spmetrowire.com
UW-Stevens Point offering Hispanic Heritage Month events
The public is invited to celebrate Hispanic culture at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with events marking Hispanic Heritage Month. Salsa and bachata dance lessons will be offered free of charge Friday, Sept. 16, from 6-8 p.m. as part of the “Vamos a Bailar (Let’s Dance)” event in Laird Room of the Dreyfus University Center (DUC), 1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point. No prior dance experience is needed. UW-Stevens Point alumni Kyle Thao and Annabelle Xiong will teach the basics of Latinx dances followed by a dance social. The event is sponsored by the Latino Student Alliance and Any Swing Goes student organization.
spmetrowire.com
UWSP offers staged readings of murder mystery
A classic story of murder, mystery, and mayhem will be shared by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Department of Theatre and Dance this fall with staged readings at the campuses in Marshfield, Stevens Point, and Wausau. “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” will be performed at UWSP at...
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs
From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
spmetrowire.com
Clarence W. “Paul” Laszinski, 96
Clarence W. “Paul” Laszinski, age 96, of Stevens Point, died on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home with his wife at his side, under the care of Aspirus Hospice. Clarence was born on July 9, 1926, in New London, a son of the late Bernard and Clara (Bembenek) Laszinski. At a young age, his family moved to Stevens Point where he graduated from P.J. Jacobs in 1944.
Unsubstantiated threat at Wausau West one of several statewide
A threatening message assumed to be directed at Wausau West High School that was later determined as unsubstantiated is one of several made statewide, school officials said. The threat was circulated Wednesday, Sept. 14 on social media. “First and foremost, we want everyone to know our students and staff are...
spmetrowire.com
‘Becoming an Outdoors Woman’ program offered
The Wisconsin Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) program is being held on Saturday, Sept. 24. The workshop is titled “Introduction to Shooting Sports” and will be held at the Bill Cook Izaak Walton League property east of Stevens Point. The course introduces participants to recreational shooting with a variety...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man accused of lying about being a veteran, facing 12 charges
(WFRV) – A man from Tomah was recently charged after allegedly claiming that his business was a Service-Sidabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, which resulted in him receiving contracts from the Department of Defense. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 44-year-old Jonathan Walker is facing twelve charges in regard to...
onfocus.news
New Business Under Construction at Former Marshfield Depot Location
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to the Wisconsin DNR, the location of Marshfield’s former railroad depot, roundhouse, and switching yard was sold in the 1960’s and became a warehouse facility. The property now houses a grocery store and hardware store, as well as a large warehouse soon to be the home of Process Solutions and Equipment (PSE).
Wausau area obituaries September 12, 2022
Sue A. Ninnemann, age 75, died on September 6, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wausau. Sue was born on March 16, 1947, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Clarence and Myrtle (Dallman) Marquis. She attended Wausau Area Schools and was a 1966 graduate of Wausau East High School. In her younger years Sue enjoyed hunting, fishing, and swimming up north. She was always there with a helping hand.
spmetrowire.com
Skyward team wins Plover VFW Golf Scramble
A rainy Sept. 10 didn’t stop Skyward from taking the top spot at this year’s VFW golf scramble. The 17th Annual Plover Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10262 Golf Scramble was held at the Wisconsin River Golf Club. The winning team was awarded an artillery shell-styled traveling trophy...
Fox11online.com
Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather
(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
Tomah business owner indicted after allegedly posing as service-disabled veteran for federal funds
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — A federal grand jury issued a 12-count indictment of a Tomah man Wednesday on charges of wire fraud and false statements. The indictment alleges that 44-year-old Jonathan Walker, owner of Walker Investment Properties, LLC (WIP) in Tomah, sought and received federal contracts for his company by claiming it was a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business between 2015 and 2019. Walker is neither a veteran nor was he disabled in the line of duty, according to the indictment.
WSAW
Wood County passes age restriction on Delta-8 THC
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Board of Supervisors has passed an ordinance that requires people to show proof of age 21 to purchase intoxicating hemp products, such as delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), in Wood County. The ordinance went into effect Aug. 23. It also limits the proximity in...
Aerial enforcement along I-90/94 scheduled for this week
MAUSTON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will monitor traffic from the air throughout parts of the state this week. Aerial enforcement is scheduled along I-90/94 beginning Tuesday. During that time, pilots will be on the lookout for aggressive drivers and speeders. If a pilot sees a violation, they will communicate with a patrol trooper on the ground to begin a traffic stop.
spmetrowire.com
Plover tax preparer sentenced to federal prison time
A Plover man has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison for filing fraudulent tax returns. James Canfield, 74, was sen...
cwbradio.com
Man Charged in Wisconsin Rapids Cold Case Fails to Appear in Court
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges in the cold case homicide of Benny Scruggs which occurred in July of 1985. Donald Wayne Maier, age 60, has been charged with First Degree Murder. On July 17, 1985, twenty-nine-year-old Benny Scruggs was stabbed to death in his home on Travis Drive in Wisconsin Rapids. Police were dispatched based on a call from a neighbor who was alerted by Scruggs’ wife Yvonne.
WSAW
1 killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died after a car collided with a motorcycle early Friday morning near Port Edwards. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on State Highway 54 near Green Grove Lane. Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling west...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin DOJ: 61-Year-Old Man Shot To Death By Adams County Deputy Was Armed
Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice say the 61-year-old man shot to death by an Adams County deputy was armed at the time. The suspect has been identified as Bryon Childers. Deputy Jacob Bean was responding to reports that Childers was walking along a road in the Town of...
This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
