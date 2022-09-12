ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Usher Celebrating 25th Anniversary of ‘My Way’ Album with Deluxe Edition

By Gil Kaufman
 4 days ago

Usher will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his landmark 1997 My Way album with a deluxe edition featuring a trio of bonus tracks. LaFace Records and Legacy Recordings announced on Monday (Sept. 12) that the expanded version of the album with three reimagined songs as well as a mini-documentary will drop on Sept. 16.

The revamp will feature the original album in its entirety, along with remakes of “My Way,” “Nice & Slow” and “You Make Me Wanna…” by producer/drummer Ryan James Carr and instrumental versions of those same songs. According to a release, the collaboration between Carr and Usher on the reworked songs helped to influence the singer’s recent viral NPR Tiny Desk show , which has racked up more than 11 million views in two months.

My Way was originally released on Sept. 16, 1997 and featured the above-mentioned hit singles; the album largely produced by Babyface and Jermaine Dupri, hit No. 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The singer’s sophomore album was his commercial breakthrough, earning him a Grammy nomination for best male R&B vocal performance for “You Make Me Wanna…” The collection also featured collaborations with Lil Kim (“Just Like Me”), Monica (“Slow Jam”) and producer Dupri (“Come Back”).

The anniversary edition of My Way will be available as a 2LP package on 180g silvery cloudy vinyl via Vinyl Me Please slated to ship in early 2023. The collection will also come with new album art paying homage to the original cover photo as well as a lyric and photo booklet.

The accompanying Dolapo Sangokoya-directed documentary, Usher: 25 Years My Way , will feature a conversation with the singer about the legacy of the album, “delving into discography origin stories, the album’s greater cultural impact and the creative processes that inspired” the new renditions of the three hits. The mini-doc will also feature interviews with Dupri and Carr, as well as footage of the “making of” the new versions of the songs and previously unreleased footage of Usher from the original album era; the doc will premiere on Usher’s YouTube channel on Sept. 16.

Check out the doc trailer below.

Billboard

Paramore Announce First New Song Since 2017 With ‘That Is Why’

They’re officially back: After a five-year absence from recording, alt-rock greats Paramore have announced their long-awaited return. The band revealed Friday (Sept. 16) on social media that new song “This Is Why” will be dropping on Sept. 28. The announcement post was a brief one, consisting of just “‘This Is Why, the song. Sept 28,” along with a pre-save link and an accompanying image, likely the song’s cover art. That image — of the trio with their faces pressed up against a condensation-soaked window — had been teased individually by each of the group members via their new Instagram profile...
MUSIC
Billboard

Mariah Carey Reveals She Spent the Pandemic Recording New Music — Including a Themed Album

Mariah Carey opened up in a new interview about the music she created during the pandemic, the 25th anniversary of Butterfly and more. During the conversation with Rolling Stone‘s Rolling Stone Music Now, the icon revealed that she recorded multiple projects in her Butterfly Lounge studio over the course of the last couple years. “It’s about three or four different things,” she said. “One is a project that I’m almost finished with that I was doing some background vocal tweaks on. One is [new] songs that could be for the scripted series [by Lee Daniels] or a documentary. And then...
MUSIC
Billboard

Foo Fighters Prep ‘Essential’ Hits Collection

The Foo Fighters will celebrate a quarter century of rocking next month when they release a career-spanning hits collection, The Essential Foo Fighters. The compilation from Sony Music is due out on Oct. 28 and will serve as the sequel to the band’s 2009 hits album and feature a number of songs not included on the previous one. Among the newer tracks featured on Essential are: “Making a Fire” (2021’s Medicine at Midnight), “Rope” (2011’s Wasting Light), “Cold Day in the Sun” (2006’s In Your Honor), “Shame Shame” (Medicine at Midnight), “Walk” (Wasting Light), “These Days” (Wasting Light) and “The...
MUSIC
Billboard

Here’s the Date of the 2022 American Music Awards

The 2022 American Music Awards will air live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET. The show will air on a tape-delayed basis on the West Coast at 8 p.m. PT. Nominations will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 13. Cardi B hosted last year’s AMAs. This year’s host has yet to be announced. BTS, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion were last year’s top winners, with three awards each. Last year’s show was the most social telecast of 2021 with 46.5 million interactions, according to the show. American Music Awards winners are determined entirely...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Blackpink, Marcus Mumford, EST Gee and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, Blackpink is in your (and every) area, Marcus Mumford has a powerful solo statement, and EST Gee is a star on his own. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Blackpink, Born Pink  When Blackpink returned with Born Pink lead single “Pink Venom” last month, historic monuments around the world were bathed in pink light; such is the reach of the K-pop girl...
MUSIC
Billboard

Mariah Carey Flying High For ‘Butterfly’ 25th Anniversary: ‘One of the Proudest Moments of My Life’

Mariah Carey is psyched to celebrate the silver anniversary of her favorite album. “I poured into every lyric and every note on every song. 25 years later, it’s still one of the proudest moments of my life & career,” MC tweeted on Friday morning (Sept. 16) about the quarter century commemoration of her sixth studio album, which was released on this day in 1997. The collection featuring the singles “Honey,” “Breakdown,” “The Roof” and the title track has gotten a major upgrade to celebrate the milestone on a commemorative edition featuring new remixes, live performances, a cappella tracks and a fresh...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

BLACKPINK Ride a Disco Tank In Glossy New ‘Shut Down’ Music Video: Watch

It’s an especially big Friday for BLINKs everywhere, one that brings the release of a new album Born Pink and another new music video from it, this time for “Shut Down.” BLACKPINK is in your area as Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa strut their stuff on wet boardwalks, in fast cars, on disco tanks. And, yes, they manage to stay safe and dry as greenbacks rain down from above. The glossy clip was teased earlier in the week, and is the follow-up to “Pink Venom,” which dropped in August. BLACKPINK has already written its name in the history books on several occasions,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Just Fine’ With Covering Mary J. Blige for Kellyoke: Watch

In case you were wondering, Kelly Clarkson is doing “Just Fine.” The singer gave Mary J. Blige‘s 2007 song a shot for Wednesday’s (Sept. 14) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show — which just kicked off its fourth season on Monday — for its popular Kellyoke segment. Backed by her band Y’all, Clarkson delivered a soulful rendition of the track and kept it largely close to the original version. “So I like what I see when I’m looking at me/ When I’m walking past the mirror/ Don’t stress through the night, at a time in my life/ Ain’t worried about if you...
CELEBRITIES
