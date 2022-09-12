ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, IL

KWQC

Illinois farm donates more than 7,000 pounds of corn to River Bend Food Bank

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The River Bend Food Bank received a special delivery this week from an Illinois farm designed to give back to others. The Nayak Farms Sweet Corn Initiative was created to tackle food insecurity in the Midwest by donating large amounts of fresh, delicious, sweet corn to the States of Illinois and Iowa, according to a media release.
wmay.com

This Is the Wealthiest School District in Illinois

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

More Bats Are Popping Up In Iowa & Illinois. Is It Legal To Kill Them?

It's not part of a Halloween prank. More bats seem to be appearing in the QC but you have to be careful how you get rid of them. We told you earlier this week about a local bat removal specialist we talked to, who said that there's been an uptick in calls to get the animals removed from homes. He wasn't sure of a reason why, though there was speculation from others about migration patterns.
ILLINOIS STATE
KOEL 950 AM

The Deadliest Animal in the World is Abundant in Iowa

The state of Iowa is filled with many wonderful creatures. Yes Hawkeye fans, the Cyclone faithful are among them. Native to Iowa we have some docile, even cute native animals. You'll find a large number of fury forest animals, including white-tail deer, gray foxes, red foxes, coyotes, and bobcats. While deer can certainly be a nuisance or even dangerous when struck by a car, for the most part, those are some mild-mannered animals.
IOWA STATE
QuadCities.com

Iowa’s Genesis Health System and MercyOne Announce Intent to Partner

Genesis Health System and MercyOne have signed a letter of intent (LOI) to develop a strategic partnership. MercyOne is part of Trinity Health, headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit health care systems in the country with 88 hospitals across 25 states. The Genesis Health System Board of Directors unanimously selected MercyOne as its choice for partner after a thoughtful and deliberate exploration process that began in December 2021.
IOWA STATE
1440 WROK

Can You Guess Who Won This Car Vs Horse Accident In Illinois?

A brutal accident in Illinois involved a car versus a horse. If you're a driver in Illinois, you have to be extra careful. The road conditions can change at a moment's notice. Especially, with the variety of weather, we experience throughout the year. There's plenty of city and rural driving in our state too. Each has equal risks. You always have to be on your toes while out on the road.
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios Chicago

The best time for fall foliage tours in Illinois

Predictive map suggests Chicago will just start seeing partial leaf changes in early October. Map courtesy of SmokyMountains.com. Green = no change, yellow = minimal, mustard = patchy, orange = partial, red = peak, dark red = peak, brown = past peak. Local leaf peepers can expect foliage to start changing in late September, with peak colors emerging in mid- to late October. Driving the news: The 2022 interactive Fall Foliage Prediction Map came out this month with data-informed prognostications on leaf changes nationwide. The intrigue: If you're headed to an Illinois college for a game — or to secretly entice your kid to apply there — this map can help you choose ideal dates for peak leafy campus looks.Northwestern, NIU, UIC and U of C: Oct. 24U of I Champaign, Illinois State University, U of I Springfield, Western and Eastern Illinois Universities: Oct. 31.SIU Edwardsville and Carbonale: Nov. 7
ILLINOIS STATE
98.1 KHAK

Happy Joe’s Pizza Files For Bankruptcy Protection

It's safe to say that things aren't so 'happy' right now at Happy Joe's Pizza. Earlier this month we told you that two more Eastern Iowa locations had closed their doors for good. Restaurants in Maquoketa and Eldridge have shut down. Now, lovers of Happy Joe's pizza got even more bad news.
MAQUOKETA, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest

There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
ANKENY, IA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois

Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

