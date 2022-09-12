ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: El Mariscal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you have stuck around and read Cape Fear Foodie for a while, first, I want to thank you for your continued support and your ability to stomach my writing (no pun intended). Secondly, you probably understand that my taste in food swings wildly from day to day. A friend of mine recently asked if my varied food taste was something that was instilled in me as a child, or something that I developed through the years.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

BuzzFeed series “Worth It” to film at restaurants in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - BuzzFeed’s reality food series “Worth It” is going to film at multiple restaurants in Wilmington in October, according to filming permit applications. The series stars Andrew Ilnyckyj and Adam Bianchi on their trips to various restaurants to compare foods at three different price...
WILMINGTON, NC
Leland, NC
Government
City
Leland, NC
WECT

Shuckin’ Shack to host music tour for charity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shuckin’ Shack has announced a live music tour that will visit every one of their restaurant locations. Sponsored by Truist, the “Fresh & Raw Tour” will help support charity. Per the announcement, the tour will feature CJ Solar and Warren Garrett. The events...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: Queen from Monty’s Home

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Queen, a 6-year-old female hound mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home. Spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on her vaccinations, Queen is currently undergoing training in the Pawsitive Partners Prison Program. Per Monty’s Home, she will complete her training on Oct. 6. According to...
BURGAW, NC
WECT

Fall Festival at Forden Station announced, vendor applications open

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Fall Festival at Forden Station has been announced for Friday, October 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., per Wave Transit. The free event will feature local produce, vendors and other activities. Forden Station is the central Wilmington Transfer Station, and many of the Wave Transit bus routes run through it. The 108 Market Street route has a 30-minute frequency on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and runs near Target, Randall Parkway, Downtown Wilmington and back up Market Street to complete the loop.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Upcoming opportunities to donate blood in Whiteville, Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department announced that they will be hosting a community blood drive on Sept. 15 at the Vineland Station at 701 S. Madison St. The drive is scheduled to occur from 1-6 p.m. Per the Red Cross, those who give blood between Sept. 1-30...
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Gondolfo’s Pizza To Open Next Month In Leland

It all started with two childhood friends. John Thompson and Paul Lore grew up two houses down from each other in New York. The two even started school together and were in the same kindergarten class. That friendship has lasted for 45 years and now, the friends and business partners...
LELAND, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen County’s First Halloween Farm Fest

Bladen County has a new corn maze coming this year. Bladen Online spoke with Johnny Tatum about his upcoming project. Beginning September 23rd, Johnny Tatum and Pamela Dicicco will be hosting the event, located at 5093 Owen Hill Road, Elizabethtown, NC. The haunted corn maze will be open Friday through Sunday, from 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM, each week until October 31st. Entry into the corn maze will be $10, or $8, if you use the coupon included in this article! They suggest bringing your own flashlight if you come at night in case you run into a Goblin or two within the maze. Closed-toe footwear is recommended.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Officials tour damage still remaining from Hurricane Florence

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Yesterday marked four years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, destroying homes and businesses across the Cape Fear. A lot has changed since the storm, but some impacts are still visible. A bus tour carried local officials around Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

UNCW student-ran record label ‘Teal Music Productions’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a new record label in Wilmington and it’s on the campus of UNC Wilmington. The UNCW Department of Music created Teal Music Productions with the goal of allowing students to run the label from the ground up. The program lets students learn about...
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

"Trouble Brewing": The New Yorker's Charles Bethea on Tru Colors

So, first off, what got you interested in writing about Tru Colors?. I was actually out in Oregon, last August, when a colleague from North Carolina shared with me some of the local reporting that they'd seen on the murders of Koredreese Tyson and Bri-yanna Williams, the previous month, at George Taylor III's home in Wilmington. My colleague thought it was worth looking into the unusual company that had employed Tyson—and where Taylor III, whose father founded TRU Colors, was the C.O.O. After reading a few stories, I agreed. Once I got back to Georgia, where I'm based, I started having conversations with people about TRU Colors. Among them was George Taylor, Jr., who was keen on talking.
WILMINGTON, NC
kiss951.com

Popular Wilmington Pizzeria Making Its Way to Charlotte

If there is one thing that I love and cannot get enough of, that’s pizza! Pizza is my all-time favorite dish and I can eat it just about any time of the day. I love fresh, authentic pizza with fresh ingredients. Just thinking about it as I type is making me hungry. Chefs kiss!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: gorgeous weekend ahead, eyeing the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After Labor Day... Water’s still warm... Yes, a “Locals’ Summer” weekend is here and your First Alert Forecast is great! Low humidity accompanied by seasonable temperatures and low rain chances will grant the go for all outdoor activities!. Temperatures are expected to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: watching tropics as local weather stays stellar

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast maintains fantastic weather for the Cape Fear Region for summer’s final week. Thursday afternoon opens the period with high temperatures in the middle 80s, fresh northerly breezes, and rain chances near 0%. Nights will feature more breathable 60s. Overall, great conditions for a household project or late-season beach, lake, or pool trip! Cooler conditions won’t last forever, in fact signs point to a heat wave building for the final days of summer and the beginning of fall.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington announces departure of city attorney

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced Friday that City Attorney John Joye will leave in October for an opportunity in Charlotte. Joye has served as the city attorney since 2017. His last day with Wilmington will be Oct. 21. “I am immensely proud of my colleagues at...
WILMINGTON, NC

