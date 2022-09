The Packers’ offense was listless in Week 1 at Minnesota. Here are five bold predictions on how things will go this week for Green Bay. One loss hasn’t sent everyone in Green Bay into a full-blown panic, but the team’s ugly effort against the Vikings in Week 1 merits a strong response from the Packers on Sunday night. Fortunately for Aaron Rodgers and company, the overmatched Bears will be their opponent inside the friendly confines of Lambeau Field.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 44 MINUTES AGO