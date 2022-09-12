Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
SALSA Observes Mexican Independence
SALSA, a local non-profit organization, founded in 2019, will join with thousands of local community-based organizations in hundreds of cities and communities throughout the nation to observe and celebrate Mexican Independence. Out of a population of 62 million Hispanics in the United States, over 40 million are of Mexican ancestry. The observance in Brownwood will be Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 5pm-11pm at the Depot Civic and Cultural Center.
brownwoodnews.com
Brush tour planned for Sept. 27
Tuesday, September 27, 2022, will be the date of a brush control tour conducted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Brown County. It will be held at the Brownwood Recycling Center and Landfill located at 6800 FM 45. The tour will begin at 5:30pm. Brush encroachment continues to...
koxe.com
Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh
Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh passed away September 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. She was born in 1955 in Kingsville, Texas to Andrew Benson and Annette Inglet Milam of Bishop, Texas. Cindy was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and mommy to Pepper, a salt and pepper Schnauzer and Rascal, a Wheatin Schnauzer.
Hidden Gems: Couple relocates to hometown of Coleman to help rebrand downtown, keeping legacy intact
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cattle Drive Café & Bull Bar in Coleman has been a major part of bringing more people downtown, while also preserving the history of the building and the city. “This is the place to be in Coleman. It’s just the place to be,” said Tammy Bowers, who has her own family history […]
brownwoodnews.com
Amon Benson
Amon Owen Benson, 94 of Brownwood passed away peacefully at his home on September 13, 2022, to rejoin the love of his life Joyce Benson who passed away July 15th, 2018. He was born March 15, 1928, to James Benson and Cora Rogers Benson in Gustine. Amon and Joyce met and fell in love then married on December 23,1948. Amon worked in road construction all over the state of Texas and at the Brick Yard in Brownwood until 1964 when he started his job as a heavy equipment operator at Whites Mines (now known as Vulcan Materials) for 30 years until he retired in April of 1994.
brownwoodnews.com
Antonio Bernal
Antonio Bernal passed peacefully at home on September 12, 2022 at the age of 84. He was born on October 8, 1937 in Monclova, Coahuila, Mexico to Cecilio & Carlota Bernal. Antonio married the love of his life Maria Venacio on February 20, 1964 & they celebrated over 57 years of marriage.
San Angelo LIVE!
Small Town Near Brownwood is Building a Community Splash Pad
BANGS – The small town of Bangs just outside of Brownwood announced last month it is building a community splash pad. The Bangs City Council has approved the seeking of bid proposals for construction on a splash pad for the Bangs community. At an August meeting, Greg Parrott, a...
brownwoodnews.com
Eugenio Cantu
Eugenio Cantu passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 7, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born on March 12, 1928 in Villa Union, Coahuila, Mexico to Genaro and Teodosa Cantu. He married the love of his life, Dora Matamoros on February 22, 1955 and they were married for over 67 years. Eugenio was a devoted family man and together they raised seven children. He was a longtime member of St. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County 4-H News: Sept. 15
September 20 – 4-H Rabbit Club Meeting 6:00pm at the Extension Office. 26 – 4-H FCH Coalition Meeting 5:00pm at the Extension Office. October 3 – Brown County 4-H Proclamation at County Commissioner’s Court. 10 – Extension Office Closed for Columbus Day. 18 – Brown...
brownwoodnews.com
William C. Kelley Jr.
William C. Kelley Jr. passed away September 9,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. William “Pops” Kelley Jr. ministered to many through his poetry. He meant the world to so many people. He was a true Man of God that spent his life teaching others of Jesus. He took cancer patients to their appointments, drove the church van, made home visits to elderly and disabled church members, taught Sunday school, he did prison ministry, and did after school mentoring to church children. Dad will be missed by so many. We know he is the arms of Jesus rejoicing. We love you.
Owners of Tuscola convenience store fight to sell alcohol, vote goes on November ballot
TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For those traveling between Abilene and Tuscola on U.S. Highway 83/84, there’s not much in the way of gas or convenience stores, save for the Hilltop gas station – which is cash only. This is where Dale Rankin and his fellow partners stepped into build a Bowie’s Travel Center just three […]
brownwoodnews.com
Citizens National Bank holds grand reopening celebration
Citizens National Bank is holding its grand reopening celebration today, Thursday, Sept. 15, at the bank building in downtown Brownwood, located at 1 Carnegie Street. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. Thursday and speakers included CNB Chairman of the Board Calvin Fryar, Chief Executive Officer John P. Guest, and Brownwood City Manager Emily Crawford.
San Angelo LIVE!
Hundreds Without Power Across the Northern Concho Valley
MILES, TX – AEP Texas is reporting an electrical power outage for a large portion of northern Tom Green County. The effected cities are Bronte, Miles, Robert Lee, Rowena, and some parts of Winters. The cause of the outage has not been shared but the City of Miles is...
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood tennis coasts past San Saba, 13-2
The Brownwood Lions and Lady Lions cruised to a 13-2 home victory over San Saba Thursday in non-district tennis action. The Lady Lions dominated the action as San Saba brought only two boys to the match. The girls swept all three doubles matches as wins were claimed by the No....
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 9/9/22
No criminal cases were filed this week in the Brown County Clerk’s office. The following marriage licenses were filed from September 2 through September 8:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from September 2 through September 8:. Margie Barajas Solis vs. John...
brownwoodnews.com
BISD Board of Trustees Sept. 12 Meeting Report
The Brownwood ISD (BISD) Board of Trustees met for a regular session meeting on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. The session was called to order by Board President, Michael Cloy. Brownwood Evangelism Center Pastor Ken Colegrove gave the invocation. Northwest Elementary kindergarten students Maya Sanchez, Brooklyn Moody, Jusiyah Lewis, and Jaliyah Egger led the Pledge of Allegiance.
brownwoodnews.com
Jackets eye return to win column against Hendrix
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets will look to return to the win column in their final non-conference outing before resuming the American Southwest Conference schedule. The Yellow Jackets (1-1) and Hendrix Warriors (1-1) will square off in a neutral site battle for...
brownwoodnews.com
Despite victory, Lions tumble six spots to No. 12 in latest Harris state rankings
Despite a 13-point road victory over the Burnet Bulldogs this past Friday, the Brownwood Lions tumbled from No. 6 to No. 12 in the latest Class 4A Division I Harris Ratings. The Lions (2-1) started the season at No. 37, moved up to No. 31 after a 30-24 loss to 5A Division II No. 16 Abilene Wylie, vaulted to No. 6 after a 55-16 road thrashing at 4A Division I No. 60 Marble Falls, and defeated 4A Division I No. 39 Burnet, 33-20, only to dip in the rankings for the first time.
brownwoodnews.com
City Council approves bid for construction of two landfill cells
The Brownwood City Council during Tuesday morning’s meeting awarded a bid for construction of Landfill Cells 14 and 16 to DelHur Industries, Inc. The City received seven bids from Aug. 24-29, and DelHur’s bid of $6,297,987.18 was the lowest, received the highest score by City staff, and was recommended by the engineer. The timeline to finish the cells is one year, and construction will begin in October.
TGC sheriffs searching for suspect from high-speed chase
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County Sheriff’s department is searching for a suspect that was involved in a high-speed chase. According to sheriffs, the chase started in Runnels County and ended at Cooper’s Bar-B-Q in Christoval. Currently, game wardens are working in cooperation with the sheriff’s department using various resources to search for the […]
