36th annual AIDS Walk Northwest underway this weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — For the first time since 2019, the annual AIDS Walk Northwest will be back in person.
This is the 36th year for the walk and it all gets started Saturday morning.‘One hit wonder’: Thunder shakes Portland
Cascade AIDS Project Board President Karol Collymore joined AM Extra to share more.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 0