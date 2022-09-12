ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

36th annual AIDS Walk Northwest underway this weekend

By Emily Burris, Ken Boddie
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g9hN1_0hs0m2xa00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — For the first time since 2019, the annual AIDS Walk Northwest will be back in person.

This is the 36th year for the walk and it all gets started Saturday morning.

‘One hit wonder’: Thunder shakes Portland

Cascade AIDS Project Board President Karol Collymore joined AM Extra to share more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Oregon Humane Society Needs Cat Adopters

Oregon Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for adult cats, ages 1 and up, and cutting adoption fees by 50 percent for kittens, Sept. 15-18. The adoption promotion is in response to a recent influx of felines from our local community and beyond. This adoption special is taking place at OHS’ Portland and Salem campuses.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aids#Charity#Koin Rrb#Am Extra#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
KATU.com

New Nordstrom Rack coming to Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Nordstrom Rack announced on Wednesday that it will open a new location in Salem and two other locations in the Pacific Northwest. Salem's location will be a 25,000-square-foot store at the Willamette Town Center. The new locations are scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.
SALEM, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy