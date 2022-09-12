The public is invited to celebrate Hispanic culture at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with events marking Hispanic Heritage Month. Salsa and bachata dance lessons will be offered free of charge Friday, Sept. 16, from 6-8 p.m. as part of the “Vamos a Bailar (Let’s Dance)” event in Laird Room of the Dreyfus University Center (DUC), 1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point. No prior dance experience is needed. UW-Stevens Point alumni Kyle Thao and Annabelle Xiong will teach the basics of Latinx dances followed by a dance social. The event is sponsored by the Latino Student Alliance and Any Swing Goes student organization.

