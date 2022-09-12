Read full article on original website
Related
The Children’s Museum Of Evansville Is Closed For “Fall Fix-Up Week”
If you are planning a trip to the Koch Family Children's Museum of Evansville, commonly referred to as cMoe, you'll need to postpone those plans for just a few more days. The Children's Museum is closed this week (September 12-16) in order to get some serious cleaning done. This kind...
WOMI Owensboro
Owensboro, KY
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0