKOTA SIDE OF KT ROAD
There’s a two-vehicle accident between a truck and another vehicle on the North Dakota side of the KT Road between Crookston and Thompson, about 2 miles west of the Thompson Bridge. The Grand Forks Sheriff’s Department reported that the North Dakota Highway Patrol is handling the crash. More...
KNOX News Radio
Crookston man dies in head-on collision near Thompson
One man was killed in a head-on collision this (Tue) morning about six miles east of Thompson (ND). The North Dakota Highway Patrol says, at about 8:30 AM on County Road 7, an eastbound Dodge Charger crossed the center line and ran into a westbound Ford pickup. The driver of...
kroxam.com
CAR CRASHES INTO THE SIDE OF SCHULZ CARPETING
On Thursday, September 15, at 1:01 p.m., The Crookston Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Department responded to an accident on South Main Street in Crookston. The Crookston Police Department reported that Betty Juve of Crookston, was driving a 2002 Lexus, first struck a 2011 Jeep Wrangler, owned by Schulz Carpeting owner, Michael Schulz before turning and striking the Schulz Carpeting building itself. Moderate damage was reported on Juve’s car, mainly on the back bumper of the car, and minor damage was reported on Schulz’s car.
Minnesota man killed in head-on collision in Grand Forks county
GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A 42-year-old Minnesota man is dead after a 20-year-old driver, also from Minnesota, crossed the centerline on 6th Avenue NE approximately 6 miles east of Thompson and struck the 42-year-old head-on early Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old driver was headed east […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
More than 6,100 South Fargo residents experiencing power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly 6116 Cass County Electric Cooperative members in South Fargo are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews have both been contacted and dispatched to restore the outage. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. Stick with WDAY Radio as more information becomes available.
KNOX News Radio
18-year-old driver killed in MN crash
An 18-year-old man died in a two-vehicle accident in Minnesota’s Grant County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon on Highway 79 at County Road 21. Tyler Stone of Hoffman (MN) was driving a car eastbound on Highway 79. It collided head-on with a westbound...
valleynewslive.com
Fire destroys South Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire at 4:08am on Tuesday morning. Firefighters worked to control the blaze of the fully-engulfed trailer and spent some time afterwards sifting through rubble to tamp out any remaining fire. No one was inside the trailer at the time of the fire and crews say they’re unsure if anyone is living in the trailer.
hpr1.com
Let’s ‘Taco Bout’ Some of the Newer Mexican Favorites in the Area
In this land of hotdish and ham, it used to be a real pain to find something satisfyingly spicy in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Thankfully, there’s a much different menu here these days. So give a muchas gracias to the following establishments for greatly improving the scene. Let’s start with...
KNOX News Radio
Crookston man killed in head-on collision is identified
The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the Crookston man who died Tuesday morning in a head-on collision east of Thompson (ND). Forty-two-year-old Thomas McWaters was killed when his westbound pickup truck was struck by an eastbound Dodge Charger that crossed the center line on County Road 7. McWaters was...
valleynewslive.com
Former EGF Mayor Lynn Stauss dies after battle with kidney disease
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Lynn Stauss passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 11. He was 77 years old. Stauss served as Mayor of East Grand Forks for more than 2 decades and was instrumental in the city’s recovery from the flood of 1997. He served until his health made him decide not to run for re-election in 2016. He headed up many events such as the 4th of July parades, building of the VFW Arena, the Centennial Celebration. He was also in business in real estate development with Hampton Corporation for 50 years, with his brother Dan Stauss.
trfradio.com
UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash
According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
valleynewslive.com
Fergus Falls Police ask for help identifying burglary suspects
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fergus Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people who they think were involved in an attempted burglary. They say it happened at a business on the southeast side of Fergus Falls. Police say the two people ran...
trfradio.com
TRF Man Cited Following Multiple Reports of “People Fighting”
A Thief River Falls man was cited after multiple people reported “people fighting” over the weekend in Thief River Falls. Querionte Chris Williams, 31 was cited for disorderly conduct after police responded to 1305 1st Street West just after 7pm Saturday. According to the report Williams was still...
Amtrak Empire Builder service in ND canceled, along with all other long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
In ND – Another Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closed For Good
The whole thing is just sad, restaurants that we all have come to enjoy in the past, seemingly all of a sudden post that haunted message - the apologies to the business's customers are always sincere. Some places will indulge more information on why they chose to close their doors for good. Here in Bismarck, we just had a very popular place say "Goodbye" to us recently, Whether it is a new restaurant or a business, it is always a risk when you are just starting out. Johnny Carino's first opened their doors in Fargo almost 20 years ago, and now suddenly they are closed - permanently.
valleynewslive.com
Crews respond to fire in downtown Fargo, blocks streets for a time
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters say a string of dumpster fires eventually started a building on fire. Crews were called out to Fabricators Unlimited around 3:50 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 in the 800 block of NP Ave. N. for reports of a fire. Officials say it started...
KNOX News Radio
ND man injured in UTV crash, arrested for DUI
A North Dakota man was arrested for DUI after being seriously injured when his UTV crashed Saturday evening in Cass County. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff of Nome (ND) was driving a Polaris Ranger southbound on County Highway 38. It drove from the west ditch … into the...
