A Missouri judge has determined there is no evidence that Eric Greitens, the state’s former governor and failed U.S. Senate candidate, engaged in a pattern of abuse against his children, the Kansas City Star reported Friday. “The Court finds by a preponderance of the evidence that there has been no pattern of domestic violence by either Mother or Father,” Boone County Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider wrote. “The children have never been at risk or vulnerable at the hands of either parent.” The ruling comes amid a custody battle between Greitens and his ex-wife, Sheena Greitens, who alleges he was abusive...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO