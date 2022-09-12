Read full article on original website
WECT
“See you Saturday for a nutty time”: Dublin Peanut Festival set for this weekend
DUBLIN, N.C. (WECT) - The annual Peanut Festival in Dublin will take place this weekend. This is the 30th anniversary of the event that includes a parade Saturday at 10 a.m. WECT’s Frances Weller will serve as the Grand Marshal. “This Saturday, September 17th at 10:00 the parade will...
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: El Mariscal
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you have stuck around and read Cape Fear Foodie for a while, first, I want to thank you for your continued support and your ability to stomach my writing (no pun intended). Secondly, you probably understand that my taste in food swings wildly from day to day. A friend of mine recently asked if my varied food taste was something that was instilled in me as a child, or something that I developed through the years.
WECT
“Wheel of Fortune Live!” spins into Wilmington Thursday, September 15
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Would you like to solve the puzzle? Now is your chance as “Wheel of Fortune Live!” rolls into the Port City at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center this Thursday, September 15. Much like the TV show, members of the audience will have...
WECT
BuzzFeed series “Worth It” to film at restaurants in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - BuzzFeed’s reality food series “Worth It” is going to film at multiple restaurants in Wilmington in October, according to filming permit applications. The series stars Andrew Ilnyckyj and Adam Bianchi on their trips to various restaurants to compare foods at three different price...
WECT
Shuckin’ Shack to host music tour for charity
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shuckin’ Shack has announced a live music tour that will visit every one of their restaurant locations. Sponsored by Truist, the “Fresh & Raw Tour” will help support charity. Per the announcement, the tour will feature CJ Solar and Warren Garrett. The events...
WECT
NHC Arboretum to host Cape Fear Latino Festival on Sunday, September 18
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Latino Festival will be held at the New Hanover County Arboretum on Sunday, September 18 from Noon to 7 p.m. Cape Fear Latinos is organizing the event, which was established by the Friends of the Arboretum as the Hispanic Heritage Festival in 2020.
WECT
Pet of the Week: Queen from Monty’s Home
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Queen, a 6-year-old female hound mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home. Spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on her vaccinations, Queen is currently undergoing training in the Pawsitive Partners Prison Program. Per Monty’s Home, she will complete her training on Oct. 6. According to...
WECT
Fall Festival at Forden Station announced, vendor applications open
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Fall Festival at Forden Station has been announced for Friday, October 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., per Wave Transit. The free event will feature local produce, vendors and other activities. Forden Station is the central Wilmington Transfer Station, and many of the Wave Transit bus routes run through it. The 108 Market Street route has a 30-minute frequency on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and runs near Target, Randall Parkway, Downtown Wilmington and back up Market Street to complete the loop.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Annual Dragon Boat Regatta taking place Friday, Saturday in Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The 8th annual Dragon Boat Regatta festival and race is returning this week. Organizers say the fun will kick off Friday in Carolina Beach at 6:00 pm, with live music scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm. The Friday kickoff party is taking place inside...
WECT
Upcoming opportunities to donate blood in Whiteville, Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department announced that they will be hosting a community blood drive on Sept. 15 at the Vineland Station at 701 S. Madison St. The drive is scheduled to occur from 1-6 p.m. Per the Red Cross, those who give blood between Sept. 1-30...
WilmingtonBiz
Gondolfo’s Pizza To Open Next Month In Leland
It all started with two childhood friends. John Thompson and Paul Lore grew up two houses down from each other in New York. The two even started school together and were in the same kindergarten class. That friendship has lasted for 45 years and now, the friends and business partners...
bladenonline.com
Bladen County’s First Halloween Farm Fest
Bladen County has a new corn maze coming this year. Bladen Online spoke with Johnny Tatum about his upcoming project. Beginning September 23rd, Johnny Tatum and Pamela Dicicco will be hosting the event, located at 5093 Owen Hill Road, Elizabethtown, NC. The haunted corn maze will be open Friday through Sunday, from 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM, each week until October 31st. Entry into the corn maze will be $10, or $8, if you use the coupon included in this article! They suggest bringing your own flashlight if you come at night in case you run into a Goblin or two within the maze. Closed-toe footwear is recommended.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Officials tour damage still remaining from Hurricane Florence
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Yesterday marked four years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, destroying homes and businesses across the Cape Fear. A lot has changed since the storm, but some impacts are still visible. A bus tour carried local officials around Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender...
WECT
UNCW student-ran record label ‘Teal Music Productions’
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a new record label in Wilmington and it’s on the campus of UNC Wilmington. The UNCW Department of Music created Teal Music Productions with the goal of allowing students to run the label from the ground up. The program lets students learn about...
whqr.org
"Trouble Brewing": The New Yorker's Charles Bethea on Tru Colors
So, first off, what got you interested in writing about Tru Colors?. I was actually out in Oregon, last August, when a colleague from North Carolina shared with me some of the local reporting that they'd seen on the murders of Koredreese Tyson and Bri-yanna Williams, the previous month, at George Taylor III's home in Wilmington. My colleague thought it was worth looking into the unusual company that had employed Tyson—and where Taylor III, whose father founded TRU Colors, was the C.O.O. After reading a few stories, I agreed. Once I got back to Georgia, where I'm based, I started having conversations with people about TRU Colors. Among them was George Taylor, Jr., who was keen on talking.
kiss951.com
Popular Wilmington Pizzeria Making Its Way to Charlotte
If there is one thing that I love and cannot get enough of, that’s pizza! Pizza is my all-time favorite dish and I can eat it just about any time of the day. I love fresh, authentic pizza with fresh ingredients. Just thinking about it as I type is making me hungry. Chefs kiss!
WECT
UNCW’s Veterans Hall officially opens with celebration for all veterans
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The grand opening and dedication of Veterans Hall on UNC Wilmington’s campus Thursday opened with a flyover by the Bandit Flight Team to honor veterans from near and far. “I remember saying, ‘what if?’, then the what if question turned into a vision and that...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: gorgeous weekend ahead, eyeing the tropics
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After Labor Day... Water’s still warm... Yes, a “Locals’ Summer” weekend is here and your First Alert Forecast is great! Low humidity accompanied by seasonable temperatures and low rain chances will grant the go for all outdoor activities!. Temperatures are expected to...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: watching tropics as local weather stays stellar
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast maintains fantastic weather for the Cape Fear Region for summer’s final week. Thursday afternoon opens the period with high temperatures in the middle 80s, fresh northerly breezes, and rain chances near 0%. Nights will feature more breathable 60s. Overall, great conditions for a household project or late-season beach, lake, or pool trip! Cooler conditions won’t last forever, in fact signs point to a heat wave building for the final days of summer and the beginning of fall.
WECT
Wilmington announces departure of city attorney
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced Friday that City Attorney John Joye will leave in October for an opportunity in Charlotte. Joye has served as the city attorney since 2017. His last day with Wilmington will be Oct. 21. “I am immensely proud of my colleagues at...
