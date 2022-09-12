Read full article on original website
Related
Looking For Fun In Illinois And Iowa This Weekend? Listen To Weekend In 2 Minutes!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend in and around the Quad-Cities?. You’ve got to listen to our Weekend in 2 Minutes podcast!. Every week we give you a rundown of some of the cool things going on in and around the area, and of course it’s all free, fun, and local!
KWQC
Illinois farm donates more than 7,000 pounds of corn to River Bend Food Bank
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The River Bend Food Bank received a special delivery this week from an Illinois farm designed to give back to others. The Nayak Farms Sweet Corn Initiative was created to tackle food insecurity in the Midwest by donating large amounts of fresh, delicious, sweet corn to the States of Illinois and Iowa, according to a media release.
Popular Dish has 14 Different Names in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin
What do you call this popular dish? It's an easy meal that anyone can make. You just take a piece of bread, butter both sides, cut a hole out in the middle, and fry it up with an egg in the middle. It's a main dish for many families in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and is one dish that goes by multiple names - 14 to be exact.
Watch Illinois Heroes Rescue a Coyote with Container on its Head
A drama played itself out recently involving a coyote in Illinois in a bad situation. The poor animal had a container stuck on its head, but fortunately heroes in the Land of Lincoln came to the rescue. Based on the video description, this coyote crisis happened in Hennepin, Illinois. If...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmay.com
This Is the Wealthiest School District in Illinois
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
More Bats Are Popping Up In Iowa & Illinois. Is It Legal To Kill Them?
It's not part of a Halloween prank. More bats seem to be appearing in the QC but you have to be careful how you get rid of them. We told you earlier this week about a local bat removal specialist we talked to, who said that there's been an uptick in calls to get the animals removed from homes. He wasn't sure of a reason why, though there was speculation from others about migration patterns.
The Deadliest Animal in the World is Abundant in Iowa
The state of Iowa is filled with many wonderful creatures. Yes Hawkeye fans, the Cyclone faithful are among them. Native to Iowa we have some docile, even cute native animals. You'll find a large number of fury forest animals, including white-tail deer, gray foxes, red foxes, coyotes, and bobcats. While deer can certainly be a nuisance or even dangerous when struck by a car, for the most part, those are some mild-mannered animals.
Illinois quick hits: Bed, Bath and Beyond closing six Illinois stores; I-74 bridge an awards finalist
Retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced what stores it will be closing, and six are in Illinois. The company announced it would close 150 store fronts, and lay off 20% of its corporate employees. The closures are part of a broader plan to stabilize the company’s finances and turn around its declining sales.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Small Town in Illinois is Home to Terrifying ‘Seven Gates of Hell’ and People Are Warned Not To Go There
My ghostly senses are getting all tingly as Fall and the season of spooks approaches. Many people have already started sending me leads to paranormal photos, videos, ghost stories, and urban legends, and I can't wait to share them with you. Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger...
Iowa’s Genesis Health System and MercyOne Announce Intent to Partner
Genesis Health System and MercyOne have signed a letter of intent (LOI) to develop a strategic partnership. MercyOne is part of Trinity Health, headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit health care systems in the country with 88 hospitals across 25 states. The Genesis Health System Board of Directors unanimously selected MercyOne as its choice for partner after a thoughtful and deliberate exploration process that began in December 2021.
These Two Words Illinois And Wisconsin Have The Most Trouble Spelling Correctly
Spelling words correctly has been a struggle for humans since writing became a thing. The debate could be whether or not people do not know how to spell or they're just lazy. In a world with autocorrect and spell check you would think there would be fewer spelling errors in general.
Can You Guess Who Won This Car Vs Horse Accident In Illinois?
A brutal accident in Illinois involved a car versus a horse. If you're a driver in Illinois, you have to be extra careful. The road conditions can change at a moment's notice. Especially, with the variety of weather, we experience throughout the year. There's plenty of city and rural driving in our state too. Each has equal risks. You always have to be on your toes while out on the road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The best time for fall foliage tours in Illinois
Predictive map suggests Chicago will just start seeing partial leaf changes in early October. Map courtesy of SmokyMountains.com. Green = no change, yellow = minimal, mustard = patchy, orange = partial, red = peak, dark red = peak, brown = past peak. Local leaf peepers can expect foliage to start changing in late September, with peak colors emerging in mid- to late October. Driving the news: The 2022 interactive Fall Foliage Prediction Map came out this month with data-informed prognostications on leaf changes nationwide. The intrigue: If you're headed to an Illinois college for a game — or to secretly entice your kid to apply there — this map can help you choose ideal dates for peak leafy campus looks.Northwestern, NIU, UIC and U of C: Oct. 24U of I Champaign, Illinois State University, U of I Springfield, Western and Eastern Illinois Universities: Oct. 31.SIU Edwardsville and Carbonale: Nov. 7
Illinois Women Mash Their Names Together to Form the Most Perfect Event Company in Town
With the ability to smash their names together like they did, Savannah and Ashley were meant to dream up their business. I'm always here for a great story and when I found out how Savannah Fletcher and Ashley Naveroski created their event company name, my mind was very happy. Savannah...
Happy Joe’s Pizza Files For Bankruptcy Protection
It's safe to say that things aren't so 'happy' right now at Happy Joe's Pizza. Earlier this month we told you that two more Eastern Iowa locations had closed their doors for good. Restaurants in Maquoketa and Eldridge have shut down. Now, lovers of Happy Joe's pizza got even more bad news.
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois
Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
When will leaves change color in Illinois?
(WTVO) — The first day of Fall 2022 is a little over a week away, and as the season changes so will the color of leaves. While fall will begin soon, that does not mean that leaves will change colors right away. As people across the state might be wanting to rake leaves into a […]
I-Team: Former officer shares experience working undercover as dogfighter in Missouri, Illinois
HANLEY HILLS, Mo. — A high school football coach. And now an auto body shop worker. All are professions Terry Mills has seen moonlight as dogfighters during the more than a decade he has spent investigating the crime for the Missouri Highway Patrol and now the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Mississippi Valley Blues Fest Returns To Iowa This Weekend
Well you’re gonna be gettin’ ’em soon, and in a good way!. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is back in 2022 and will be showcasing an exciting and diverse lineup of established and emerging Blues-based artists. This year’s Festival is September 16-17th in Davenport’s LeClaire Park!
QuadCities.com
Moline, IL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.https://www.QuadCities.com
Comments / 1